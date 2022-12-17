Read full article on original website
Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Former 2017 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Ian Clark has signed a deal with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Gets Into On-Court Tussle In Taiwan
Is the honeymoon period of the ex-Laker's international sojourn over?
Isiah Thomas Reveals His Sister And Michael Jordan's Brother Hangout As Friends, His Little Nephew Lived With Michael Jordan
Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently revealed that his family and Michael Jordan's family used to hang out when Mike first came to Chicago.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Steph Curry Gives Grim Update on Shoulder Injury
Steph Curry is still nowhere near picking up a basketball.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
"Nowhere in the history of the game have I seen such disrespect for a general manager"-Isiah Thomas defends former Chicago Bulls president Jerry Krause
In 2020, Netflix released a docuseries titled "The Last Dance" centered around the Chicago Bulls' final championship run. While the documentary jumps from topic to topic, one recurring theme is the treatment of the Bulls' former president Jerry Krause. While with the Bulls, Krause saw substantial ...
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Derrick Rose Doesn’t Hold Back About Knicks Trade Rumors
The New York Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as they are currently riding an eight-game winning streak. The team turned things around just over two weeks ago after another embarrassing loss at Madison Square Garden in a Saturday matinee against the Dallas Mavericks. New York...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Has Advice for Justin Turner in Boston
The former Red Sox legend knows a thing or two about the city
Lakers News: LeBron James, Tristan Thompson, Ty Lue, And More Celebrate Rich Paul's Birthday In West Hollywood
The Klutch Sports head honcho turned 41 last Friday.
LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
PHOTO: Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Reunite
Kevin Durant and Steph Curry reunited at Durant's holiday party.
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Injury is Changing LA's Trade Plans
The Lakers front office appears to have tweaked its window for making a deal...again.
Former Dodger Excited to Have Justin Turner Join Him in Boston
He took to social media to share his excitement.
