Mowrystown Whiteoak poked just enough holes in Bethel-Tate's defense to garner a taut, 42-37 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 19. In recent action on December 12, Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off against Fayetteville and Bethel-Tate took on Felicity-Franklin Local on December 8 at Bethel-Tate High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

