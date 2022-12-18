Read full article on original website
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, Lysell, Trade Candidates & More
Another week is down in the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins and their strong start to the season continued after going 2-0-1 in the last week on home ice. They have one more home game on Dec. 22, before a three-game road trip around the Christmas break will lead them into the New Year and the Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park.
NHL
Bruins Recall Craig Smith from Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 21, that the team has recalled forward Craig Smith from Providence. Smith, 33, has skated in 18 games with Boston this season, tallying one goal and three assists for four points. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward has appeared in 807 career NHL games with Boston and Nashville, totaling 192 goals and 210 assists for 402 points. The Madison, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
Jets latest team to break Bruins’ unbeatable home mark
The NHL season is full of peaks and valleys. While the Boston Bruins have had far more peaks during a
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 21.12.22
A day after picking up their second straight win over the San Jose Sharks, the Flames were back on the ice for an up-tempo practice in LA. With a pair of solid performances in Northern California, the Flames ran with the same lines and pairings used in both games against the Sharks during their skate:
NHL
Soccer Kings
Kings players look back on the 2022 World Cup and their own soccer experiences. It's pretty common knowledge that part of the LA Kings pre-game warmup ritual includes a soccer game in an obscure area of the current arena's event level, and the maintenance crew at Crypto.com Arena is certainly no stranger to repairing busted ceiling panels at the expense of a misplaced ball. But they don't use nets, so what are they actually playing? And are the players real soccer fans? With the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the rearview mirror, some of the Kings divulged their true fandom of European football.
NHL
Rantanen Buries OT Winner as Avalanche Top Canadiens 2-1
Mikko Rantanen scored the overtime winner as Colorado defeated Montreal 2-1 on Wednesday night. The Colorado Avalanche continue to pick up points as they defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night at Ball Arena, as the Avalanche concluded their five-game homestand (4-1-0). Colorado is now 18-11-2 on the season.
NHL
Super 16: Holiday wish list for NHL teams
It's the holiday season, and the Boston Bruins continue to unwrap wins. The Bruins are the unanimous No. 1 in this week's Super 16 power rankings. It is their sixth straight week in the top spot, but the first time all 13 voters ranked them first. But that is only...
NHL
Rask an interested spectator when Bruins play Penguins at Winter Classic
BOSTON -- The last time the Boston Bruins played in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, Tuukka Rask had an up-close vantagepoint. The then-Bruins goalie backed up Tim Thomas at the 2010 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic. "I had the best seat in the house, probably," Rask said. "They had the...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A GAME ABOUT MOMENTUM'
What was said after the 7-3 win over the Sharks in San Jose. "Difficult to win back-to-back games in one building especially in your division. So I give our team full marks." "Marky was awesome. I talk about tie game in the third there, Marky made some ten-bellers for sure."
NHL
Red Wings defeat Lightning, end 6-game skid
DETROIT -- Michael Rasmussen had two goals and two assists, and the Detroit Red Wings ended a six-game skid with a 7-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday. Rasmussen set NHL career highs for goals and points in a game playing on a line...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Bruins
The Winnipeg Jets begin a short two-game road trip before the holiday break, beginning tonight in Boston. Stay tuned for all the information from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and the line-up updates when they come available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The Jets have scored five goals...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Bruins 7, Panthers 3
From falling behind early to Sam Reinhart's goal streak, here's five takeaways from Monday's loss in Boston. After clawing their way back to within one goal, the Florida Panthers simply couldn't recover from their early deficit in an eventual 7-3 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Monday.
NHL
PREVIEW: Bobrovsky starts, Lundell returns as Panthers host Devils
SUNRISE, Fla. - Sidelined by an upper-body injury since Dec. 1, Anton Lundell will return to the lineup when the Florida Panthers host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at FLA Live Arena. With four goals and nine assists in 24 games, Lundell, who finished sixth in voting for the...
NHL
Former Bruins Captain Don McKenney Passes Away at 88
BOSTON - Former Bruins captain Don McKenney passed away over the weekend at the age of 88. The Ontario native played for the Bruins from 1954-63 and served as the club's captain for his final two seasons with the Black & Gold. McKenney debuted with the Bruins in 1954 and...
NHL
Florida Panthers Acquire Forward Givani Smith from Detroit Red Wings
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has acquired forward Givani Smith from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenseman Michael Del Zotto. Smith will report to Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. Smith, 24, skated in two games...
NHL
Five Minnesota Wild Prospects Make 2023 World Junior Championship Rosters
WJC from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Halifax and Moncton, Canada. The Minnesota Wild will have five prospects participating in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, Canada, Dec 26 - Jan. 5:. D Jack Peart - USA. F Caedan Bankier - Canada. F Liam Ohgren...
NHL
Flames score twice in opening 30 seconds, rally in 3rd to defeat Sharks
SAN JOSE -- The Calgary Flames scored two goals in the first 30 seconds of the first period, then rallied with four goals in the third period to defeat the San Jose Sharks 7-3 at SAP Center on Tuesday. Tyler Toffoli had two goals and an assist, Nazem Kadri scored...
NHL
Ready for his shot: Riley Tufte to make season debut against Jackets
The 24-year-old forward has patiently earned his spot in the game against Columbus. Riley Tufte has earned this game tonight. The 24-year-old forward was sent down to the minors after training camp, and the scouting report was not particularly promising at the time. However, he worked his way through the AHL and was called up for depth to start this five-game road trip.
NHL
Blue Jackets celebrate Hanukkah, energetic Rabbi pumps up crowd
Rabbi Kaltman addresses fans on second night of holiday in his own unique way. The Columbus Blue Jackets may want to save Rabbi Areyah Kaltman's number for their next big game. The team celebrated the second night of Hanukkah at Nationwide Arena on Monday and the esteemed Rabbi was pumped...
NHL
Winter Classic ice truck arrives at Fenway Park ahead of Bruins-Penguins
Plenty of work to be done before NHL's annual outdoor game on Jan. 2. NHL Senior Director of Facilities and Hockey Operations Derek King talks about building the rink at Fenway Park as Winter Classic prep begins. 00:47 •. BOSTON -- The NHL mobile refrigeration unit arrived in Boston on...
