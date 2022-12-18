Read full article on original website
Related
Earthquake hits Union City near Fremont in California’s Bay Area a day after 6.4magnitude led to deaths in the state
ANOTHER earthquake has hit California's Bay Area -- this time in Union City near Fremont. The quake comes as California continues to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Preliminary reports indicate that Wednesday's quake had a magnitude of 3.3. The quake was recorded at 6.22pm local time,...
California metro area ranked among top 10 ‘fitness-friendly’ cities in the U.S.
For those planning to make exercising their New Year’s resolution, a new study from SmartAsset revealed that the city you live in could affect the quality of your workout routine. SmartAsset, an online financial hub, unveiled the most “fitness-friendly” cities for 2023, and one California metro area made the list. The San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles […]
Video shows California valley fog from space
(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
5 Great Pizza Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ISS video shows Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and dense fog during Northern California flyover
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While passing over Northern California on Wednesday morning, the International Space Station was able to capture images of Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and the dense fog that is impacting a majority of California’s Central Valley. Video the ISS took showed Lake Tahoe and Folsom Lake in the same image, showing their […]
Powerful quake jolts Northern California; 70K without power
RIO DELL, Calif. — (AP) — A powerful earthquake that residents described as “violent" rocked a rural stretch of the Northern California coast early Tuesday, leaving 11 people injured and 70,000 without power as a rain storm was about to roll in, officials said. The magnitude 6.4...
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to ground
A California witness at Pacific Grove reported watching a triangle-shaped object beaming light to the ground level at about 9:54 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Why big earthquakes keep hammering California's 'Mendocino Triple Junction'
In the past 100 years, at least 40 other earthquakes of magnitude 6 or larger have occurred there.
How to ensure you know about the next big California earthquake
ShakeAlert activated Tuesday morning when a magnitude 6.4 quake struck off the coast of California.
KTLA.com
Interactive California Earthquake Map
Please wait a moment for the map to load. Use map controls to move and zoom. Map can be widened to show larger regions. Track the latest minor and major earthquakes in California and around the globe with this interactive map. Data is provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
easttexasradio.com
A 6.4 Hits California
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California residents out of bed along the state’s North Coast and North state regions early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck 12 miles west off the coast of Fortuna at 4:34 am Texas time. It was 11 miles deep, and the aftershocks registered at 4.6. and 15 miles deep. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services reported 21 aftershocks had occurred.
travellemming.com
13 Best Malls in Southern California for 2023 (By a Local)
There are more malls in Southern California than in any other American state. To say that California locals love shopping would be an understatement. As a Southern California local, I can confirm that statement by a landslide. I grew up shopping at some of the most famous malls in the country, some of which were only an hour’s drive away.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are you happy in California? These 6 cities rank among the happiest in US, study says
A new study looked at the happiest cities in the U.S. in 2022 and multiple cities in California made the top 10. SmartAsset released its findings, “Where Americans Are Happiest – 2022 Study,” on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The study looked at 164 of the largest cities in...
lookout.co
Destruction, tears and tenacity in California towns battered by earthquake
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Combing their homes with flashlights in the darkness, residents of the rural communities of the Eel River Valley could only sense what damage Tuesday’s earthquake had brought to their lives five days before Christmas.
foxla.com
How to prepare for the next big California earthquake
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Northern California Tuesday, killing two people and leaving thousands more without power. What happened up north Tuesday could easily happen in Southern California as well. The 1994 Northridge quake was a magnitude 6.7, and killed nearly 60 and caused billions of dollars in damages.
Deadly earthquake rocks Humboldt County
Emergency services are reporting 2 dead and 11 injured, a staggering parallel to the 2003 earthquake that rocked northern San Luis Obispo County that killed 2 people.
SFGate
Rain On The Way To Bay Area After Christmas
The National Weather Service tweeted Wednesday that rain is on the way to the Bay Area, though the region may have to wait until after Christmas. The weather service's Sacramento office said a weak system will pass through Northern California on Thursday night and early Friday with light rain and snow amounts in the mountains. Dry and mild conditions with periods of Central Valley fog are expected through the holiday weekend.
Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties
These counties are experiencing high air pollution levels.
SFGate
3 Earthquakes Hit Northern California
Northern California (BCN) A 6.37 magnitude earthquake struck the Northern California coast Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That quake was followed by a 4.6-magnitude and a 3.9-magnitude aftershock. The first earthquake's epicenter was 12 km west/southwest of Ferndale. The first quake struck at 2:34 a.m. at a...
Golf.com
The 35 best golf courses in California (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in California. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in California. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Comments / 0