ATP Challenger Tour: Five Moments To Remember From 2022
Shang became the youngest Chinese champion in Challenger Tour history. The ATP Challenger Tour held no shortage of historic moments this season. From crowning champions who went on to showcase their talent at the season’s most prestigious events, to Argentina’s record-setting 23 titles, or Li Tu’s emotional victory in Seoul.
Best Of: From Challengers To Grand Slam Breakthroughs In 2022
The margins are razor thin between the ATP Challenger Tour and Tour-level players. While every tennis player dreams of competing under the bright lights and on big stages, they must first pave their pathway on the Challenger Tour. Tennis legends like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic all started on the Challenger circuit before embarking on illustrious careers.
Federer, Del Potro Headline 2022 Retirements
Former Top 5 stars Tsonga, Anderson, Robredo also bid farwell. ATPTour.com’s annual season-in-review series looks back at 2022’s best matches, biggest upsets, most dramatic comebacks and more. Today, we recap some of the most notable player retirements from the year. From Juan Martin del Potro's Buenos Aires farewell...
United Cup Masterpiece Unveiled At Cottesloe Beach, Perth
18 nations will compete to lift stunning new trophy at mixed teams event. The United Cup, a magnificent new hallmarked sterling silver and 24-carat gold-plated trophy, was today unveiled at Cottesloe Beach in Perth, Western Australia. Grand Slam mixed doubles champion and Perth-born Casey Dellacqua, Western Australian Minister for Sport,...
Rafter Anticipates 'Exciting' United Cup As Swiatek, Ruud Among Brisbane Big-Hitters
Former ATP World No. 1 welcomes arrival of ATP and WTA stars to home state. As someone who knows what it takes to reach the top of the game, Queensland tennis legend Patrick Rafter is in no doubt about the level WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will bring to Brisbane for the inaugural United Cup.
