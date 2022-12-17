Frederick Bartholomew Harney, Jr. age 96, of Ocala, FL passed away on December 7, 2022. He was born on April 30, 1926, in Worcester, MA, oldest son of the late Frederick B. and Lena (Blanchard) Harney, Sr. He leaves behind his wife Muriel, two sons, Thomas Harney and Michael (Opalene) Harney, a daughter Deborah (David) Harney-Irish, a sister Joyce (Roger) Dubuque, six grandchildren Robert, Bryan, Victoria, Danny, Taylor, and Mallory, eleven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also a loving stepfather to Muriel’s children Eric (Maruchy) LaChance, Leon LaChance, Matthew (Carrie) LaChance and Amy (Cliff) Gross and all of their children. He was pre-deceased by two brothers Paul (Patty) Harney and Lawrence (Donna) Harney and a sister Gertrude (George) Ferris.

OCALA, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO