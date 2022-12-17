Read full article on original website
Related
Should You Put Spend On Hotel Credit Cards To Earn Extra Free Nights?
Hotel co-brand credit cards often award a free night on your account anniversary as a cardholder perk (after you pay your annual fee). For many of these cards, the value you’ll get from the free night covers the cost of the annual fee. Of course, there are downsides to having a free night sitting in your account, like having to pick a hotel just because it’s part of a chain instead of the best property for your stay. And then there’s the issue of holding onto a free night, hoping for the perfect use, only to end up scrambling around to use it anywhere before it expires.
SAS to add new summer services from Scandinavia to the USA
SAS is expanding its transatlantic operation, with planes to start new services from Denmark and Sweden. The new routes from Aalborg (Denmark) and Gothenburg (Sweden) will be able to fly directly to New York (Newark) three times weekly. They will utilise the Airbus A321 Long Range (A321LR) to operate these routes. The aircraft is configured in a three-class configuration, with 22 Business, 12 Plus and 123 Go seats for a total of 157 seats.
Porter Airlines take delivery of their first two Embraer E195-E2
Porter Airlines dream of its Toronto Pearson hub took a leap forward today, with the first two Embraer E195-E2 aircraft being delivered to the airline. The first two Porter Embraer E195-E2 aircraft – Image, Porter Airlines. The first two of 50 Embraer E195-E2 ordered by Porter Airlines have been...
Condor accepts its first Airbus A330-900neo
The first aircraft passed its customer delivery flight on the 16th of December, with the first aircraft delivered to Frankfurt on the 19th of December. The aircraft, with the registration D-ANRA, is the first of the 18 long-haul aircraft on order from Airbus that will fly for Condor as part of the fleet renewal.
Monkey Tale Beach Club In Doha
We began our time in Doha by unexpectedly sipping cocktails at the Monkey Tale Beach Club inside the Grand Hyatt hotel. Plotting Our Course At Monkey Tale Beach Club In Doha. A bit of background, first. When we booked our trip to Doha in late 2021, quarantine was still required. Thus, we booked a quarantine package at the Grand Hyatt Doha (two nights). About a week before our trip, however, Qatar lifted its quarantine requirement.
Copa to Medellin from SJU: 5 Hours Instead of 30
Copa to Medellin is part of the Coupe du Monde Trip Report. En route to Doha for the World Cup (see Booked! Qatar Qsuites Round 3 for the World Cup), I had to stop by Medellin to pick up the Urban Turbans (see Detour before Doha). The issue was logistics. Do you know where Puerto Rico is on a map? It’s nowhere near the mainland, yet for most flights to the Caribbean or Latin America, I have to fly 3 hours to Miami, wait an eternity at the airport, then fly all the way back to where I started (see Just Got Home & Now I’m Leaving Again).
Storms May Affect Travel During Busy Holiday Week, When Is A Nonrefundable Plane Ticket Refundable, Super Nintendo World Opening & More- Travel News!
T+L says Major Storms May Affect Travel During the Busy Holiday Week. Fodor’s: Breeze Through Airport Security With This New Spot-Saver Program. USA Today wonders When Is A Nonrefundable Plane Ticket Refundable?. Skift: Jordan Proposes $300 Million ‘Tourist City’ Near Jesus’ Baptism Site. Lonely Planet shares...
Reminder! Check Your Flights After Being Notified About Changes
When I’m planning a trip, I like getting the travel plans set in advance. Of course, that means I’ll never be able to book a flight where inventory only opens up within 1 week of departure. It also means I’ll sometimes have to pay more for an award ticket than if I’d waited for prices to drop. I’ve made peace with myself about those facts and it doesn’t keep me from enjoying our travels.
Why Flight Attendants Hate Airbus A350 Overhead Bins
There’s a lot to love about the Airbus A350. In addition to its spaciousness, large windows, and modern electronics, it features massive next-generation overhead bins that easily accommodate everyone’s carry-on bags. Yet it is precisely these giant A350 overhead bins that have angered flight attendants and even led to a lawsuit seeking a court order alleviating flight attendants of the responsibility of closing them.
Embattled United Airlines Union Boss Offers “Apology”
Captain Neil Swindells, the new union boss representing United pilots, has offered an apology…to those he offended. United Airlines Captain Neil Swindells Offers Apology To Union Brethren For His Online Conduct. Swindells, a Boeing 787 captain based in Chicago, was elected Chairman of the United Master Executive Council (MEC)...
BoardingArea
212K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0