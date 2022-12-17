ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Salvation Army’s Harlem soup kitchens get big donation from Goya

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – The long line outside the Salvation Army’s soup kitchen on Malcolm X Boulevard in Harlem has become the norm. “This Christmas season we have experienced high demand more than ever before,” said Major Antonio Rosamilia of the Salvation Army. Hundreds of visitors go there for a warm meal, but Tuesday was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Wife of NYPD cop, Orlando Adorno shot in NYC recounts ‘nightmare’

The wife of a Brooklyn cop shot during a domestic disturbance in Bedford-Stuyvesant took to Facebook Wednesday to recount how she “lived everyone’s worst nightmare.” Michelle Adorno, whose 38-year-old cop husband, Orlando Adorno, was wounded Tuesday night while restraining a suspect, described in an online post the harrowing moments she got the dreaded phone about the shooting. “I lived everyone’s worst nightmare today getting the call and being picked up by a squad car rushed to the hospital fill lights blaring,” she said in the private “NYPD Wives” group. “Thank god it was not worse and the unthinkable,” she wrote. “Thank you for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dyker Heights Christmas lights are an over-the-top winter wonderland

Dyker Heights is once again the epicenter of electrifying Christmas magic — enough to knock your stockings off! Every holiday season, just after Thanksgiving, the Brooklyn neighborhood — which stretches from 11th to 13th avenues and from 83rd Street to 86th Street — is transformed into a winter wonderland. On steroids. Throngs of all ages flock to the nabe like wise men to Bethlehem to gaze at life-sized Santas, sleds and snowmen — as well as aliens in sports cars; humongous toy soldiers; and mountainous milk and cookies left for Father Christmas. Subtlety is sidelined. From lawns to rooftops, every inch of property is covered with illuminated choirboys, angels, wreaths and snowflakes. Lucy Spata, the longtime doyenne of the famous Dyker Heights holiday lights, did not disappoint this year. Her home features a North Pole paradise that would make Kris Kringle move to Kings County.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Long Island man goes for Dyker Heights’ crown with dazzling, interactive Christmas display

Eat your heart out, Brooklyn! Long Island’s king of Christmas, Michael Masone, has officially dethroned the “Dyker Lights” mainstays that’ve held court for decades with his tricked-out winter wonderland.  “It looks like Rockefeller Center coming down the block,” Masone proudly told The Post. But Masone puts even Rock Center to shame with his nearly half-acre property that’s transformed for the holiday into a dazzling North Pole and interactive amusement park — complete with a Christmas-themed roller coaster and ice skating rink. On a busy night, lines wrap around the block in his normally quiet Nassau County neighborhood, attracting around 500 people to the over-the-top...
