Yardbarker
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
Yardbarker
Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’
While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Yardbarker
Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Arizona Cardinals Announce New Starter At Quarterback
The beleaguered Arizona Cardinals are limping down the stretch of the 2022 season. Coach Kliff Kingsbury's squad had already played their way out of contention by Week 14. But Kyler Murray's season-ending injury against the New England Patriots that Sunday tanked any hopes of Arizona ...
Top Transfer Travis Hunter Announces Update On His Upcoming Commitment
The opening of college football's early signing period on Wednesday has brought quite a bit of news about the top players in the class of 2023. But Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 prospect from a year ago, is still making headlines as well. It sounds like he could be very close to announcing his ...
Sammy Watkins Claimed By AFC Playoff Contender On Tuesday
After appearing in only nine games this season for Green Bay, wide receiver Sammy Watkins was released by the Packers on Monday. Ending his short stint in Green Bay with just 13 receptions for 206 yards, Watkins hit waivers yesterday and despite his limited production this season, another ...
atozsports.com
Titans sign former Vols quarterback
The Tennessee Titans are bringing in quarterback depth as an insurance policy for Ryan Tannehill‘s ankle. The Titans have agreed to a contract with former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs has spent a majority of the 2022 season with the Cleveland Browns, where he broke camp on the...
College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released Tuesday
A college baseball preseason top 25 poll was released on Tuesday morning. To nobody's surprise, LSU was ranked at the top, followed by Florida, Stanford, Texas A&M, and Tennessee. Louisville, Arkansas, Miami (Florida), Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest then round out the top 10. LSU comes into this season with its...
Gronkowski Says Two NFL Teams Reached Out After Viral Tweet
All it took was three words for teams to become interested.
Yardbarker
Scott Pioli Names 1 Player Making A Big Difference For Lions
When this NFL season began, no one thought the Detroit Lions would be able to do anything of note, with the possible exception of the Lions themselves. But after starting 1-6, the team has seemingly started to find its soul, as it has won six of its last seven games and even defeated playoff-caliber squads such as the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.
Yardbarker
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
Veteran NFL Defensive Back Was Arrested On Monday
Veteran defensive back J.C. Jackson, the 27-year-old cornerback for the Los Angeles Chargers, was arrested on Monday. Per multiple reports, Jackson was arrested and booked at Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections today. Jackson's arrest was made in connection to a "family issue." No ...
Deion Sanders assembles veteran staff at Colorado
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has assembled a veteran staff that includes 10 coaches who have helped develop more than 350 all-conference players and 85 All-Americans.
Former First-Round Pick Josh Rosen Lands With New Team On Tuesday
Josh Rosen is back in the NFL again (and again and again). The Minnesota Vikings signed the 25-year-old quarterback to their practice squad on Tuesday. The Arizona Cardinals took Rosen with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but he never quite lived up to his high draft stock. Rosen ...
Yardbarker
Fans React To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Monday Night
After Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a miraculous Thursday Night Football win just over a week ago, various NFL media outlets were singing Mayfield’s praises. However, after his dismal performance against the Green Bay Packers last night, the tables have turned, and in a big way.
Yardbarker
Giants Re-Signing LB Tae Crowder To Practice Squad
Crowder, 25, was selected with the last pick in the 2020 draft by the Giants. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,370,490 contract that included a $75,490 signing bonus when the Giants opted to waive him earlier this week. In 2022, Crowder has appeared in 13 games...
JUST IN: Michigan Lands Veteran Transfer Portal QB
The Michigan Wolverines continue to stack the deck with experienced transfer portal targets, this time at the quarterback position. Veteran quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he was committed to the Wolverines via his Twitter account, providing Michigan with additional depth and experience at the position in the wake of losing Alan Bowman to the portal.
How to Watch: No. 8 Tennessee basketball vs. Austin Peay
No. 8 Tennessee basketball (9-2) looks to get back on track Wednesday night against Austin Peay (6-6) at 6 p.m. ET in its final game before Christmas break and before SEC play begins next week at Ole Miss. The game will not be televised, but can be viewed on SEC...
Yardbarker
Steelers Legendary QB Ben Roethlisberger Posts Tribute To Fallen Legend Franco Harris
Everyone woke up to the sad news that Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris passed away Wednesday morning at 72 years old. We were just days away until the 50-year anniversary of his “Immaculate Reception” was going to be celebrated at Acrisure Stadium. Furthermore, the game is against none other than the Las Vegas Raiders.
Yardbarker
Cardinals’ chances of Sean Payton quickly slipping away
Fans around the valley were filled with enthusiasm when the name Sean Payton began to pop up as the new possible head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. The rumor started with Payton listing Arizona as an interest, alongside with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. However, this...
