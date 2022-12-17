ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

Santa Barbara Blown Out by Oxnard in First-Place Battle

Oxnard’s aggressive, swarming, trapping defense was too much for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team, as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 73-29 victory to claim sole possession of first place in the Channel League. Oxnard is 3-0 in league and 12-0 overall. Santa Barbara falls to 2-1 and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Local Basketball Teams Staying Home for Holiday Tournaments

The holiday break for South Coast area high schools means it’s tournament time for boys and girls basketball teams. The action starts Monday in Carpinteria with the Jim Bashore Holiday Classic for boys teams. On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara High girls host the Tournament of Champions at J.R. Richards Gym and the Thunderhut at San Marcos.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Dos Pueblos Girls Step Up in Second Half to Defeat Viewpoint

Carly Letendre and Justine Katz sparked a second-half surge by the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team in a 42-36 non-league win over defending CIF-SS Division 1 champion Viewpoint on Monday at Sovine Gym. Letendre, a freshman, led the Chargers with 16 points. She grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals...
GOLETA, CA
Guadalupe Council Congratulates Bulldogs for Football Championship

The Guadalupe City Council recently recognized the members and coaches of a youth football team that captured a championship title. Talking a short walk from the council chambers to the nearby auditorium at City Hall during the Dec. 13 meeting, the mayor and three council members congratulated the Guadalupe Bulldogs and the Bulldog cheerleaders for winning the Central Coast Youth Football League Super Bowl in the Junior Division.
GUADALUPE, CA
Santa Barbara Bowl Regaining Its Voice after Lost COVID-19 Year

The Santa Barbara Bowl is continuing to make progress as it battles back from the COVID-19 pandemic that took a heavy toll on its operation, including shutting down the entire 2020 season. The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation recently presented its 2021 audit to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SBCC Foundation Alumna Spotlight: Sofia Gotthold

In Spring 2022, Sofia Gotthold graduated from SBCC with honors after four years of arduous work, earning three associate degrees—in biology, chemistry, and liberal arts and sciences with an emphasis in science and mathematics. She was the 2022 recipient of the Towbes/Luria STEM Achievement Scholarship, one of the most prestigious scholarships offered through the SBCC Foundation. She transferred the following fall to UC Santa Barbara to pursue a cell and molecular biology degree. Her dream is to go to medical school, specialize in neurology, and become a doctor.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Laurie Jervis: Ritz-Carlton Bacara Debuts Hotel Tasting Room

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara hotel has opened its on-site tasting room, featuring a selection of bottles, by-the-glass options, wine flights and small bites, all of which are sourced exclusively from Santa Barbara County. Accompanying the wines are a curated selection of cheeses, local olives, charcuterie and artisanal chocolates. Select menu highlights:...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Dishing Up Restaurant Week

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week, a celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurant owners of the Lompoc Valley, Monday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 26. Lompoc Restaurant Week will present a lineup of discounted dining options at participating...
Learn About Colorful History of Rincon Point at Ojai Library Talk

Historian and writer Vincent Burns, and professor of journalism Stephen Bates will discuss their book “Rincon Point” in a free presentation titled A History of Rincon Point in Photographs,” 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave. Rincon Point is known as...
OJAI, CA
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Posts Docent Classes

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), at the Santa Barbara Harbor, is looking for people to join its next 11-week docent training program, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14 through March 25. Docents have the opportunity to meet and talk with people from all over the world, and share their love...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Injuries Reported in 2-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 Near Los Alamos

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes, about a quarter mile south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
SB ACT Focuses on Future As It Aims to Reduce Homelessness

[Noozhawk’s note: Third in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation. Click here for the first article, and click here for the second article.]. Encouraged by promising results from a variety of innovative programs to reduce homelessness in Santa Barbara, SB ACT will be meeting with key constituents to assess progress and future goals.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Goleta Valley Library Offers Programming, Fun Events for All Ages

Between recurring events such as storytimes and Senior Happy Hour, along with special events like stuffed animal sleepovers and a Star Wars Jedi party, there’s always something going on at the Goleta Valley Library. Some of the staff members who organize and make these events such a success include...
GOLETA, CA
Bishop High Students, Teachers Help Santa Make Deliveries

Students and faculty from Bishop Diego High School hopped on the Santa Barbara Trolley to deliver Christmas presents to families in need on Dec. 17. Dressed in festive attire, they gathered at Bishop Diego High School, loaded the trolley and cars with gifts, and spent the morning making deliveries across the greater Santa Barbara area.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ministry Group Spreads Holiday Joy at County Jails

The Sheriff’s Office Programs Unit, Chaplain program and Impact Ministry are working together to celebrate the holiday season with the joy of giving. Ministers and chaplains from faith-based organizations, as well as community members throughout the county donated gifts of snack chips, cookies, energy bars, chocolates, ramen, shampoo, and conditioner.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

