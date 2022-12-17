HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Dan Acquaro arrested Mr. Guillermo Rodriguez, 43, Paterson, on Monday, November 28, for receiving stolen property. Mr. Rodriguez was observed driving a vehicle that had stolen license plates affixed to it. Upon further investigation, Mr. Rodriguez was charged with knowingly receiving stolen property and was issued motor vehicle summonses for a suspended license, no insurance, tinted windows, driving without a license, improper plates, and fictitious plates.

