Read full article on original website
Related
Olivier Giroud responds to claim he blanked Australia’s Jason Cummings at World Cup
Olivier Giroud has responded to a claim that he blanked Australia’s Jason Cummings and his request for a shirt swap by pretending not to speak English.France beat Australia 4-1 in their opening encounter, with Giroud scoring twice in the victory.Socceroos midfielder Cummings, who grew up in Scotland and switched allegiances to his mother’s country of birth earlier this year, came on as a substitute in the game.Afterwards Cummings revealed that he first tried to swap shirts with France superstar Kylian Mbappe, but he was rejected by France’s kit manager at the dressing room door. “After the France game I actually...
dancehallmag.com
Skillibeng Drops Sexy Visuals For ‘More Fire’, ‘Déjà Vu’
Skillibeng has delivered new raunchy visuals for two singles off his latest five track EP I’ll Never Die. , a production directed by Jenzar Films, sees the Jamaican Fresh Prince as eye candy for two preying females. The two, who have resorted to a day of sunbathing in skimpy bikinis on their front lawn, spot the Dancehall star walking by, but he already knows even though one of the girls “a nuh Shelly-Ann … she will run fi me,” as he brags in his lyrics.
dancehallmag.com
Burna Boy Wows Jamaica Despite Technical Difficulties
Nigeria’s Burna Boy wowed Jamaican fans at the National Stadium in St. Andrew early Monday morning despite the technical difficulties with audio that plagued the show. His unannounced entrance at 12:35 am to center stage sparked a massive response from the audience, who had waited patiently for his debut performance on the island. Casually dressed, with a constant smile throughout his entire set, the 31-year-old revealed a “secret” to his Jamaican fans.
dancehallmag.com
Valiant Links With Offset, Continues Dominating Jamaican Charts
Valiant, who has been dominating Jamaican music charts, recently snagged an official introduction with Offset during the rapper’s Jamaican vacay with wife Cardi B last week. Offset and Cardi B attended Romeich Entertainment’s Games Night last Wednesday (December 14) on one of their many stops around town. The excitement surrounding the two American celebs, however, turned the event into a night of dancing, lots of meet and greet, and photo-ops for eager fans.
Comments / 0