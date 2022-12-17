Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Blown Out by Oxnard in First-Place Battle
Oxnard’s aggressive, swarming, trapping defense was too much for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team, as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 73-29 victory to claim sole possession of first place in the Channel League. Oxnard is 3-0 in league and 12-0 overall. Santa Barbara falls to 2-1 and...
Noozhawk
Local Basketball Teams Staying Home for Holiday Tournaments
The holiday break for South Coast area high schools means it’s tournament time for boys and girls basketball teams. The action starts Monday in Carpinteria with the Jim Bashore Holiday Classic for boys teams. On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara High girls host the Tournament of Champions at J.R. Richards Gym and the Thunderhut at San Marcos.
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Girls Step Up in Second Half to Defeat Viewpoint
Carly Letendre and Justine Katz sparked a second-half surge by the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team in a 42-36 non-league win over defending CIF-SS Division 1 champion Viewpoint on Monday at Sovine Gym. Letendre, a freshman, led the Chargers with 16 points. She grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals...
Noozhawk
Guadalupe Council Congratulates Bulldogs for Football Championship
The Guadalupe City Council recently recognized the members and coaches of a youth football team that captured a championship title. Talking a short walk from the council chambers to the nearby auditorium at City Hall during the Dec. 13 meeting, the mayor and three council members congratulated the Guadalupe Bulldogs and the Bulldog cheerleaders for winning the Central Coast Youth Football League Super Bowl in the Junior Division.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Bowl Regaining Its Voice after Lost COVID-19 Year
The Santa Barbara Bowl is continuing to make progress as it battles back from the COVID-19 pandemic that took a heavy toll on its operation, including shutting down the entire 2020 season. The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation recently presented its 2021 audit to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
Noozhawk
SBCC Foundation Alumna Spotlight: Sofia Gotthold
In Spring 2022, Sofia Gotthold graduated from SBCC with honors after four years of arduous work, earning three associate degrees—in biology, chemistry, and liberal arts and sciences with an emphasis in science and mathematics. She was the 2022 recipient of the Towbes/Luria STEM Achievement Scholarship, one of the most prestigious scholarships offered through the SBCC Foundation. She transferred the following fall to UC Santa Barbara to pursue a cell and molecular biology degree. Her dream is to go to medical school, specialize in neurology, and become a doctor.
Noozhawk
Laurie Jervis: Ritz-Carlton Bacara Debuts Hotel Tasting Room
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara hotel has opened its on-site tasting room, featuring a selection of bottles, by-the-glass options, wine flights and small bites, all of which are sourced exclusively from Santa Barbara County. Accompanying the wines are a curated selection of cheeses, local olives, charcuterie and artisanal chocolates. Select menu highlights:...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce Recognizes ‘Goleta’s Finest’ at Gala Event
Longtime civic leader Jean Blois was honored with a lifetime achievement award by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Saturday night during the Goleta’s Finest Community Awards Gala. In accepting her award, 95-year-old Blois said she was “so incredibly honored” by the recognition. Blois is...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Dishing Up Restaurant Week
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week, a celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurant owners of the Lompoc Valley, Monday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 26. Lompoc Restaurant Week will present a lineup of discounted dining options at participating...
Noozhawk
Learn About Colorful History of Rincon Point at Ojai Library Talk
Historian and writer Vincent Burns, and professor of journalism Stephen Bates will discuss their book “Rincon Point” in a free presentation titled A History of Rincon Point in Photographs,” 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave. Rincon Point is known as...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Posts Docent Classes
The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), at the Santa Barbara Harbor, is looking for people to join its next 11-week docent training program, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14 through March 25. Docents have the opportunity to meet and talk with people from all over the world, and share their love...
Noozhawk
Police Seek Public’s Help in Tracking Down Source of Anti-Semitic Flyers
The Santa Barbara Police Department received numerous calls for service this weekend in regard to anti-Semitic flyers being distributed in Santa Barbara neighborhoods. The flyers were discovered by residents on the Mesa on the first day of Hanukkah, and many of the flyers were turned over to the Police Department.
Noozhawk
Injuries Reported in 2-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 Near Los Alamos
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes, about a quarter mile south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Noozhawk
SB ACT Focuses on Future As It Aims to Reduce Homelessness
[Noozhawk’s note: Third in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation. Click here for the first article, and click here for the second article.]. Encouraged by promising results from a variety of innovative programs to reduce homelessness in Santa Barbara, SB ACT will be meeting with key constituents to assess progress and future goals.
Noozhawk
Goleta Valley Library Offers Programming, Fun Events for All Ages
Between recurring events such as storytimes and Senior Happy Hour, along with special events like stuffed animal sleepovers and a Star Wars Jedi party, there’s always something going on at the Goleta Valley Library. Some of the staff members who organize and make these events such a success include...
Noozhawk
Bishop High Students, Teachers Help Santa Make Deliveries
Students and faculty from Bishop Diego High School hopped on the Santa Barbara Trolley to deliver Christmas presents to families in need on Dec. 17. Dressed in festive attire, they gathered at Bishop Diego High School, loaded the trolley and cars with gifts, and spent the morning making deliveries across the greater Santa Barbara area.
Noozhawk
South County Citizen’s Academy Offers Inside Look at Law Enforcement
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the upcoming Citizen’s Academy, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Santa Barbara. The program is hosted by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office. Participants will engage in topics including the history of law enforcement, criminal...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Cannabis Farm Required to Install Carbon Filters Within 2 Years
A Carpinteria Valley cannabis farm will install carbon filters for odor control in what concerned neighbors and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors say is a sign of progress for the industry. Carbon filtration is an effective form of odor control for cannabis operations, according to an industry-funded study...
Noozhawk
Ministry Group Spreads Holiday Joy at County Jails
The Sheriff’s Office Programs Unit, Chaplain program and Impact Ministry are working together to celebrate the holiday season with the joy of giving. Ministers and chaplains from faith-based organizations, as well as community members throughout the county donated gifts of snack chips, cookies, energy bars, chocolates, ramen, shampoo, and conditioner.
