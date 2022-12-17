Read full article on original website
tripsavvy.com
10 Best National and State Parks in Oregon
Most travelers know Oregon for its Cascade mountains and dramatic, rugged coastline captured in iconic 80s movies like "The Goonies." But you might be surprised to learn that the state also boasts high desert red rock formations that are a rock climber’s paradise, scenic corridors with nearly a hundred towering waterfalls, and the deepest lake in the country. You may not have heard about a mountain range nicknamed “Little Switzerland,” coastal sand dunes perfect for off-roading, and rainbow-colored hills that took millions of years to form.
Invasive insect found on out-of-state trees shipped to Oregon box stores
An invasive insect known to attack conifer trees was discovered on out-of-state Christmas tree products that were shipped to big box stores in Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
Pikeminnow fisherman earns $70,000 helping save salmon in Oregon rivers
PORTLAND, Ore. – In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 12/20 – ODOT Warns Freezing Rain Causing Numerous Crashes In SW Oregon, As White City Sheriff’s Deputies Make Graffiti Arrests They Discover Concealed Guns and Drugs
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 4:57 AM DEC. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST...
Top angler nets $70K for reeling in pikeminnow in 2022
Catching northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers once again proved to be a lucrative pastime for anglers in 2022.
Oregon Snowpack Looking Good For This Time Of Year
The Oregon snowpack is looking very good for this time of year, that according to Matt Warbritton with NRCS-Oregon. He noted that all basins across the state right now are reporting averages well above 100% for this time of year, with the basins in the southeastern corner of the state, Lake County-Goose Lake, Harney and Owyhee nearing 200% of average. Warbritton said these numbers are great especially in locations that have struggled with severe drought over the past couple of years, such as southern and central Oregon.
beachconnection.net
Caution on Oregon Coast Range, Washington Coast Routes: Snow This Week
(Oregon Coast) - Snow, snow and more snow: that's kind of the message that's being sent out from various weather outlets, for the lower parts of the Willamette Valley, Portland and Vancouver, Washington. Yet the Oregon Coast Range and some routes to the Washington coast are going to be much more of a winter wonderland in the next week – but in a far more annoying way. (Photo of Highway 26 in snow at nigh, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Dog Friendly Activities in the Pacific Northwest
Have you been wondering what dog friendly activities there are to do with your pup in the Pacific Northwest?. This article will look at some of the top Hikes, Beaches, and Restaurants for your furry friend to explore.
kptv.com
Widespread freezing rain/ice storm likely heading into Christmas weekend
The timing couldn’t be any worse could it? I know LOTS of you have plans for either road or air travel late this week and into the holiday weekend. Well, it appears the biggest winter storm we’ve seen since the Valentine’s weekend snow/ice storm in 2021 is headed our way. This includes not only the Portland metro area, but likely even (briefly) reaching out to parts of the coastline and down into the entire Willamette Valley. And the Gorge...well, most likely not much will be moving there Friday through Christmas Day. It’s still 3-4 days out, but our models are in excellent agreement on timing and impacts. First a summary for the TL:DR folks.
Courthouse News Service
Eastern Oregon group readies bid to secede to Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — For the last month, nonprofit Citizens for Greater Idaho — on a mission to make Oregon's eastern counties part of Idaho — has been working diligently to gather support in preparation for Oregon’s upcoming legislative session in January. Formerly known as Move...
a-z-animals.com
9 Beautiful Types of Rocks in Oregon
Oregon is home to a wide variety of rocks and minerals, ranging from the volcanic rock in the Columbia River Gorge to jasper found near Burns. There are also many fossil sites throughout Oregon that attract visitors from all over the world. In addition to this, Oregon has numerous beaches...
beachconnection.net
Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different
(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
KGW
UO team works in burned forestland to give bees a better chance
EUGENE, Ore. — Up close, bees are beautiful creatures. There are quite a few varieties of them in the Pacific Northwest but they are in trouble. Their numbers are down. In Oregon, a few types are on or headed for the Endangered Species Act list. That's a concern for University of Oregon assistant professor Lauren Ponisio.
wholecommunity.news
Oregon to cooperate on fish and wildlife management with Cow Creek Umpqua
The Commission adopted a cooperative management agreement and associated rules to advance the government-to-government relationship between the State of Oregon and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians. Oregon’s Fish and Wildlife Commission adopts a cooperative management agreement with the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians....
6.4 Quake In Northern California Causes Movement And Alerts In Klamath Falls
A 6.4 quake shook Northern California early this morning at about 2:34am. Some residents in the local Klamath Falls area reported seeing shake alerts on mobile devices. Other residents in Klamath Falls reported seeing lights and curtains move during the early morning quake. CalTrans has continued to inspect bridges and...
opb.org
An Oregonian has been named a post-wildfire coordinator for the National Park Service
The National Park Service has recently named Jennifer Gibson as its new post-wildfire coordinator. The coordinator works with parks across the country to manage the impacts of wildfires, such as scorched ground which can lead to mudslides following heavy rains. Gibson says that climate change is making wildfires larger and...
Oregon pays rent to wrong landlord, senior faces eviction
Over the weekend Mary Bowers, a disabled senior, received a 72-hour eviction notice and has until midnight to pay more than $9000.
To combat climate change, Oregon bans sale of new, 100% gasoline-powered cars by 2035
All new cars sold in Oregon by 2035 must be considered zero-emissions vehicles. On Monday, Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission voted unanimously to adopt the Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, requiring auto manufacturers to begin producing and delivering a growing number of zero-emission vehicles to Oregon beginning in 2026, so that they make up 100% of […] The post To combat climate change, Oregon bans sale of new, 100% gasoline-powered cars by 2035 appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kptv.com
Here’s how you should prepare your home for this week’s ice storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Wednesday marks the first official day of winter and it appears we’ll see some wicked weather right behind it. Ahead of what’s expected to be a widespread freezing rain and ice storm going into Christmas weekend, a few tips for renters and homeowners:. Let...
These Oregon towns go all out for the holidays
After two years of muted celebrations, Oregon was all in for the 2022 holiday season. Portland staged more concerts, Christmas shows and light displays than we can count. But Oregon towns from Ashland to Hood River to Joseph also enthusiastically decked the halls to ring in the holidays this year.
