406mtsports.com
Second half shooting woes thwart Montana State men's upset bid at No. 5 Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Montana State men’s basketball team hung with the No. 5-ranked Arizona Wildcats until midway through the second half. Cold perimeter shooting and a late Arizona surge led to an 85-64 Bobcat loss at the McKale Center on Tuesday. “Our guys played their butts off,”...
msubobcats.com
Bobcat Football Lands First Group of 2023 Recruits
BOZEMAN, Montana - Versatility. That is the attribute most commonly assigned by Montana State head coach Brent Vigen to the December signees in the Bobcats' 2022-23 recruiting class. "We really like this group looking at its versatility," he said. "We were able to hit on all the position groups and add a lot of athleticism, a lot of guys who played multiple sports, a lot of guys who played multiple positions in high school, a lot of guys who were the best players on their team."
skylinesportsmt.com
EARLY SIGNING DAY 2023: Montana State Bobcats
The early signing period opened on Wednesday, making it the first opportunity for football teams across the country to add players in the Class of 2023. Verbal commitments have been pouring in throughout the summer and fall. Wednesday’s early signing day means those commits can now be made official. Here’s a list of all the signees for the Montana State Bobcats. More names will be added to this list as they’re announced by the team’s social media channels. Other offers are sourced from 247 Sports or recruit’s social media.
Was Bozeman The Best College Gameday Location This Year?
It's not every day you see the biggest names in college football praise your Montana town on national television. This past November, the iconic ESPN College Gameday came to Bozeman for the state's biggest college football game between the University of Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats. This was the first time the College Gameday crew visited Big Sky Country, and we made quite an impression.
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa and Cedric Henderson Jr. had to say after Arizona’s win over Montana State
Arizona had no trouble beating a solid Montana State team on Tuesday night, but Tommy Lloyd’s demeanor in the postgame press conference was more like that of a coach on the wrong side of the final score. “We won by (21), but you still have standards that you gotta...
No. 9 Arizona’s elite offense challenges Montana State
No. 9 Arizona, fresh off a thrilling win over No. 6 Tennessee, will wrap up non-conference play this week with
It’s Rare! This is the Last Time Weather Closed Bozeman Schools
Montana is known for its harsh winters and frigid temperatures, but for most people that live here, winter weather is just a part of daily life. Temperatures far below zero degrees are fairly common during the winter in Montana. People in many states across the country absolutely lose their minds and close everything down when a winter storm hits, but for Montana, it's business as usual.
sdpb.org
As Lewis and Clark nears completion, plans begin for second 'big pipe'
Over two decades after it first received funding, the Lewis and Clark Rural Water System is near completion. But developers are already looking to build a second pipeline to the Missouri River. Troy Larson is executive director of Lewis and Clark. In a lecture for the Big Sioux River and...
Montana Search and Rescue Teams Aid in Snowmobiler Rescue During Blizzard
It had all the ingredients to make for a tragic ending. That was avoided, thanks to the determination of search and rescue teams. No food or water. A history of heart problems. White-out conditions. A rapidly dropping temperature. Where could this rider be, and in what condition?. The Montana Outdoor...
Winter weather closures around Bozeman
Below is a list of closures in the area due to winter weather conditions: Bridger Bowl will not open today, December 21 due to extremely cold temperatures
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Bozeman could see elementary school closure due to budget shortfall
Following BSD7 school board meeting on December 12th, 10 recommendations have been made to balance the $4.1 million deficit. One being a potential closure of a local elementary school.
Check Out This Exciting Expansion News For The Bozeman Airport
The airport has been making strides in expanding areas to help travelers in and out of Bozeman easier. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is the busiest in Montana, and the numbers are staggering. Over two million passengers have traveled through the Bozeman Airport this past year, and the numbers will only grow in 2023. The Bozeman Airport has been making expansions in crucial areas of need, and we have some news.
NBCMontana
Multi-car accident on southbound I-15
MISSOULA, MT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 145 between Bernice and Elk Park. Officials remind drivers to slow down and move over in the area of the incident. According to Montana Highway...
