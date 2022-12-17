Jackson State football LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FCS All-American team, announced Thursday. Miller was named second-team All-America as he continues to add to his accolades from a stellar 2022 season in helping JSU football to an undefeated regular season and second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference championship. Among his numerous awards, Miller has been named to several All-SWAC teams along with being named SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, BOXTOROW HBCU All-America and National Defensive Player of the Year, Associated Press FCS All-America, and Stats Perform FCS All-America.

1 DAY AGO