Boise State AD Jeramiah Dickey on a mission to secure needed funds

By By JORDAN KAYE
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

FRISCO, Texas — In some ways, it is ironic what transpired in the past few days.

Last week, the Blue Thunder Marching Band learned they would not be headed to the Frisco Bowl for a final performance. The $400,000 cost was too much, the university said.

Then on Wednesday, Boise State announced Bush Hamdan would be the Broncos’ next offensive coordinator. His price tag? The highest salary ever given to a BSU assistant coach — $400,000.

It is remarkable how well those line up. Not to say Boise State had just $400,000 in its bank account and was debating between sending the band to Frisco or hiring Hamdan. But Boise State is not flush with cash at the moment — and it shows in the fact it has to make choices like that.

“Every dollar that is, essentially, saved is already spent on something else,” BSU Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey said Saturday. “That’s the challenge. My job is to make fiscally responsible decisions.”

Dickey is the type of guy who hears Rome wasn’t built in a day and calls BS. He moves at a blistering pace. Almost like he’s playing 50 games of chess at once. He makes one good move — then has 49 other boards to play.

To an outsider, so much of what Dickey is doing is silly. And it’s silly because most of it should have been done years — or decades ago.

Consider this: A new athletics building on Boise State’s campus hasn’t been built in almost a decade. Albertsons Stadium hasn’t been renovated since Kellen Moore started playing. The soccer field hadn’t been replaced in almost 25 years. The basketball court inside ExtraMile Arena had dead spots before this year. The athletic department didn’t have a major gifts team.

All these things that probably should have been done a long time ago ... Dickey now has to repair to merely catch up to the rest of the county.

That takes money. Lots of it. And that money all takes up cash that could go to other stuff: assistant coaching salaries, the NIL collective, charter flights ... and maybe sending the band to bowl games.

“Everything is on fire and we have to decide where we put our cup of water,” Dickey said. “We always need more.”

Indeed, but Boise State really needs more.

In the five fiscal years prior to COVID (2016-2020) fiscal years, according to public records, almost every athletic department in the Mountain West has received more money than Boise State ($14 million a year). That’s money from State Board of Education, money from the institution and money through student fees. For reference: Colorado State gets almost $25 million annually and its even more for San Diego State.

Here’s where it gets interesting. No Group of 5 athletic department brings in more money from donations, ticket sales and sponsorships than Boise State ($23 million). The Broncos generate almost $4 million a year more than Cincinnati, UCF and Fresno State.

So, yes, even when Boise State feels like it’s ahead, it’s still climbing a giant mountain. Luckily its AD has his harness and carabiner ready. He’s gonna need it.

“We’re not gonna settle,” Dickey said.

SCUFFLE BREAKS OUT AT FRISCO BOWL

Late in the third quarter of Saturday’s game, quarterback Taylen Green tried to hurdle over a North Texas defender. It didn’t go very smooth. He was pushed out of bounds, where a Mean Green defender hit him into the turf.

A flag was thrown for late hit. But BSU wide receiver Latrell Caples didn’t take too kindly to the disrespect against his quarterback. Caples shoved a North Texas player and a 30-second-or-so scuffle ensued.

Guys ran into the pile pushing and shoving. A few punches were thrown. Eventually everyone was broken up and all the penalties offset.

Luckilly for Boise State, Green ran in a go-ahead 19-yard touchdown six plays later and the Broncos never looked back.

JL SKINNER DOESN’T PLAY IN BOWL GAME, HOLANI LIMITED

Skinner, who will likely forego a fifth year to enter the NFL Draft, did not play in Saturday’s Frisco Bowl.

Boise State put him on the injured list. Whether that’s actually the case or Skinner opted out of the bowl game, he will get to start his next journey healthy — and that’s all that matters.

That will also likely be the case for running back George Holani, who rushed for over 1,100 yards this season. It seems like a good bet Holani will skip his redshirt senior season to enter the draft, which would make the Frisco Bowl his final game.

Holani started and played a little in the first half Saturday, but did not see the field in the second half. He finished the night with seven carries for 24 yards.

Post Register

Fairmont Jr. High and Morley Nelson lockdown lifted

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — ---Update--- Boise Police responded to a fight involving juveniles and possible weapons on the 800 block of S. Aurora Dr. BPD reports the investigation is ongoing. Police are not looking for additional suspects and no serious injuries have been reported. The nearby schools were placed into lockdown as a safety precaution.
BOISE, ID
