DULUTH, Minn. - It was almost the exact same story as the last meeting between the St. Cloud State men's basketball team and the (RV) UMD Bulldogs. Despite a valiant effort by the Huskies, they fell just short, 84-80, to Minnesota Duluth in overtime. All eight Huskies that touched the court added points to the board.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO