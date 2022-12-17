Read full article on original website
EARLY SIGNING DAY 2023: Montana State Bobcats
The early signing period opened on Wednesday, making it the first opportunity for football teams across the country to add players in the Class of 2023. Verbal commitments have been pouring in throughout the summer and fall. Wednesday’s early signing day means those commits can now be made official. Here’s a list of all the signees for the Montana State Bobcats. More names will be added to this list as they’re announced by the team’s social media channels. Other offers are sourced from 247 Sports or recruit’s social media.
Defending Big Sky champs hang for 30 mins before Arizona buries MSU
Montana State took a four-game winning streak into its final non-conference contest of the season at No. 5 Arizona. The Wildcats entered the game riding a 71-game home winning streak and an 10-1 overall record that includes wins over No. 17 San Diego State (87-70), No. 10 Creighton (81-79), No. 14 Indiana (89-75) and No. 6 Tennessee (75-70).
