lebtown.com
Welcomely, Funcks take Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel under their wing
Ownership requires an investment, not only of money, but also of time, talents and emotions. So, when it comes time for entrepreneurs to part ways with their life’s work, there is an overwhelming desire for that investment to be turned over to the right hands. On the surface, the...
lebtown.com
Dana B. Patches (1946-2022)
Dana B. Patches, 76, of Palmyra, passed away on Thursday, December 15th, 2022, at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald L. Patches, whom she had missed dearly over the last five years. Born in Lancaster, PA, on December 9th, 1946, she...
lebtown.com
Annville Township and Palmyra Borough advance plan to consolidate police forces
Two of the three municipalities that recently conducted a regional police force study are moving forward with plans to consolidate their forces, potentially as soon as 2024. Annville Township and Palmyra Borough officials are working on a charter, or set of rules, that would guide their regionalization efforts. The third municipality, South Annville Township, has withdrawn its interest.
lebtown.com
John J. Tyrpin (1926-2022)
John J. Tyrpin, 96, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was the husband of Sarah J. Gebhardt Tyrpin. They celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on May 26th. Born in Kenilworth, Chester Co., on December 7, 1926, he was the son of the late John J. and...
lebtown.com
Lebanon County real estate transfers (December 1 to December 15)
Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Janet Marie Bonser Estate, Janet M. Bonser Estate, Janet M. Daugherty Estate, Richard R. Bonser to Richard R. Bonser for $1. 46 Union Crest Drive. Susan M. Wescott to John and April Seasock for $392,000. Bethel Township. 2915 South...
lebtown.com
County contracts with Georgia firm for maintenance services at county prison
Citing an emergency situation at the county prison, Lebanon County Commissioners approved by a 2-1 vote Thursday a contract with a Georgia firm to provide maintenance services at the facility. The inability to fill two maintenance position vacancies – including a supervisory position – at the county prison since August...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Resisting arrest, involuntary manslaughter, harassment, DUI
Death Investigation – At 7:17 a.m. Dec. 14, police responded to Freeport Road for a death investigation. Police determined that this was an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing. Vehicle Accident, Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed – At 5:56 a.m....
lebtown.com
Construction begins on third phase of North Cornwall Commons development
Byler Holdings, the developer of North Cornwall Commons, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 6 for Phase 3 of the multi-use project. Jonathan Byler, Byler Holdings president and CEO, said this phase contains three buildings – a 6,500-square-foot retail building, a 27,000-square-foot three story office building, and a 129-unit apartment building.
lebtown.com
LCCTC students manufacture parts for NASA, send signatures to space
Students in Eric Tanger’s precision machining program at the Lebanon County Career and Technology Center have been manufacturing parts for NASA through HUNCH. HUNCH stands for High School Students United with NASA to Create Hardware. Tanger said NASA’s HUNCH program creates “partnerships with local schools to produce, they call...
