Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On The Cowboys Is Going Viral
The Dallas Cowboys blew a massive lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon and Rex Ryan wasn't happy about it. The Cowboys were up 27-10 in the first half before losing in overtime on a walk-off interception, 40-34. The loss sent them to 10-4, though they did clinch a playoff spot thanks to the New York Giants win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on replacing Vander Esch, getting Gallup involved, and more
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke about the team’s plans for replacing linebacker Leighton Vander Esch while he remains sidelined with a shoulder stinger, Michal Gallup’s lack of involvement in the passing game, and much more.
Cowboys 'Simple Decision' on Dak Prescott Throw in Loss? Or 'Bad Decision'?
The decision to throw on the Cowboys' last play of regulation opened the door for Jacksonville to tie the game at the end of regulation.
atozsports.com
The real reason why Cowboys lost to the Jaguars on Sunday
It’s a QB-centric league and as such a lot of the postgame analysis surrounding the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars will center around Dak Prescott’s two interceptions. That’s more than understandable. But to suggest that the quarterback is the reason why the Cowboys ultimately...
atozsports.com
Cowboys HC has perfect response to big controversy vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys held a three-point lead with only 1:20 remaining in the game and faced third-and-10. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who had scored three touchdowns in the previous four drives, had one timeout and were hoping for a miracle. Out of the shotgun, Dak Prescott threw a deep shot down...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys are witnessing a much needed elevation
The Dallas Cowboy are now 10-4 following a heartbreaking loss at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars. For much of the game the Cowboys held the lead, but a disastrous third quarter and not making enough stops at the end of the fourth. On the defensive side of the ball,...
Cowboys Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'Outstanding'; Odell Beckham Jr. 'Diminished'
The owner said Tuesday that his quarterback's play is good enough to win in the playoffs, but that the free-agent receiver's time is running out to be part of the Cowboys' postseason.
Yardbarker
Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’
While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Yardbarker
Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of 'Monday Night Football'
Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed for a first down, but he was stopped just short of the end zone.
'Guys Are Stunned!' Cowboys Top 10 Takes from Choke at Jaguars
A catch that should've been a first down turned into a drop for a touchdown in a gut-wrenching 40-34 overtime loss to the Jaguars.
Yardbarker
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Micah Parsons achieves another milestone
The Dallas Cowboys were on a four-game win streak before their meltdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. One thing that hadn’t happened since Thanksgiving against the New York Giants, was Micah Parsons recording a sack. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year didn’t waste any time ending his...
CBS Sports
Mike McCarthy adamant Cowboys didn't overlook Jaguars; Micah Parsons explains why defense struggled in loss
The Dallas Cowboys generated headlines for the wrong reasons this week, in part because of Micah Parsons' comments on Jalen Hurts a week before the Cowboys were actually scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas played the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, as the defense gave up 34 points, 503 yards, and blew a 17-point lead in Sunday's loss.
Yardbarker
UNC HC Mack Brown calls out programs trying to throw money at QB Drake Maye
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown didn't mince his words when discussing the illegal recruiting tactics several notable programs had apparently used to try to lure away his star quarterback, Drake Maye, via the transfer portal. Speaking to the media on Monday, Brown said that Maye had turned down "a...
Patriots OL makes risky social media move regarding QB situation
ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote a piece this week suggesting that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could seek to replace the former Alabama signal-caller in the offseason with former New England quarterbacks Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo. A link to Barnwell's article was posted on the NFL on ESPN's Instagram page on Monday, and among the thousands of "likes" on the post was one from Brown.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Jaguars Live on 12/18
On Sunday, December 18 at 1:00 PM EST, the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) will play the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Cowboys vs. Jaguars. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, December 18...
Luka Dončić and Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd ejected from loss as Dallas' struggles continue
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić and head coach Jason Kidd were both ejected from its 116-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday as the team's underwhelming season continues.
atozsports.com
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott points out biggest flaw in his game
Playing quarterback is a tough-crowd business in the NFL. Win a game and your performance will be highly scrutinized to see how you performed regardless. But lose one and chances are, you’ll be perceived as the guy to blame. Especially if the stat sheet has you at multiple interceptions.
Yardbarker
Matt Rhule expected to hire Texas high school coach to Nebraska staff
Matt Rhule didn't make it as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, but his failed NFL stint shouldn't take away from what he was able to accomplish previously as a college coach. With that in mind, there's plenty of reasons for fans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers to be excited about their new head coach.
Comments / 0