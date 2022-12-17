Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBC.com
Multiple Suspects Arrested for Lawrence County Thefts
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — After an investigation lasting most of this year, state police say they have arrested multiple people for a string of thefts in Lawrence county. Indiana State Police say they’ve arrested seven people for burglaries around the city of Mitchell. Police were first called to...
Burglary investigation uncovers string of crimes, nets 7 arrests
What started as an investigation into a burglary at Lawrence County Farm Supply ended up with state police arresting seven people connected to several thefts and burglaries in the city of Mitchell.
WISH-TV
Docs: Indiana officer stole drugs from DEA take back box; traded drugs with eventual tipster
SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — A Spencer Police Department officer was trading drugs from the Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Take Back Box in his department with an Owen County man. The same Owen County man then tipped police off, according to court docs. James Deckard, 39, was arrested and charged...
WISH-TV
Spencer officer arrested, accused of stealing drugs from takeback box
SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — Spencer Police Department officer James Bradley Deckard, 39, is charged with official misconduct and theft. He was arrested Friday and booked into the Owen County Jail. Indiana State Police conducted the investigation. They found Deckard was stealing narcotics and other controlled substances from the Drug...
wbiw.com
Caller reports unknown man attempts to open her door, BPD makes drug arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug charges when Bedford Police officers were called to the 1000 block of K Street after a report of a male attempting to open the caller’s apartment door. When police arrived, they found 50-year-old Donald Harrison outside...
wbiw.com
A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a report of an erratic driver
BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Thursday after the Oolitic Town Marshal stopped a vehicle after a report of an erratic driver in a red 200 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on State Road 37 at the intersection of Patton Hill Road. Town Marshal James T. Harlington stopped...
DOJ: Indianapolis man with lengthy criminal history sentenced to 11 years for dealing meth
At the time of his arrest, Robertson already had a lengthy criminal history that includes six felony convictions related to dealing methamphetamine, illegally possessing a handgun and resisting law enforcement, the D.O.J. noted.
vincennespbs.org
Man dead in apparent accidental shooting
An accidental shooting resulted in the death of a man in Greene County. The Sheriff’s Department says 21 year old Bryar Laws died from injuries at IU Health in Bloomington where he was transported after he was struck by a round from a semi-automatic handgun. Authorities say a 16...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/19)
Stephanie Cooper, 29, of Washington, was arrested for Battery on Law Enforcement, Battery w/Bodily Fluids, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Auto Theft. No bond was set. Jorge Lopez Ibarra, 19, of Mason, Texas, was arrested for OVWI. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was...
Man claiming to be Indy DoorDash driver shot by shotgun Sunday morning
A man claiming to be an Indianapolis-area DoorDash driver was shot Sunday morning, according to an IMPD police report.
wbiw.com
Three teens caught drinking and face charges
BEDFORD – Three teens were arrested Friday night after Bedford Police officers were called to the 1000 block of 25th Street by a Lawrence County Probation officer to assist with three juveniles who had been consuming alcohol. Two 17-year-old males and a 16-year-old male face charges of juvenile delinquency...
Spencer officer arrested, accused of removing drugs from police storage
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police (ISP) special investigation resulted in the arrest of a Spencer police officer. Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, 39, was arrested on official misconduct and theft charges on December 16. The Owen County Prosecutor’s Office requested for ISP to investigate after there was suspicion of an officer removing items […]
WHAS 11
FBI, Greenwood PD holding news conference Wednesday on mall mass shooting
GREENWOOD, Indiana — The FBI and Greenwood Police Department will be holding a joint news conference Wednesday on the mall mass shooting from July 17, 2022. The shooter killed three people at the Greenwood Park Mall before an armed bystander, Elisjsha Dicken, shot and killed the shooter. The Johnson County Prosecutor reitterrated to 13News it will not file any criminal charges against Dicken in connection to his efforts to stop the killer.
Unintentional shooting leads to death in Greene Co.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, an unintentional shooting resulted in a death at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. A 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic handgun for cleaning and “unintentionally discharged one round” hitting 21-year-old Bryar Laws. Laws was hit by the bullet and taken […]
Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference
GREENWOOD, Ind. – Authorities could provide new information this week about the July shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. On July 17, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman opened fire inside the mall, killing three people: 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, 30-year-old Victor Gomez and 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda. All three victims died from multiple gunshot wounds, according […]
ISP: Vincennes couple killed in fatal US 41 crash
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Vincennes couple who died in a crash involving a semi on US 41 in Knox County. According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Investigating troopers found that a tractor-trailer […]
Spencer officer arrested on misconduct and theft charges
A Spencer officer has been charged with official misconduct and theft charges after an investigation with Indiana State Police.
WTHI
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
wamwamfm.com
Man Reportedly Robbed of $40 at Knife Point in Washington
A robbery was reported around 9 p.m. yesterday near SE 1st St. and E Main St. The caller reported being robbed of $40 at knifepoint. The suspect was allegedly wearing jeans, a brown or black coat, and a white or gray hoodie under the coat. No more information was given...
Nashville PD: Bomb threat caller tracked police on webcam, threatened to shoot officers
NASHVILLE, Ind. — A cryptic threat to 911 dispatch set off a massive police response in the heart of Brown County after a caller said they would blow up a restaurant and shoot police officers who responded to the scene. Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, police in Nashville, Indiana, said a person used a voice-changing device […]
Comments / 0