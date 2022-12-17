ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

villages-news.com

Beautiful holiday display in Wildwood

Check out this beautiful holiday display at 703 Crestview Circle West in Wildwood. Thanks to Dana Ivancovich for sharing this warm and inviting scene. Share a photo of your holiday display at [email protected]
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident voices concerns on waste and water

I am very concerned about the waste and water. I’m not sure where the waste is going, and we already have a reduced water meter size. Water for lawns is also restricted. Where does it end? I refuse to drink treated and reclaimed water. Don’t cut another tree.
OCALA, FL
WESH

How to protect your plants as bitter cold forecast for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Models show that on Christmas Eve morning, Central Florida will see lows in the 20s or 30s, with "feels like" temperaturespotentially dipping into the teens. Many Floridians are not used to this kind of cold and may wonder how to protect their plants from the bitter temperatures.
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Digest

Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest

You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Workers using pool restrooms in The Villages

I believe it’s only humane to let the workers use the restrooms. They’re human too and need facilities at times. They work tirelessly in all kinds of weather and conditions to improve our communities and keep them beautiful. How in the world can we deny them at least an occasional use of the bathroom? Where else do they go, what should they do? How many people invited them into their homes?
THE VILLAGES, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Leesburg, FL

Leesburg is an all-in-one travel destination for nature, city, and culture lovers. Going by the name “Lakefront City,” this city in Lake County is a central business district and travel destination. With its historic downtown area, Leesburg is also prone to annual, monthly, and weekly festivals that everyone...
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Bonaparte’s Gull At Hogeye Pathway

Bonaparte’s gulls were putting on a lovely show at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Debbie Collins for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Redsauce, Glenview Country Club donating to St. Jude club

This holiday season, local businesses are giving back to the community. Through Christmas Eve, all patrons at Redsauce and Glenview Country Club Restaurant can choose to round up their bill as a donation to the St. Jude Friends in Hope club. The restaurants are both owned by Jack Suleiman, and...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

BubbaQue’s BBQ in Dunnellon temporarily closed after health inspector finds live roaches

BubbaQue’s BBQ in Dunnellon was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found 26 health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 11582 N Williams Street in Dunnellon, was closed on Wednesday, December 14 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
DUNNELLON, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Dog saved from home fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Firefighters in Ocala save a dog from a home that caught fire. On Friday, at around 2:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2800 block of SW 17th Circle. When firefighters arrived, the found a single-story house with fire and smoke showing from a front window.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Inspector shuts down winery exceeding septic capacity for number of guests

An inspector shut down a local winery last week for health code violations including exceeding the septic capacity for the number of guests at the venue. The inspector found numerous violations on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and ordered the emergency closure of Whispering Oaks Winery at 10934 N. County Road 475 in Oxford.
villages-news.com

Summerfield woman arrested in battle over garage filled to capacity

A Summerfield woman was arrested in a battle with her man friend over their garage being filled to capacity. Jaymie Lynn Cimmino, 50, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after allegedly slapping her man friend at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at their home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute

A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

New 266-unit apartment complex proposed in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A city in Lake County is looking to attract more young adults to the area, and while buying real estate in the area for people in their 20s isn’t currently impossible, it takes a hefty down payment. That’s why developers in Mount Dora —...
MOUNT DORA, FL

