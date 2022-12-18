Olivier Giroud has responded to a claim that he blanked Australia’s Jason Cummings and his request for a shirt swap by pretending not to speak English.France beat Australia 4-1 in their opening encounter, with Giroud scoring twice in the victory.Socceroos midfielder Cummings, who grew up in Scotland and switched allegiances to his mother’s country of birth earlier this year, came on as a substitute in the game.Afterwards Cummings revealed that he first tried to swap shirts with France superstar Kylian Mbappe, but he was rejected by France’s kit manager at the dressing room door. “After the France game I actually...

5 HOURS AGO