Rock Ridge shoots past Crosby-Ironton, 67-50

EVELETH—The Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team got some hot shooting from the outside on Saturday and used that to take down Crosby-Ironton, 67-50.

“We really shot the ball well and found the hot shooters,” Wolverines head coach Spencer Aune said. “That is something that this squad has really done well this season.”

The Wolverines jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead when Noah Mitchell hit a pair of buckets and Grant Hansen made a layup. That start forced Rangers head coach Dave Galovich to take a 30-second timeout.

Following the time out Jordan Mount made a basket to stop the Wolverines scoring run but Rock Ridge did not panic.

They got a layup from Hansen and another one from Mitchell to make it a 10-2 game.

The Rangers got a basket to cut the lead to 10-4 but the Wolverines got hot from beyond the arc. Casey Aune found himself wide open to start things with a long 3-pointer. That was the first one of five he hit in the first half, on his way to 19 points.

“That’s another thing about this team, they will find a player if he’s hot or else find another player,” Aune said.

Aune hit another 3-pointer and then a layup to give the Wolverines a 28-10 lead. Joe Ringhand stopped the Rock Ridge scoring run.

Aune then made another 3-pointer, Hansen went 1-2 from the free throw line before another Aune 3-pointer made it 35-12 with 3:17 left in the half.

The Rangers tried to climb back into the game before the horn sounded with senior center Will Meyer scoring three quick points and Mount hitting a floater to make it a 38-17 Wolverines lead at the half.

Crosby-Ironton got off to a fast second half start scoring the first seven points. The Wolverines answered with eight of their own, all scored by Mitchell.

The Rangers again tried to cut into the Wolverines lead but every time they did, the Wolverines would answer with points of their own.

A Mitchell layup with just about four minutes left in the contest gave Rock Ridge a 20-point lead.

Noah Larson scored the last six points for the Rangers but time ran out on them as the Wolverines scored the 17-point win.

Aune and Mitchell each ended the game with 19 points to lead the Wolverines. Larson led the Rangers with 15.

“This was a good game for us,” Aune said. “We came out with a lot of energy and it paid off.”

The Wolverines will be back in action on Tuesday, when they travel to Mountain Iron-Buhl.

C-I 17 33—50

RR 38 29—67

CI: Jordan Mount 12, James Stokman 6, Joe Ringhand 4, Brad Hachey 2, Noah Larson 15, Will Meyer 11; Three pointers: Mount 1, Larson 1; Free throws: 4-9; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: None.

RR: Carter Mavec 4, Casey Aune 19, Zane Lokken 11, Max Williams 2, Noah Mitchell 19, Grant Hansen 9, Jalen Miskowitz 5; Three pointers: Aune 5, Lokken 3, Miskowitz 1; Free throws: 8-10; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: None.

Legacy Christian 83,

MI-B 62

ANDOVER—The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team fell behind Saturday to Legacy Christian Academy and could never catch up as the Rangers fell to Lions 83-63.

Asher Zubich led in the loss for MI-B with 24 points. Nik Jesch added 11.

Aiden Johnson poured in 26 points for Legacy, with Ben Tschida adding 16 and Dominic Zoe chipping in with 13.

Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-1) will host Rock Ridge on Tuesday.

MIB 31 31—62

LCA 42 41—83

Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 24, Cooper Salinas 6, Mason Clines 6, Rylen Niska 5, Josh Holmes 7, Nik Jesch 11, MiCaden Clines 3; Three pointers: Zubich 2, Niska 1, Holmes 1, Jesch 3, Mi. Clines 1; Free throws: 6-7; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Mi. Clines.

Legacy Christian Academy: Drew Mulvihill 12, Jesten Wuollet 4, Micah Strand 9, Dominic Zoe 13, Ben Tschida 16, Solomon Kardell 3, Aiden Johnson 26; Three pointers: Mulvihill 1, Tschida 4, Kardell 1; Free throws: 9-18; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.