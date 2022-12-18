Read full article on original website
Q&A: John Calipari after Kentucky's 88-68 win over Florida A&M
Everything head coach John Calipari said following No. 19 Kentucky's 88-68 win over Florida A&M in the Unity Series at Rupp Arena Wednesday night. Well, he made shots tonight. You know, we’ve got to keep working with him as he plays point. Decision making, seeing the court better. What he did today is he made shots so you couldn’t go under on the pick-and-roll. He dings a ball in.
Napier impressed with OL signees, hopeful to make further additions
Rebuilding the offensive line has been a point of emphasis for Florida coach Billy Napier since his hiring on Nov. 28, 2021. Napier, in building his coaching staff, hired Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton as the team’s co-offensive line coaches, with the former also being tasked with the role of the Gators’ offensive coordinator.
How to Watch: Louisville vs. NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and Louisville are two programs on completely different ends of the spectrum when it comes to their overall records, but one thing is the same -- both are looking for their first ACC win of the season. The Wolfpack notched 10 wins in non-conference play while Louisville only mustered up two victories out of conference, making this game a massive one for both sides.
Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
By The Numbers: Kentucky 88, Florida A&M 68
No. 19 Kentucky's 88-68 win over Florida A&M in the Unity Series at Rupp Arena Wednesday night by the numbers:. – UK extended its home win streak to 26 games, dating back to the 2020-21 season, and is the longest active home win streak in the Southeastern Conference and tied for the third-longest in the nation.
247Sports
College football transfer portal: 'Smoke around Louisville' for ex-Kentucky OL, five-star Kiyaunta Goodwin
Louisville has emerged as a potential transfer portal destination for former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, according to 247Sports' Josh Pate. Goodwin, a former five-star recruit and top-40 prospect, entered the portal Dec. 16 after just one season with the Wildcats. Coming out of high school, Kentucky landed the 6-foot-8, 351-pound offensive tackle over a long list of suitors that included Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Texas A&M and several others.
TRANSFER ALERT: Arkansas safety Myles Slusher
Louisville has announced another addition to the roster via the NCAA transfer portal in Arkansas safety Myles Slusher. The 6-foot, 194-pound defensive back committed to Louisville following a weekend visit. In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Slusher appeared in 23 games with 15 starts. He totaled 93 tackles, including 9.5...
Jeff Brohm 'fired up' to work with quarterback Pierce Clarkson
Throughout much of the 2023 recruiting cycle, Louisville's efforts have often included the term and its associated hashtag, #FlyVille23. From the moment that four-star quarterback Pierce Clarkson committed in January, he took the recruiting effort personally and became a consistent presence in the program's recruiting. On Wednesday, Louisville's 2023 recruiting class, FlyVille, made their commitments official by signing a National Letter of Intent.
FSU GM Darrick Yray on recruiting in the Portal Era, roster management, evaluation and more
Florida State general manager Darrick Yray met with local media members on Wednesday to discuss some of the big-picture elements of the recruiting process leading up to the Early Signing Period. Topics of discussion include recruiting in the Transfer Portal Era, evaluation concepts, roster management and more.
