Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jute$ Pack on the PDA During Disneyland Visit

Demi Lovato and Jute$ had a date night at the happiest place on Earth. In a new snap shared to her Instagram Story, the 30-year-old songstress shares a kiss with the "Waste My Time" rapper in front of Cinderella Castle. Lovato let the romance speak for itself, as she simply...
Meghann Fahy Shares Pics With 'White Lotus' Co-Star Leo Woodall Amid Romance Rumors

It's beginning to look a lot like there's something going on between Meghann Fahy and her White Lotus co-star, Leo Woodall. For some time now, there had been speculation that a romance was brewing between the two actors, and on Tuesday, Fahy added fuel to the fire when she took to Instagram and posted a series of photos taken while filming season 2 of the hit HBO show. While Fahy included some of her other co-stars, it was Woodall who had the most appearances.
'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Shares Hilarious Reaction to 'Oops Baby' No. 3

Former reality star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle, have an unexpected holiday surprise. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, giving their candid reactions to discovering that they were having an unplanned third child. "Oops baby due June 2023 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼," the 36-year-old Laguna Beach star captioned the clip in...
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss and Comedian Jay Mohr Are Engaged

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss just added another ring to an already impressive collection. But while it's not another NBA championship, it's something that's equally as good, if not better -- it's an engagement ring!. Buss, 61, is reportedly engaged to 52-year-old comedian Jay Mohr. TMZ, which first broke...
Lea Michele Reacts After 'Funny Girl' Breaks a Broadway Box Office Record

It appears no one is raining on Lea Michele's parade. The Funny Girl star celebrated her show's new Broadway box office record on Tuesday, reposting the Variety article that initially reported the news on her Instagram. Michele tagged the @funnygirlbwy account in her caption beneath a screenshot of the headline,...
Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Family Photos With Peter Hermann and Their Kids

Mariska Hargitay is giving fans a rare peek at her family! The SVU star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics of herself with her husband, Peter Hermann, and their three kids, Amaya, 11, Andrew, 11, and August, 16. After Hargitay hosted the Candlelight Procession at Walt Disney World,...
Sonya Eddy, 'General Hospital' Star, Dead at 55: 'The World Lost Another Creative Angel'

Long-time General Hospital star Sonya Eddy has died, ET can confirm. She was 55. "General Hospital is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character… the tough but compassionate, head nurse, Epiphany Johnson - and immediately became a fan favorite and beloved member of our GH family when she joined the show in 2006," a spokesperson told ET.
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Shares Message About Finding 'Courage' After Kody Brown Split

Meri Brown has a message. Following the news that she has ended her decades-long relationship with Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star shared some words of wisdom via Instagram. "If you don't want to make waves, keep on being mediocre. Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else's opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do," Meri began her message.
Cooper Noriega, TikTok Star, Cause of Death Revealed

More than six months after he was found dead in Burbank, California, Cooper Noriega's cause of death has been determined. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has determined that the 19-year-old TikTok star died due to the combined effects of fentanyl and the anxiety medications lorazepam and alprazolam (Xanax), People reports.
Diddy Celebrates Twin Daughters' 16th Birthday With an Epic Party

Diddy went all out for his daughters' 16th birthday! The rapper celebrated the sweet 16 of his twins, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, over the weekend, and shared pics from the futurstic-themed bash to his Instagram account, along with a sweet message for his girls. "Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful...

