CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - The UNC Asheville women's basketball team dropped its non-conference contest at Austin Peay on Wednesday (Dec. 21) by a score of 64-51. The teams went back and forth through the first few minutes, before Asheville rattled off back-to-back buckets from Jamaya Blanks to go ahead 9-4. Asheville's final points of the frame came off a long ball from Dakota McCaughan, as the Bulldogs took a 12-9 lead to the second quarter.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO