Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.Anna S.New York City, NY
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
WHAS 11
Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jute$ Pack on the PDA During Disneyland Visit
Demi Lovato and Jute$ had a date night at the happiest place on Earth. In a new snap shared to her Instagram Story, the 30-year-old songstress shares a kiss with the "Waste My Time" rapper in front of Cinderella Castle. Lovato let the romance speak for itself, as she simply...
WHAS 11
How Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Kids Are Getting Along Ahead of First Christmas as a Blended Family
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids are thriving as a blended family. A source tells ET that the five children between the married couple -- Lopez's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and Affleck's three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 -- "are doing great and get along effortlessly."
WHAS 11
Demi Moore Is Ready for Her 'Unhinged Grandma Era' Following Rumer Willis' Pregnancy Announcement
It may have felt like the whole world was cheering when Rumer Willis announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, but mom Demi Moore made sure to the loudest of the bunch. The grandmother-to-be took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter's first pregnancy, posting the same carousel of images her daughter shared earlier that day.
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Teases More to Her Story After Kody Split: 'Not All Is Always as It Seems'
Sister Wives star Meri Brown has more to say. The 51-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share more cryptic messages in the wake of her split from ex-husband, Kody Brown. Meri posted a photo of herself holding up a leather-bound book with, "There's so much more to...
WHAS 11
Meghann Fahy Shares Pics With 'White Lotus' Co-Star Leo Woodall Amid Romance Rumors
It's beginning to look a lot like there's something going on between Meghann Fahy and her White Lotus co-star, Leo Woodall. For some time now, there had been speculation that a romance was brewing between the two actors, and on Tuesday, Fahy added fuel to the fire when she took to Instagram and posted a series of photos taken while filming season 2 of the hit HBO show. While Fahy included some of her other co-stars, it was Woodall who had the most appearances.
WHAS 11
Adele Sings Happy Birthday to Boyfriend Rich Paul During Vegas Residency
Adele’s boyfriend, Rich Paul, got a special serenade in honor of his birthday! Over the weekend, the 34-year-old songstress paused her Las Vegas residency to sing "Happy Birthday" to her boyfriend. In a clip, the "Hello" singer is seen looking into the crowd before she says, "I love you...
WHAS 11
'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Shares Hilarious Reaction to 'Oops Baby' No. 3
Former reality star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle, have an unexpected holiday surprise. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, giving their candid reactions to discovering that they were having an unplanned third child. "Oops baby due June 2023 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼," the 36-year-old Laguna Beach star captioned the clip in...
WHAS 11
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss and Comedian Jay Mohr Are Engaged
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss just added another ring to an already impressive collection. But while it's not another NBA championship, it's something that's equally as good, if not better -- it's an engagement ring!. Buss, 61, is reportedly engaged to 52-year-old comedian Jay Mohr. TMZ, which first broke...
WHAS 11
Priyanka Chopra Shares Holiday Photos of Nick Jonas and Daughter in New Jersey
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter is gearing up for the holiday season! On Monday, Chopra took to Instagram to show off moments from their daughter, Malti’s, pre-Christmas activities in New Jersey. "Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️,"...
WHAS 11
Lea Michele Reacts After 'Funny Girl' Breaks a Broadway Box Office Record
It appears no one is raining on Lea Michele's parade. The Funny Girl star celebrated her show's new Broadway box office record on Tuesday, reposting the Variety article that initially reported the news on her Instagram. Michele tagged the @funnygirlbwy account in her caption beneath a screenshot of the headline,...
WHAS 11
Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Family Photos With Peter Hermann and Their Kids
Mariska Hargitay is giving fans a rare peek at her family! The SVU star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics of herself with her husband, Peter Hermann, and their three kids, Amaya, 11, Andrew, 11, and August, 16. After Hargitay hosted the Candlelight Procession at Walt Disney World,...
WHAS 11
Sonya Eddy, 'General Hospital' Star, Dead at 55: 'The World Lost Another Creative Angel'
Long-time General Hospital star Sonya Eddy has died, ET can confirm. She was 55. "General Hospital is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character… the tough but compassionate, head nurse, Epiphany Johnson - and immediately became a fan favorite and beloved member of our GH family when she joined the show in 2006," a spokesperson told ET.
WHAS 11
'Yellowjackets' Adds Melanie Lynskey's Husband Jason Ritter as a Guest Star in Season 2
Jason Ritter is slated to reunite with his wife, Melanie Lynskey, on TV. This time, as a guest star in an upcoming episode of Yellowjackets season 2. While the actor seemingly confirmed the news first reported by Variety with a cryptic tweet of a cat and two locks, ET has reached out to Showtime for confirmation.
WHAS 11
Alyssa Milano Celebrates Turning 50 With Makeup-Free Selfie: 'No Filter. No Touching Up'
Happy Birthday, Alyssa Milano! The actress celebrated her 50th birthday with a reflective Instagram post on Monday. "This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up," Milano wrote. She paired the caption with a casual selfie of herself in a T-shirt. "I will spend this day, the same...
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Shares Message About Finding 'Courage' After Kody Brown Split
Meri Brown has a message. Following the news that she has ended her decades-long relationship with Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star shared some words of wisdom via Instagram. "If you don't want to make waves, keep on being mediocre. Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else's opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do," Meri began her message.
WHAS 11
Eddie Cibrian Denies Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Claims That He Had an Affair With Piper Perabo
Eddie Cibrian is denying his ex-wife Brandi Glanville's allegation that he had an affair with Piper Perabo. In a recent interview with Page Six, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claims that he had an affair with the Coyote Ugly star while they were still married, but in a statement to ET, Cibrian says the claim is false.
WHAS 11
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
WHAS 11
Cooper Noriega, TikTok Star, Cause of Death Revealed
More than six months after he was found dead in Burbank, California, Cooper Noriega's cause of death has been determined. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has determined that the 19-year-old TikTok star died due to the combined effects of fentanyl and the anxiety medications lorazepam and alprazolam (Xanax), People reports.
WHAS 11
Why Barack and Michelle Obama No Longer Dissuade Daughters Malia and Sasha From Getting Tattoos
Michelle Obama is expressing her gratitude for the boldness of her children's generation. The former first lady got candid about how attitudes toward self-expression have changed since her years in the White House during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "We need to create a broader definition of who's...
WHAS 11
Diddy Celebrates Twin Daughters' 16th Birthday With an Epic Party
Diddy went all out for his daughters' 16th birthday! The rapper celebrated the sweet 16 of his twins, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, over the weekend, and shared pics from the futurstic-themed bash to his Instagram account, along with a sweet message for his girls. "Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful...
Comments / 0