Yardbarker

Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’

While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Yardbarker

Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire

Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Titans sign former Vols quarterback

The Tennessee Titans are bringing in quarterback depth as an insurance policy for Ryan Tannehill‘s ankle. The Titans have agreed to a contract with former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs has spent a majority of the 2022 season with the Cleveland Browns, where he broke camp on the...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released Tuesday

A college baseball preseason top 25 poll was released on Tuesday morning. To nobody's surprise, LSU was ranked at the top, followed by Florida, Stanford, Texas A&M, and Tennessee. Louisville, Arkansas, Miami (Florida), Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest then round out the top 10. LSU comes into this season with its...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Scott Pioli Names 1 Player Making A Big Difference For Lions

When this NFL season began, no one thought the Detroit Lions would be able to do anything of note, with the possible exception of the Lions themselves. But after starting 1-6, the team has seemingly started to find its soul, as it has won six of its last seven games and even defeated playoff-caliber squads such as the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Fans React To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Monday Night

After Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a miraculous Thursday Night Football win just over a week ago, various NFL media outlets were singing Mayfield’s praises. However, after his dismal performance against the Green Bay Packers last night, the tables have turned, and in a big way.
Yardbarker

Giants Re-Signing LB Tae Crowder To Practice Squad

Crowder, 25, was selected with the last pick in the 2020 draft by the Giants. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,370,490 contract that included a $75,490 signing bonus when the Giants opted to waive him earlier this week. In 2022, Crowder has appeared in 13 games...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WolverineDigest

JUST IN: Michigan Lands Veteran Transfer Portal QB

The Michigan Wolverines continue to stack the deck with experienced transfer portal targets, this time at the quarterback position. Veteran quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he was committed to the Wolverines via his Twitter account, providing Michigan with additional depth and experience at the position in the wake of losing Alan Bowman to the portal.
WISCONSIN STATE
Yardbarker

Steelers Legendary QB Ben Roethlisberger Posts Tribute To Fallen Legend Franco Harris

Everyone woke up to the sad news that Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris passed away Wednesday morning at 72 years old. We were just days away until the 50-year anniversary of his “Immaculate Reception” was going to be celebrated at Acrisure Stadium. Furthermore, the game is against none other than the Las Vegas Raiders.
Yardbarker

Cardinals’ chances of Sean Payton quickly slipping away

Fans around the valley were filled with enthusiasm when the name Sean Payton began to pop up as the new possible head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. The rumor started with Payton listing Arizona as an interest, alongside with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. However, this...

