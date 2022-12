AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts men's basketball team outscored Dartmouth by 18 points in the second half on its way to a 68-57 win to close out non-conference play on Tuesday night in the Mullins Center. Dyondre Dominguez scored all 14 of his points in the second half as the Minutemen (9-3 Overall) shot 52-percent from the field in the final 20 minutes.

