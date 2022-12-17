ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Dana B. Patches (1946-2022)

Dana B. Patches, 76, of Palmyra, passed away on Thursday, December 15th, 2022, at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald L. Patches, whom she had missed dearly over the last five years. Born in Lancaster, PA, on December 9th, 1946, she...
PALMYRA, PA
Annville Township and Palmyra Borough advance plan to consolidate police forces

Two of the three municipalities that recently conducted a regional police force study are moving forward with plans to consolidate their forces, potentially as soon as 2024. Annville Township and Palmyra Borough officials are working on a charter, or set of rules, that would guide their regionalization efforts. The third municipality, South Annville Township, has withdrawn its interest.
PALMYRA, PA
John J. Tyrpin (1926-2022)

John J. Tyrpin, 96, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was the husband of Sarah J. Gebhardt Tyrpin. They celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on May 26th. Born in Kenilworth, Chester Co., on December 7, 1926, he was the son of the late John J. and...
FREDERICKSBURG, PA
Lebanon County real estate transfers (December 1 to December 15)

Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Janet Marie Bonser Estate, Janet M. Bonser Estate, Janet M. Daugherty Estate, Richard R. Bonser to Richard R. Bonser for $1. 46 Union Crest Drive. Susan M. Wescott to John and April Seasock for $392,000. Bethel Township. 2915 South...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Blotter: Resisting arrest, involuntary manslaughter, harassment, DUI

Death Investigation – At 7:17 a.m. Dec. 14, police responded to Freeport Road for a death investigation. Police determined that this was an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing. Vehicle Accident, Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed – At 5:56 a.m....
PALMYRA, PA
LCCTC students manufacture parts for NASA, send signatures to space

Students in Eric Tanger’s precision machining program at the Lebanon County Career and Technology Center have been manufacturing parts for NASA through HUNCH. HUNCH stands for High School Students United with NASA to Create Hardware. Tanger said NASA’s HUNCH program creates “partnerships with local schools to produce, they call...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

