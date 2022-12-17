Read full article on original website
Yankees taking a huge risk at shortstop in 2023
Despite a ridiculous number of superstar shortstops on the free agent market year in and year out, the New York Yankees remained committed to their long-term plan of utilizing prospects at the position. After a few years of stopgap solutions, including Didi Gregorius, Gleyber Torres, and now Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the...
Remaining free agent targets for the Braves
We are approaching January, and the Braves have still yet to spend more than $1 million on free agents. It’s understandable for fans to be frustrated, especially after Dansby Swanson signed a deal with the Cubs over the weekend, but there is still time for Alex Anthopoulos to make some moves, and there are several places where the Braves could upgrade their roster.
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Reportedly Signs With Mets After Short Stint In Boston
The New York Mets are making moves left and right. After finishing in second place in the National League East with a 101-61 record, the Mets have been in overdrive so far this offseason as they attempt to get over the hurdle and make a deep postseason run in 2023.
Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East rival
Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22M over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
Outfield free agent options left on the market
With the Braves saying goodbye to Dansby Swanson, who signed a massive deal with the Cubs, Alex Anthopoulos has money to bolster the roster. Their obvious hole is at shortstop, but I expect the cap space to be allocated to other positions because of the available free agents on the market. The outfield and designate hitting options are much more plentiful than shortstop; here are some free agent targets that could interest the Braves:
Chicago Cubs are possible landing spot for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination for the top power-hitter left on the market. Heading into the offseason, there was speculation that the Cubs would be far more active on the market than they have been in recent years. Yet, as the days passed and the big names continued to quickly fly off the board, there seemed to be some worry that Chicago would not get their feet wet in free agency.
Bryan Reynolds appears to be Yankees’ top target for outfield vacancy
The New York Yankees still have a gaping hole in their outfield for 2023. Andrew Benintendi and Michael Brantley both came off the board this past weekend when they signed deals with the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros. From a free agency standpoint, Benintendi was the Yankees’ top choice....
Ex-White Sox interim manager gets surprising new job
After managing MLB All-Stars like Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, and Liam Hendriks last season, Miguel Cairo is moving…significantly downward. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Monday that Cairo, who served as interim manager for the Chicago White Sox in 2022, has been hired by the New York Mets to be their minor league infield coordinator.
Yankees Rumors: Royals outfielder hits trade market, could fill LF spot
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find themselves a new left-fielder. With Michael Conforto, the last remaining serviceable free agent, general manager Brian Cashman may have to look toward the trade market. The Bombers have been linked to Max Kepler of the Minnesota Twins, but another player has...
LA Showing Interest in Former Halo and Longtime MLB Starting Pitcher
Hill, who spent last season with the Red Sox, actually pitched in two games with the Angels in 2014. The Angels are one of 11 teams Hill has been with over the course of his 18-year career. However, as he enters his age-43 season, he's made it clear that he's not done yet.
Red Sox Reportedly Snatch Free Agent Two-Time All-Star From Dodgers
The Boston Red Sox made an intriguing move Sunday afternoon. After losing designated hitter J.D. Martinez to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston made a move of its own by reportedly signing former Dodgers infielder and designated hitter Justin Turner to a two-year, roughly $22 million contract, according to ESPN's Joon Lee.
Rangers could steal another key player from Mets?
Despite already signing away Jacob deGrom earlier this offseason, the Texas Rangers may not be done raiding the New York Mets’ pantry. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports this week that the Rangers are among the teams interested in veteran outfielder Michael Conforto. The career-long Met Conforto remains available as a free agent.
Yankees receive positive injury update on DJ LeMahieu
The Yankees saw DJ LeMahieu come off of his second straight season of breaking down and missing the postseason due to injury. This time around, a toe injury caused LeMahieu to struggle down the stretch with a .355 OPS in his final 103 PAs, but he still posted a strong 116 wRC+ on the season. A high-OBP contact machine, LeMahieu is one of the premier leadoff hitters in the sport, and his presence was sorely missed at the top of the Yankee lineup.
Yankees lose out on yet another free agent left fielder
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking his sweet time finding a starting left-fielder for the 2023 season. Given he hasn’t jumped on a free-agent target, there is reason to believe that he may be scouring the trade market for opportunities. The Yankees have been connected with...
Five low-cost catchers the Braves could consider
The Braves have a lot of holes to fill in their lineup leading up to the season, but they still have plenty of time. They also have a very thin roster in Gwinnett in case disaster strikes, and it’s an area they need to address. With Manny Piña and William Contreras now in Oakland and Milwaukee respectively, the Braves are looking thin at a position they were very deep at going into 2022. There are other areas that could use bolstering as well, which I’ve covered in the links below:
American League East Rival Reportedly Snatches Intriguing Free Agent Red Sox Hurler
The Baltimore Orioles signed yet another former member of the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. Earlier this offseason the Orioles took a chance and signed former Boston slugger Franchy Cordero to a minor league contract and they made another move Monday by inking a minor league deal with former Red Sox pitcher Eduard Bazardo, according to Orioles team reporter Melanie Newman.
Braves add to their outfield with free agent signing
This isn’t the most exciting signing, and hopefully, it isn’t the only way the Braves plan to address their situation in left field. With that being said, these are the kind of deals that have really paid off for Atlanta under Alex Anthopoulos, and Luplow has some upside. He’s a platoon option that thrives against lefties. For his career, he owns an .841 OPS against southpaws with 31 homers in 430 at-bats. Luplow is not a guy that hits for average, but he has a lot of pop in his bat and owns a career 101 OPS+.
Latest Report About Rafael Devers' Future Certainly Will Scare Red Sox Fans
Will the Boston Red Sox lose another homegrown star?. Over the last few years, the Red Sox have lost a plethora of homegrown talent. The Red Sox most recently lost longtime star shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency, but also have lost outfielders Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., and catcher Christian Vazquez. Just four players from Bostons' historic 2018 World Series championship squad remain heading into 2023.
Best Arizona Cardinals coaching candidates to replace Kliff Kingsbury in 2023
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury received a contract extension in March 2022, just weeks after the team’s second-half collapse
Fan who caught Aaron Judge 62nd home run ball cost himself a ton of money
You often hear these days about people who bet on themselves and see their faith pay off in big ways. But you don’t often hear about the ones who do bet on themselves, only to see the decision backfire. In the case of Cory Youmans, his gamble could not...
