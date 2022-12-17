Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WOUB
Matt Barnes of NBC4 Columbus shares the secrets to his career.
Journalist, reporter, and morning news co-anchor Matt Barnes has found his career sweet spot in Columbus, Ohio. It also just happens to be his hometown. After graduating from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and leaving his four years of work at WOUB Public Media, Barnes, in 2008, was convinced his life work would be in sports broadcasting.
Eleven Warriors
An Early Signing Period Primer As Ohio State Waits on Decisions from Joshua Mickens, Damon Wilson, Matayo Uiagalelei, Kayin Lee and Ajani Cornelius
The Early Signing Period has arrived. Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Ohio State will receive its National Letters of Intent from its commitments from the 2023 class, as their label officially switches from commits to signees. But some uncertainty remains. As it stands, Ohio State has 20 players committed...
Ohio State football’s defensive failures against Michigan inspired a new slogan for facing Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first inclination of Ohio State football’s defensive players might have been to burn the film of that Nov. 26 loss to Michigan. Or bury it, perhaps. Bury it with a shovel and then throw that shovel in the Olentangy River. Whatever it takes to erase the memory of five big touchdowns allowed and one gut-wrenching loss.
columbusunderground.com
New Albany Ranks #3 in Ohio For Highest Household Expenses
According to a new report from bill payment app doxo, the City of New Albany ranked number three in the State of Ohio for highest household bills. Based on the research behind the study, the average New Albany resident pays $2,598 per month for a combined cost of mortgage/rent, household utilities, insurance, car payment, mobile phone, security and more. Those costs rank 36.4% higher than the national average of $2,003 per month.
myfox28columbus.com
Fans line DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse to meet Buckeyes' Stroud, Smith-Njigba
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fans lined the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse in Polaris Sunday evening, waiting to meet their favorite Buckeyes and capture a moment that will last a lifetime. Deborah Bellinder of Hilliard and her family waited around two hours to meet quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver...
Ohio State hospital construction resumes after cracked column repaired
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Construction has resumed as normal on Ohio State University’s $1.8 billion inpatient hospital at Wexner Medical Center after a cracked concrete column threw an unexpected wrench in steelwork installation. University spokesperson Dan Hedman said after multiple reviews, the hospital project’s engineer of record and a third-party engineer determined the construction site […]
The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans
The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus
If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
Student's college acceptance reaction goes viral
A Philadelphia student has gone viral after finding out she will be attending The Ohio State University next year.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State’s big targets heading into Signing Day
This is a busy week for college football recruiting, as the early signing period begins tomorrow. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his staff are busy with all things recruiting, and in this new recruiting atmosphere, the staff is likely the busiest it has ever been this time of year. The Buckeyes are still targeting multiple recruits and athletes in the transfer portal as well, and below is just a few of the team’s priority recruits heading into the big day.
Eleven Warriors
Transferring to Ohio State A “Very Easy” Decision for Long Snapper John Ferlmann, Who Expects to Win Starting Job and Compete for Championships
Going into his trip to Columbus this past weekend, John Ferlmann was already leaning toward transferring to Ohio State. Once he made his visit to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Saturday, Ferlmann didn’t waste time making his decision, announcing his commitment to Ohio State shortly after his visit concluded.
Ohio State football’s quarterback future after the decommitment of Dylan Raiola: Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the Class of 2024, decommitted from Ohio State over the weekend. On this Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are here to break down what that means for:. The state of the Ohio State football program.
cwcolumbus.com
Giant panda picks 2022 Peach Bowl winner
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Yang Yang, a 25-year-old male giant panda at Zoo Atlanta made his pick for the winner of the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. Zookeepers filled two boxes with bamboo, a panda's favorite food. One box featured the Ohio State logo, and the other represented Georgia. Unfortunately...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback's Announcement
After speculation that Ohio State's Devin Brown could be transferring, the freshman quarterback took to Twitter to negate those rumors in his own way; by sharing a clip from the 1998 film "Rounders" starring Matt Damon. The football world reacted to Brown's tweet on Tuesday. "[QB1," a Buckeyes fan replied.
Ohio State football targets a transfer portal tight end with Big Ten experience
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s most pressing transfer portal need remains offensive line, but the Buckeyes are considering additions elsewhere, too. CJ Dippre told 247 Sports that OSU and Alabama are his top two teams. The Maryland transfer target visited Columbus this past weekend and visited Alabama a week earlier. He did not give a timetable for a decision.
Eleven Warriors
Eugene Brown Expected to Make Season Debut “Shortly” And Chris Holtmann Says “Our Team Needs Him”
Ohio State is inching closer to having a full-strength roster for the first time all season. Eugene Brown’s absence through the first 10 games hasn’t exactly been glaring, given the Buckeyes’ solid 7-3 record and the fact that the junior has never averaged more than 3.5 points per game in a season with the Buckeyes. But Brown started 10 of Ohio State’s final 12 games a year ago, and throughout the 2021-22 season, Chris Holtmann was confident in his assertion that Brown would play an even bigger role in year three.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Power Siting Board denies second solar project
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board denied Kingwood Solar’s application to construct a 175 megawatt solar farm in Greene County, citing overwhelming local opposition to the project. The solar facility, developed by Texas-based Vesper Energy, would have covered 1,500 acres in Cedarville, Miami and Xenia townships. The...
columbusunderground.com
MORPC, Ohio Mayors Work to Advance Amtrak Expansion Plans
Although advocates are still waiting for a public show of support from Governor Mike DeWine for new passenger rail routes in Ohio, a group of planners and elected officials from all over the state are doing what they can to move the process forward in the meantime. The Mid-Ohio Regional...
flohoops.com
San Diego Invitational: High-Scoring Ohio State Brings Offensive Punch West
Few teams around college basketball can score as effectively, or as voluminously, as Ohio State. And that offensive proficiency shapes the 2022-23 Buckeyes identity as bona fide national championship contenders. Third-ranked Ohio State brings an undefeated record and the nation's fourth-highest scoring average, 90 points per game, into the San...
Ohio State football’s Devin Brown used Matt Damon and John Malkovich to clarify his 2023 plans
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an era defined in part by the transfer portal, Ohio State football backups are sometimes presumed impatient until proven otherwise. Freshman quarterback Devin Brown decided Tuesday to dispel any rumors that may be floating around about his 2023 plans. He used a couple of Hollywood stars to get his point across.
