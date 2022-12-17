ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

NU Purple Eagles.com

Parker Sisters Put Up 44 Points To Give Niagara Their First MAAC Win

Niagara University, N.Y.—The Niagara Women's Basketball team faced Rider in their second MAAC game of the season. In their final game before the holiday break, the Purple Eagles notched their first MAAC win by a score of 74-67. Game Recap. First Quarter. The first quarter was as even as...
LEWISTON, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

Niagara Tennis Announces Spring 2023 Schedule

Niagara University, N.Y.—Niagara men's and women's tennis head coach Erick Garcia has announced the spring schedule for 2022-23 season. The men are slated to compete in 14 dual matches while the women's team will compete in 16 matches. The spring starts for the men on Feb. 4 as they...
LEWISTON, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

Track and Field Announces 2023 Schedule

Niagara University, N.Y.—Niagara Interim Track and Field Head Coach Rakieem Salaam announced Niagara's schedule for the upcoming 2023 outdoor season. Niagara travels to a pair of indoor events at Cornell on Feb. 4 and Notre Dame on Feb. 18 as they prepare for the regular season. The Purple Eagles...
LEWISTON, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

Niagara Drops Final Non-Conference Road Game at NJIT

NEWARK, NJ – Despite a game-high 20 points from sophomore Aaron Gray, Niagara (5-5, 1-1 MAAC) fell on the road to NJIT (2-9) 62-53 Sunday afternoon in non-conference action from the NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, NJ. Game Recap. First Half. • Aaron gray got off to...
NEWARK, NJ
NU Purple Eagles.com

Women's Golf Announces Spring Slate

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – Niagara women's golf head coach Selena Borek announced the program's spring slate Tuesday afternoon. The Purple Eagles will compete in three events before the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship in late April. Niagara will tee off the spring season at The Julie on March 27-28,...
LEWISTON, NY

