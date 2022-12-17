Read full article on original website
Nation's top QBs Manning, Nelson sign with Texas, USC
Texas and USC landed the two biggest prizes in the 2023 recruiting class when five-star quarterbacks Arch Manning and Malachi Nelson signed their letters of intent with the Longhorns and Trojans, respectively. Manning is the No. 2 overall prospect and second-ranked pocket passer this cycle, according to the ESPN 300....
Eagles sent Pederson, Jaguars cheesesteaks after win over Cowboys
The Jacksonville Jaguars received an unexpected gift from the Philadelphia Eagles following Sunday's victory over the Dallas Cowboys. To show Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson appreciation for beating their NFC East rivals, the Eagles had 35 cheesesteaks and 25 large fries delivered to TIAA Bank Field from Jacksonville restaurant Philly's Finest on Monday.
Colts bench Ryan for 2nd time, Foles named starter
The Indianapolis Colts are replacing Matt Ryan with Nick Foles for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday. It's the second time this season the Colts have demoted Ryan. The plan is for Foles to finish out the season under center. "Ultimately, I...
Report: JT Daniels headed to Rice for 4th college destination
Former West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels is transferring to Rice, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel. Rice will mark the fourth stop in Daniels' collegiate career after stints at West Virginia, Georgia, and USC. Daniels entered the transfer portal earlier in December after one season with the Mountaineers. The Owls' pro-style...
Eagles' Minshew to start vs. Cowboys with Hurts injured
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew will start Saturday's contest against the Dallas Cowboys with Jalen Hurts likely out due to a sprained shoulder, head coach Nick Sirianni announced Thursday. "Gardner will be our guy," Sirianni said. "Gardner will be ready, and Gardner worked his butt off for this opportunity." Sirianni...
Swanson unsurprised by Braves exit: 'They were going to move on'
Newly signed Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson admitted Wednesday that he was disappointed but not surprised that a reunion with the Atlanta Braves wasn't in the cards. "I'd be lying if I said I didn't hope that I would be back home," Swanson said, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "Atlanta is where I always envisioned myself, especially after I got traded. I'm a homebody."
Hurts has shoulder sprain, uncertain for Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder sprain in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears and is uncertain to play in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed Tuesday. "He sprained his shoulder. ... He is attacking his rehab. We'll see what happens this week,"...
Jets to start Wilson on TNF vs. Jaguars with White out again
Quarterback Zach Wilson will start Thursday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Mike White still not cleared for contact, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It will be the second consecutive game missed for White, who injured his ribs in...
Report: Titans' Tannehill likely done for season with ankle injury
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is likely to miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury, a source told The Athletic's Joe Rexrode. The Titans are unsure if his ankle will require surgery, Rexrode reports. Tannehill sustained the injury in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers....
Ravens to start Huntley vs. Falcons with Lamar out for 3rd straight game
The Baltimore Ravens will start quarterback Tyler Huntley in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with Lamar Jackson still sidelined due to a knee injury, head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday. It'll be Jackson's third consecutive missed contest. Huntley appeared on the injury report Wednesday with a right shoulder issue,...
Taylor to miss rest of season with ankle injury
The Indianapolis Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor for the remainder of the season after placing him on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain in Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Indianapolis fell to 4-9-1 after the Vikings engineered the largest comeback...
Alabama adds to class with 5-star commits Russaw, Smith
Five-star teammates Jaquavious Russaw and James Smith have both signed with Alabama, the pair announced Wednesday. Russaw and Smith played together at Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Russaw is considered the top-rated outside linebacker and No. 1 prospect in the state, according to the ESPN 300.
NFL Week 16 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay
A 17-point lead in the NFL is sometimes a more important accomplishment for those betting the moneyline than it seems. Week 15's selections were good enough to go 4-1 against the spread (season: 45-27-3) and should have cashed four of the ten connected moneyline parlays. Unfortunately, you may have been...
NFL betting: How Jalen Hurts' injury affects the landscape
Late in the Eagles' 25-20 win over the Bears on Sunday, Jalen Hurts took the brunt of a Chicago defender's weight. He finished the game but was diagnosed with a sprained shoulder Monday. While Hurts hasn't been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Cowboys in Dallas, the betting market seems to think caution will rule the day.
Broncos' Wilson to play vs. Rams after 1-game absence
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. The Broncos elected to rule Wilson out of last Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals even though he cleared the concussion protocol. He suffered...
Former Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders joins Deion at Colorado
Former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders committed to Colorado, joining his father, Deion, who was recently named the Buffaloes' head coach. Shedeur was widely expected to land with Colorado after Deion left Jackson State to join the Power 5 school. Shedeur initially committed to Florida Atlantic in July 2020 but eventually flipped his commitment to the Tigers after they hired his father as their sideline boss.
Fantasy Podcast: Which bad-weather games should worry you in Week 16?
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. How does weather impact fantasy performance? (1:45) Which bad-weather games should you be worried about this week? (4:55) Who's the best Jalen Hurts replacement...
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 16
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
Report: LaVine, Bulls not seeing eye-to-eye amid worries of fit with DeRozan
Tensions are growing between the Chicago Bulls and star Zach Lavine. The two parties haven't seen eye-to-eye recently, and a disconnect has formed between parts of the franchise regarding the guard's situation with the team, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry. LaVine is also reportedly struggling to...
Jets' Saleh supports Zach Wilson, blasts NFL's 'instant-coffee' era
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday it's just a matter of time until quarterback Zach Wilson establishes himself as a solid NFL player. "The frustrating thing is that this kid is going to be a good quarterback, but the NFL and this new instant-coffee world that we're in just doesn't want to give people time," Saleh said, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. "So, we look at him and he's just nitpicked with a fine-tooth comb."
