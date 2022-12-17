Wolverines, Flyers tie 2-2

EVELETH—The Rock Ridge boys hockey team ran into a hot goaltender on Friday night.

The Wolverines peppered Little Falls netminder Richard Virriano with 48 shots on goal.

The senior kicked out 46 of those shots as Rock Ridge and the Flyers played to a 2-2 tie at the Hippodrome.

“Their goalie really played well,” Wolverines head coach Ben Johnson said. “We had some real good chances.”

The Rock Ridge goalie also played a good game. Junior Ryan Rothfork kicked out 27 Flyers shots.

“Our goalie also played a solid game,” Johnson said. “When they came in on him he stood his ground and kicked the shots out.”

Neither team could grab the lead in the first period. Rock Ridge fired 16 shots on Varriano in the frame while Rothfork made seven saves.

All of the game’s scoring came in the second period.

The Wolverines grabbed a 1-0 lead just over two minutes into the period when junior Ian Mikulich took a Dawson Ruedebusch pass and fired it over Varriano’s shoulder into the net.

Rock Ridge took a 2-0 lead at the 8:20 mark of the period when Dylan Hedley fired the puck past Varriano. Mikulich and Isaac Flatley assisted on the tally.

The Flyers made it a one goal contest when Luke Avery took a pass from Matthew Cooper and came in all by himself and beat Rothfork.

With time running out in the second period the Flyers tied the game at two when Carter Oothoudt beat Rothfork with a backhander.

Varriano had another busy second period, kicking out 16 more Wolverines shots, while Rothfork turned aside 10.

The third period was a back and forth contest with neither team finding the back of the net.

The Wolverines did have to kill off a five-minute major penalty, but the Flyers didn’t put much pressure on the home squad.

“We did a good job killing that penalty,” Johnson said. “They really didn’t have many chances.”

The third period horn sounded and the teams took a short break before getting ready to play the eight minute Overtime period.

The Wolverines were able to fire five shots on Varriano during the extra session while the Flyers were only able to get one shot on goal.

“We had a chance or two in the overtime,” Johnson said. “We were moving the puck and trying to get some open looks.”

The Wolverines didn’t have much time to worry about the tie game with the Flyers, because they were right back in action on Saturday when they hosted St. Cloud Cathedral.

“It’s a long season,” Johnson said. “We have to come out and be ready to play every game.”

LF 0 2 0 0—2

RR 0 2 0 0—2

First period

No scoring

Second period

1, RR, Ian Mikulich (Dawson Ruedebusch) 2:02; 2, RR, Dylan Hedley (Mikulich, Isaac Flatley) 8:20; 3, LF, Luke Avery (Matthew Cooper) 10:48; 4, LF, Carter Oothoudt (Coltin Johnson, Lucas Jendro) 16:18

Third period

No scoring

Overtime

No scoring

Saves: LF, Richard Varriano 16-16-9-5—46; RR, Ryan Rothfork 7-10-9-1—27

Penalties: LF, 3-6; RR, 5-23

Rock Ridge 6,

St. Cloud Cathedral 3

EVELETH—Just a day after tying sixth-ranked Little Falls on their home ice, the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team picked up the big win they’ve been looking for, doubling up No. 16 St. Cloud Cathedral 6-3 in Eveleth.

Falling down 2-0 in the first period, the Wolverines clawed their way back in, scoring twice in the first period and then adding two more in the second before closing things out with another pair of goals in the third.

Ryan Manninen led Rock Ridge with the hat trick, scoring a goal in each period. Dylan Hedley, Cooper Levander and Isaac Flatley had the three remaining goals. Hedley finished with two assists.

The Wolverines outshot the Crusaders 54-25 in the win. Rock Ridge goalie Ryan Rothfork kicked out 22 shots in the win.

Rock Ridge (3-3-1) is set to travel to Superior on Tuesday.

SCC 2 0 1—3

RR 2 2 2—6

First Period

1, S, Joey Gillespie (Tommy Gohrman), 0:40; 2, S, Andrew Dwinnell (John Hirschfeld, Sam Hayward), 6:09; 3, R, Dylan Hedley (Isaac Flatley, Sam Troutwine), PP, 13:28; 4, R, Ryan Manninen (Derik Dahl), 16:08.

Second Period

5, R, Manninen (Ethan Jacobson), 3:39; 6, R, Flatley (Hedley, Cooper Levander), PP, 14:41.

Third Period

7, R, Levander (Hedley, Dahl), PP, 14:05; 8, S, Hirschfeld (Hayward, Cole Hwang), 14:45; 9, R, Manninen (unassisted), EN, 15:55.

Penalty-Minutes: St. Cloud Cathedral 6-12; Rock Ridge 2-4.

Goalie saves: Nick Hansen, S, 19-14-15—48; Ryan Rothfork, R, 5-7-10—22.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Dodge County 6,

Rock Ridge 1

EVELETH—Rock Ridge standout Natalie Bergman lit the lamp in the third period, but it was too little, too late for the Wolverines as they fell to Dodge County 6-1.

Bergman’s goal came at the 5:56 mark in the third on the assist from Ayla Troutwine. That made it a 4-1 game, but the Wildcats added two more goals in the third to secure their win.

Rock Ridge netminder Nola Kwiatkowski kicked out 41 shots in the loss. Ida Huber had 12 saves in the win for Dodge County.

Rock Ridge (6-7) will travel to Superior on Tuesday.

DC 2 2 2—6

RR 0 0 1—1

First Period

1, D, Maysie Koch (Mollie Koch), 2:55; 2, D, Nora Carstensen (Kylie Meyer, Zoe Heimer), 15:23.

Second Period

3, D, Ma. Koch (Mo. Koch, Abby Simons), 0:36; 4, Taylor Winkles (Carstensen, Ma. Koch), 10:00.

Third Period

5, R, Natalie Bergman (Ayla Troutwine), 5:56; 6, D, Abby Zeitler (Carstensen, Simons), PP, 13:45; 7, Hannah Peterson (Mo. Koch, Ma. Koch), 16:59.

Penalty-Minutes: Dodge County 1-2; Rock Ridge 2-4.

Goalie saves: Ida Huber, DC, 1-3-8—12; Nola Kwiatkowski, RR, 14-14-13—41.