Hotel co-brand credit cards often award a free night on your account anniversary as a cardholder perk (after you pay your annual fee). For many of these cards, the value you’ll get from the free night covers the cost of the annual fee. Of course, there are downsides to having a free night sitting in your account, like having to pick a hotel just because it’s part of a chain instead of the best property for your stay. And then there’s the issue of holding onto a free night, hoping for the perfect use, only to end up scrambling around to use it anywhere before it expires.

18 HOURS AGO