Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocala-news.com
Early Morning Sunrise Before Storms In Marion Oaks
This early morning sunrise created a beautiful pink sky as a storm approached Marion Oaks. Thanks to Sherry Sloan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Wildlife mural unveiled in the City of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new mural was unveiled in the City of Ocala which celebrates the wildlife of the Ocklawaha River. The dedication was held on the morning of December 19th on NE 36th Avenue. The 415-foot mural features 24 different wildlife species found in and along the Ocklawaha...
ocala-news.com
Sunrise Over DeLuca Toyota In Ocala
This beautiful sunrise photo was taken from the parking lot of DeLuca Toyota in Ocala looking out over SR 200. Thanks to Mark Rankin for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Arthur Himel Rozell Jr.
Arthur Himel Rozell Jr., 61, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on December 10, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. He was born March 28, 1961 to Arthur H. Rozell Sr. and Joanne Stephenson Rozell in Longview, Texas. He worked as a soil tech engineer in the construction industry for many years.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Leesburg, FL
Leesburg is an all-in-one travel destination for nature, city, and culture lovers. Going by the name “Lakefront City,” this city in Lake County is a central business district and travel destination. With its historic downtown area, Leesburg is also prone to annual, monthly, and weekly festivals that everyone...
ocala-news.com
Melissa Kaye McCullars
Melissa Kaye McCullars, 32, passed away on December 12, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. She was born February 15, 1990 in Ocala, Florida to Robert S. McCullars and Kimberly (Hagedorn) McCullars. She is survived by her parents; brother, Robert Aaron (Christine) McCullars; paternal granfather, Robert D McCullars; maternal grandmother, Virginia Green;...
ocala-news.com
Micaela Joy Capobianco
Our sweet angel, Micaela Joy Capobianco, 17, of Ocala Fl, left this earth and went to a better place on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022. Micaela was born February 1st, 2005 in Oconto Falls, WI. She grew up in Lansdale, PA and Ocala, FL. Micaela is survived by her mother, Melissa...
See eateries that will open soon
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Across the Orlando area, there are several eateries that have plans to open soon. They include:. In the Winter Park area, a mattress store is...
villages-news.com
Report sheds light on fatal crash at busy intersection in The Villages
The release of an accident report is shedding light on a fatal crash Monday night at a busy intersection in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The man...
mynews13.com
New 266-unit apartment complex proposed in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A city in Lake County is looking to attract more young adults to the area, and while buying real estate in the area for people in their 20s isn’t currently impossible, it takes a hefty down payment. That’s why developers in Mount Dora —...
ocala-news.com
‘Colorful Pleasures’ art exhibit departs Ocala International Airport in January
There are still three weeks remaining to check out artist Christine Dozier’s current exhibit, “Colorful Pleasures,” at the Ocala International Airport before it departs in January. The exhibit, which opened in July, will remain on display at the airport (1770 SW 60th Avenue, Suite 600) through Tuesday,...
WCJB
Residents are frustrated after a third development is proposed on HWY 318 in Marion County
IRVINE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Times Development, LLC is seeking a zoning change for the Irvine Commerce Center. The roughly 41-acre stretch of land is off HWY 318 near the I-75 interchange. “This one caught us completely by surprise because they put a little tiny sign up to give people...
villages-news.com
Bathrooms for workers in The Villages
We have a bathroom facility at the beginning of our community – provided by the golf course. And we send our workers to use that bathroom facility. You must also have one close for those workers to use. Nancy Burkhalter. Hickory Head Hammock.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute
A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
fox35orlando.com
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits Central Florida, donates 10 pizzas to police department
OCALA, Fla. - It appears that TV chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri made a visit to Central Florida over the weekend to visit a couple of restaurants – and even donated some pizzas to a local police department. The Ocala Police Department said Fieri – who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins...
WCJB
Marion County family wins handicapped accessible bathroom makeover for adult special needs son
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Transitions Life Center family in Marion County has won a handicapped accessible bathroom makeover scheduled for Monday. The Coppock family takes care of their adult son, 37-year-old Jordan. Jordan suffered a stroke as an infant, which left him with cognitive impairments and physical challenges. Ocala...
ocala-news.com
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County to celebrate newest homeowners with dedication ceremony
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is inviting members of the community to attend a house blessing dedication ceremony in Ocala on Tuesday, December 20 to welcome the Walker family to their new home. On Tuesday morning, at 9 a.m., Cheryl Walker and her family will receive the keys to...
ocala-news.com
Frederick B. Harney Jr.
Frederick Bartholomew Harney, Jr. age 96, of Ocala, FL passed away on December 7, 2022. He was born on April 30, 1926, in Worcester, MA, oldest son of the late Frederick B. and Lena (Blanchard) Harney, Sr. He leaves behind his wife Muriel, two sons, Thomas Harney and Michael (Opalene) Harney, a daughter Deborah (David) Harney-Irish, a sister Joyce (Roger) Dubuque, six grandchildren Robert, Bryan, Victoria, Danny, Taylor, and Mallory, eleven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also a loving stepfather to Muriel’s children Eric (Maruchy) LaChance, Leon LaChance, Matthew (Carrie) LaChance and Amy (Cliff) Gross and all of their children. He was pre-deceased by two brothers Paul (Patty) Harney and Lawrence (Donna) Harney and a sister Gertrude (George) Ferris.
ocala-news.com
Water-themed exhibit opens at Discovery Center
The Discovery Center’s new water-themed exhibit, “H20 Go!,” is now open to the public. The latest exhibit will take guests on an H20 adventure through rivers, lakes, and streams, as well as into the atmosphere, according to the Discovery Center. Visitors will learn all about this tiny molecule and why it so important.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident voices concerns on waste and water
I am very concerned about the waste and water. I’m not sure where the waste is going, and we already have a reduced water meter size. Water for lawns is also restricted. Where does it end? I refuse to drink treated and reclaimed water. Don’t cut another tree.
Comments / 1