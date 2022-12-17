Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.Anna S.New York City, NY
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Horror Near Edgar Allan Poe CottageBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
New Primark opens in Downtown Brooklyn
Hundreds of shoppers were seen flocking to the new Primark, making a line that wrapped around the building.
News 12
Amazon employees in Red Hook work to get gifts delivered before Christmas
Amazon workers are getting thousands of packages ready to ship out to different neighborhoods in Brooklyn for the holidays. The Amazon center that opened in Red Hook just a few months ago is the last stop for packages in Brooklyn before hitting your doorstep. “We take pretty much every package...
The Domino Sugar sign is lighting up the Brooklyn skyline for the first time in almost 20 years
What's old is new again: the iconic 40-foot-tall Domino Sugar neon sign that adorned the Brooklyn skyline for over a century has officially been re-installed on top of the historic Domino Refinery building, which served as the Domino Sugar Factory plant from the 1880s to the early 2000s. A bit...
Christmas 2022: What’s open, closed in NYC on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas is right around the corner!. With the winter holiday falling on a Sunday this year, many offices and institutions will remain closed to observe the holiday on Monday, Dec. 26. Here’s a look at what will be open and what will be closed on Sunday,...
Salvation Army’s Harlem soup kitchens get big donation from Goya
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – The long line outside the Salvation Army’s soup kitchen on Malcolm X Boulevard in Harlem has become the norm. “This Christmas season we have experienced high demand more than ever before,” said Major Antonio Rosamilia of the Salvation Army. Hundreds of visitors go there for a warm meal, but Tuesday was […]
Deadline nears for $375 a month Brooklyn apartments
Time is running out to apply for one of the best rents in Brooklyn. For those who qualify and win the 1921 Atlantic Apartments housing lottery, there will be 18 units available for under $1,000 per month.
News 12 gets sneak peek tour of Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino in Newburgh
The facility will have 1,200 slots and electronic games, such as blackjack, baccarat, craps and roulette.
Wife of NYPD cop, Orlando Adorno shot in NYC recounts ‘nightmare’
The wife of a Brooklyn cop shot during a domestic disturbance in Bedford-Stuyvesant took to Facebook Wednesday to recount how she “lived everyone’s worst nightmare.” Michelle Adorno, whose 38-year-old cop husband, Orlando Adorno, was wounded Tuesday night while restraining a suspect, described in an online post the harrowing moments she got the dreaded phone about the shooting. “I lived everyone’s worst nightmare today getting the call and being picked up by a squad car rushed to the hospital fill lights blaring,” she said in the private “NYPD Wives” group. “Thank god it was not worse and the unthinkable,” she wrote. “Thank you for...
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
Brooklyn community comes together to celebrate first night of Hanukkah at Grand Army Plaza
Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza was alive with holiday cheer Sunday as the community gathered to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.
brickunderground.com
What to look for when you're checking out a NYC rental apartment
In New York City, an apartment lease serves as a contract with your landlord—and an expensive one at that—so you need to make a thorough check of an apartment before you sign on the dotted line and hand over your security deposit. One of the most important tips...
Bronx woman sells afro-centric ornaments to represent Black culture
Tiffany St. Christopher, the owner of The ChristmUs Corner, says finding decorations that reflect Black culture hasn't always been easy.
Dyker Heights Christmas lights are an over-the-top winter wonderland
Dyker Heights is once again the epicenter of electrifying Christmas magic — enough to knock your stockings off! Every holiday season, just after Thanksgiving, the Brooklyn neighborhood — which stretches from 11th to 13th avenues and from 83rd Street to 86th Street — is transformed into a winter wonderland. On steroids. Throngs of all ages flock to the nabe like wise men to Bethlehem to gaze at life-sized Santas, sleds and snowmen — as well as aliens in sports cars; humongous toy soldiers; and mountainous milk and cookies left for Father Christmas. Subtlety is sidelined. From lawns to rooftops, every inch of property is covered with illuminated choirboys, angels, wreaths and snowflakes. Lucy Spata, the longtime doyenne of the famous Dyker Heights holiday lights, did not disappoint this year. Her home features a North Pole paradise that would make Kris Kringle move to Kings County.
News 12
Group pulls out knife, robs Brooklyn commuter at Crescent Street J train station
The NYPD is investigating overnight robbery by a group of people at the Crescent Street J train station in Brooklyn. Police say one of the five suspects pulled out a knife and demanded money from a 28-year-old man at around 2:40 a.m. The suspects took cash and the victim's phone before running off.
Here are the holiday service schedules for NYC buses, subways and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Millions of New Yorkers are expected to travel throughout the region during the upcoming holidays, with many relying on mass transit to get them where they need to go. On some holidays, like Christmas and New Year’s, agencies run reduced service to match holiday ridership, which...
Family to travel to NYC in search of son who ‘disappeared without a trace’
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A family plans to travel to New York City to search for their missing son who “disappeared without a trace” back in September. Drexyll Tolstoy, 26, was last seen near West 106th Street and Columbus Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Sept. 25, according to the NYPD. “The […]
Long Island man goes for Dyker Heights’ crown with dazzling, interactive Christmas display
Eat your heart out, Brooklyn! Long Island’s king of Christmas, Michael Masone, has officially dethroned the “Dyker Lights” mainstays that’ve held court for decades with his tricked-out winter wonderland. “It looks like Rockefeller Center coming down the block,” Masone proudly told The Post. But Masone puts even Rock Center to shame with his nearly half-acre property that’s transformed for the holiday into a dazzling North Pole and interactive amusement park — complete with a Christmas-themed roller coaster and ice skating rink. On a busy night, lines wrap around the block in his normally quiet Nassau County neighborhood, attracting around 500 people to the over-the-top...
Enormous Crowds by Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Are Out of Control
This is why people avoid tourist traps!
Construction on Lake Grove Wegmans to begin in 2023, open in 2024
The grocery chain will be located in the DSW Plaza at Lake Grove, which is at the corner of Middle Country Road and Moriches Road.
Police: 2 people wanted for distracting woman, stealing her purse in Manhasset
Detectives say the pair told the woman she dropped money in the parking lot of the Whole Foods on Northern Boulevard.
