East Hanover, NJ

Driver Slumped Over Wheel Charged with DWI

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Matt Gallagher arrested Mr. Hanlian Chien, 38, West New York, on Wednesday, December 14, for DWI. Officer Gallagher observed Mr. Chien slumped over his steering wheel and parked in a no-stopping or standing zone. Officer Gallagher approached Mr. Chien to make sure...
Shoplifter Arrested at ShopRite Stealing Almost $3,000 in Merchandise

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Anthony D’Angelo charged Ms. Anibal Rodriguez-Alverez, 27, Elizabeth, with several counts of shoplifting from the ShopRite, Cedar Knolls, on Tuesday, November 15. Ms. Rodriguez-Alverez was observed on surveillance video on several dates in October, shoplifting $2680.60 worth of merchandise. A warrant...
Morristown Man Arrest for DWI

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Megan Pritchard arrested Mr. Rene Leon-Neira, 22, Morristown, on Sunday, December 18, for DWI. Officer Pritchard responded to a one-car accident and located the driver and the vehicle resting against a telephone pole on McNab Avenue in Cedar Knolls. After a brief...
Paterson Man Arrested With Stolen Vehicle

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Dan Acquaro arrested Mr. Guillermo Rodriguez, 43, Paterson, on Monday, November 28, for receiving stolen property. Mr. Rodriguez was observed driving a vehicle that had stolen license plates affixed to it. Upon further investigation, Mr. Rodriguez was charged with knowingly receiving stolen property and was issued motor vehicle summonses for a suspended license, no insurance, tinted windows, driving without a license, improper plates, and fictitious plates.
