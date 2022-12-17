ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach State Falls to No. 24 Baylor on the Road

WACO, Texas – — The Long Beach State Women's Basketball team closed out non-conference action on the road at No. 24 Baylor, and despite having three players score in double-figures, fell to the Beats, 73-52 on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center. The Beach (5-5), started the game out...
Long Beach State Closes Non-Conference Play At Home Against Idaho

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Long Beach State continues their current homestand, hosting Idaho on Wednesday night in the final non-conference game of the season for the Beach. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN+ as the teams clash for the first time since an overtime thriller to open last season.
Beach Women’s Basketball Set to Face No. 24 Baylor on the Road

LONG BEACH STATE (5-4) @ #24 BAYLOR (8-3) Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21. Time: 1:00 p.m. (PT) / 3:00 p.m. (CT) COMPLETE LBSU GAME NOTES (PDF) Beach Women's Basketball Set to Face No. 24 Baylor on the Road. The Long Beach State Women's Basketball team closes out the non-conference part of...
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
Max Fullen of Petal passes away

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Max Fullen after he passed away over the weekend. Max was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, and WDAM covered his journey last year once he returned home from the hospital. Mayor Tony Ducker...
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman wanted on a warrant for embezzlement in Hattiesburg has turned herself in. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 22-year-old Aniaya Butler, of Hattiesburg, turned herself in to authorities. She has been charged with embezzlement by an agent/officer/trustee of a company for a sum greater than $1,000, and she has been booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Temporary restraining order filed against Hattiesburg VFW post

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders filed a temporary restraining order against the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 on Mobile Street. This comes after two recent shootings after events held at the venue. Pine Belt News reported leaders approved the action on Monday, December 19. According to the order, the VFW must not make […]
HPD seeking 3 suspects on active warrants

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking three people on active arrest warrants. These suspects are wanted by HPD on the following charges:. Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for embezzlement, after allegeldy stealing more than $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her place of employment, Loanmax Title Loans.
