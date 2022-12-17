Read full article on original website
Bryant’s Triple-Double Powers Fighting Illini Past Florida Atlantic
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois women's basketball closed out its non-conference slate with an undefeated 7-0 mark at home as the Fighting Illini triumphed over Florida Atlantic, 81-46, at the State Farm Center on Wednesday afternoon. Genesis Bryant posted her first career triple-double during the victory as the junior tallied a team-best 22 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.
Illini Close Out Non-Conference Schedule as Florida Atlantic Visits
ILLINOIS (10-2; 1-1) vs. Florida Atlantic (8-1, 1-0) Date | Time Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 | 12 p.m. CT. Promotions Holiday Game | Cookie Cutter Giftbag | Pictures with Santa | Teddy Bear Toss. Live Stream B1G+ | Watch. Live Stats StatBroadcast. Illinois Starters Last Game. Pos. No. Name Ht....
Diana Brown Named CSC Academic All-American
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Capping off a historic career in the Orange and Blue, Illinois volleyball's Diana Brown was named a College Sports Communicators (CSC, formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-America® First Team selection, the organization announced on Wednesday. Brown, a masters student studying Community Health, started every match this season for...
Seniors Leave Lasting Impact on Program, Future Expectations
When many members of the 2022 senior class first arrived at Illinois as freshmen, they entered a program that ranked in the bottom half of the Big Ten West and approached games hoping to win. The ReliaQuest Bowl may be their final games donning the Orange and Blue, but they have helped turn the program around in their last seasons in Champaign.
Young, Manos Dive New Best on Final Day in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – The Fighting Illini diving team finished up their three day stay at the Auburn Diving Invite on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Platform dive was the final event. There were only finals scores today, no prelim round. Four Illini dove on the final day: Senior Erin Young, junior...
Braggin' Rights at Stake Thursday in St. Louis
McBride Homes Braggin' Rights: #16 ILLINOIS (8-3) vs. Missouri (10-1) Television SEC Network (Tom Hart & John Sundvold) Pregame Press Conference Coach Underwood (Dec. 20) G 1 Skyy Clark 6-3 200 Fr. 8.1 3.9 2.1 11 pts, career-high 7 reb vs Penn St. G 0 Terrence Shannon Jr. 6-6 225...
Scholar Athlete of the Week | Danny Braunagel
Dec. 5 - 11, 2022. Danny Braunagel | R-JR., Wrestling | Major: Management. Danny Braunagel continued his impressive start to the 2022-23 season by posting a pair of wins for the No. 19-ranked Illini in the team's home-opening dual split vs Chattanooga and No. 17 Pitt, on Dec. 3 at State Farm Center.
