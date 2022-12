Idaho Fish and Game officers investigated a report of three mountain lions found under a deck at a residence in Kendrick on Sat., Dec. 17. To protect public safety, officers trapped and euthanized the three young mountain lions. “We made the decision to euthanize because lions habituated in an urban setting pose a public safety risk,” said Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region Supervisor JJ Teare.

