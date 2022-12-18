ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

FOX40

Video shows California valley fog from space

(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Interactive California Earthquake Map

Please wait a moment for the map to load. Use map controls to move and zoom. Map can be widened to show larger regions. Track the latest minor and major earthquakes in California and around the globe with this interactive map. Data is provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
CALIFORNIA STATE
easttexasradio.com

A 6.4 Hits California

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California residents out of bed along the state’s North Coast and North state regions early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck 12 miles west off the coast of Fortuna at 4:34 am Texas time. It was 11 miles deep, and the aftershocks registered at 4.6. and 15 miles deep. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services reported 21 aftershocks had occurred.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellemming.com

13 Best Malls in Southern California for 2023 (By a Local)

There are more malls in Southern California than in any other American state. To say that California locals love shopping would be an understatement. As a Southern California local, I can confirm that statement by a landslide. I grew up shopping at some of the most famous malls in the country, some of which were only an hour’s drive away.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

How to prepare for the next big California earthquake

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Northern California Tuesday, killing two people and leaving thousands more without power. What happened up north Tuesday could easily happen in Southern California as well. The 1994 Northridge quake was a magnitude 6.7, and killed nearly 60 and caused billions of dollars in damages.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
SFGate

Rain On The Way To Bay Area After Christmas

The National Weather Service tweeted Wednesday that rain is on the way to the Bay Area, though the region may have to wait until after Christmas. The weather service's Sacramento office said a weak system will pass through Northern California on Thursday night and early Friday with light rain and snow amounts in the mountains. Dry and mild conditions with periods of Central Valley fog are expected through the holiday weekend.
OREGON STATE
SFGate

3 Earthquakes Hit Northern California

Northern California (BCN) A 6.37 magnitude earthquake struck the Northern California coast Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That quake was followed by a 4.6-magnitude and a 3.9-magnitude aftershock. The first earthquake's epicenter was 12 km west/southwest of Ferndale. The first quake struck at 2:34 a.m. at a...
FERNDALE, CA
Golf.com

The 35 best golf courses in California (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in California. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in California. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
CALIFORNIA STATE

