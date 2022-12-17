ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

tripsavvy.com

10 Best National and State Parks in Oregon

Most travelers know Oregon for its Cascade mountains and dramatic, rugged coastline captured in iconic 80s movies like "The Goonies." But you might be surprised to learn that the state also boasts high desert red rock formations that are a rock climber’s paradise, scenic corridors with nearly a hundred towering waterfalls, and the deepest lake in the country. You may not have heard about a mountain range nicknamed “Little Switzerland,” coastal sand dunes perfect for off-roading, and rainbow-colored hills that took millions of years to form.
centraloregondaily.com

Pikeminnow fisherman earns $70,000 helping save salmon in Oregon rivers

PORTLAND, Ore. – In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May...
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 12/20 – ODOT Warns Freezing Rain Causing Numerous Crashes In SW Oregon, As White City Sheriff’s Deputies Make Graffiti Arrests They Discover Concealed Guns and Drugs

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 4:57 AM DEC. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST...
NEWStalk 870

Oregon Snowpack Looking Good For This Time Of Year

The Oregon snowpack is looking very good for this time of year, that according to Matt Warbritton with NRCS-Oregon. He noted that all basins across the state right now are reporting averages well above 100% for this time of year, with the basins in the southeastern corner of the state, Lake County-Goose Lake, Harney and Owyhee nearing 200% of average. Warbritton said these numbers are great especially in locations that have struggled with severe drought over the past couple of years, such as southern and central Oregon.
beachconnection.net

Caution on Oregon Coast Range, Washington Coast Routes: Snow This Week

(Oregon Coast) - Snow, snow and more snow: that's kind of the message that's being sent out from various weather outlets, for the lower parts of the Willamette Valley, Portland and Vancouver, Washington. Yet the Oregon Coast Range and some routes to the Washington coast are going to be much more of a winter wonderland in the next week – but in a far more annoying way. (Photo of Highway 26 in snow at nigh, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
kptv.com

Widespread freezing rain/ice storm likely heading into Christmas weekend

The timing couldn’t be any worse could it? I know LOTS of you have plans for either road or air travel late this week and into the holiday weekend. Well, it appears the biggest winter storm we’ve seen since the Valentine’s weekend snow/ice storm in 2021 is headed our way. This includes not only the Portland metro area, but likely even (briefly) reaching out to parts of the coastline and down into the entire Willamette Valley. And the Gorge...well, most likely not much will be moving there Friday through Christmas Day. It’s still 3-4 days out, but our models are in excellent agreement on timing and impacts. First a summary for the TL:DR folks.
Courthouse News Service

Eastern Oregon group readies bid to secede to Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — For the last month, nonprofit Citizens for Greater Idaho — on a mission to make Oregon's eastern counties part of Idaho — has been working diligently to gather support in preparation for Oregon’s upcoming legislative session in January. Formerly known as Move...
a-z-animals.com

9 Beautiful Types of Rocks in Oregon

Oregon is home to a wide variety of rocks and minerals, ranging from the volcanic rock in the Columbia River Gorge to jasper found near Burns. There are also many fossil sites throughout Oregon that attract visitors from all over the world. In addition to this, Oregon has numerous beaches...
beachconnection.net

Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different

(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
KGW

UO team works in burned forestland to give bees a better chance

EUGENE, Ore. — Up close, bees are beautiful creatures. There are quite a few varieties of them in the Pacific Northwest but they are in trouble. Their numbers are down. In Oregon, a few types are on or headed for the Endangered Species Act list. That's a concern for University of Oregon assistant professor Lauren Ponisio.
wholecommunity.news

Oregon to cooperate on fish and wildlife management with Cow Creek Umpqua

The Commission adopted a cooperative management agreement and associated rules to advance the government-to-government relationship between the State of Oregon and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians. Oregon’s Fish and Wildlife Commission adopts a cooperative management agreement with the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians....
Oregon Capital Chronicle

To combat climate change, Oregon bans sale of new, 100% gasoline-powered cars by 2035

All new cars sold in Oregon by 2035 must be considered zero-emissions vehicles. On Monday, Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission voted unanimously to adopt the Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, requiring auto manufacturers to begin producing and delivering a growing number of zero-emission vehicles to Oregon beginning in 2026, so that they make up 100% of […] The post To combat climate change, Oregon bans sale of new, 100% gasoline-powered cars by 2035 appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
The Oregonian

These Oregon towns go all out for the holidays

After two years of muted celebrations, Oregon was all in for the 2022 holiday season. Portland staged more concerts, Christmas shows and light displays than we can count. But Oregon towns from Ashland to Hood River to Joseph also enthusiastically decked the halls to ring in the holidays this year.
