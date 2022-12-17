Read full article on original website
All Jackson State starters scored in double digits in 80-69 loss against SFA
NACOGDOCHES, TX --The Jackson State men's basketball team saw all five starters score in double figures, but it was not enough in an 80-69 loss to the SFA 'Jacks on the road Thursday. The Tigers (1-12) had five players score in double figures, led by Trace Young, who had 14...
Jackson State Women's Basketball Hosts Southeastern Louisiana in Final Non-Conference Game
JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State women's basketball team is set to host Southeastern Louisiana University in its last non-conference matchup of the season Friday afternoon at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. Jackson State (2-7) is coming off an 83-56 road loss...
JSU Closes Out Non-Conference Road Slate with Loss to WSU
PULLMAN, Wash.| The Jackson State women's basketball team came up short in an 83-56 loss at Washington State Saturday afternoon. Ti'Ian Boler led the Tigers in scoring with 15 points, followed by Keshuna Luckett who tacked on 14 points. Angel Jackson added another 12 points and two steals. HOW IT...
Jackson State falls to Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL --The Jackson State men's basketball team got a 25-point showing from the bench, but fell 84-64 to the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road Tuesday. Ken Evans led the Tigers (1-11) with 19 points. Trace Young tacked on seven points and 10 rebounds and Zeke Cook helped out with six points and six rebounds off of the bench.
Football Signs 14 In Early Signing Period
Jackson State head football coach T.C. Taylor has signed 14 players into the Tiger football program. "I'm excited to welcome these young men and their families to Tiger Nation," said Taylor of the signees in his first season as head coach at Jackson State. "They are a talented group of players whom I expect to make an immediate impact on our program."
Miller Jr. Named to AFCA FCS All-American Team
Jackson State football LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FCS All-American team, announced Thursday. Miller was named second-team All-America as he continues to add to his accolades from a stellar 2022 season in helping JSU football to an undefeated regular season and second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference championship. Among his numerous awards, Miller has been named to several All-SWAC teams along with being named SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, BOXTOROW HBCU All-America and National Defensive Player of the Year, Associated Press FCS All-America, and Stats Perform FCS All-America.
