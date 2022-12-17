ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Too much punch: Cincinnati McNicholas knocks out Cincinnati Hughes

Cincinnati McNicholas stretched out and finally snapped Cincinnati Hughes to earn a 62-47 victory at Cincinnati Mcnicholas High on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Cincinnati Hughes took on Cincinnati Woodward on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Hamilton outlasts Taylor Mill Scott

Hamilton trucked Taylor Mill Scott on the road to a 69-51 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on December 21. Recently on December 13, Hamilton squared off with Fairfield in a basketball game. For more, click here.
HAMILTON, OH
Circleville outduels Columbus Hamilton Township in competitive clash

Circleville turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 42-24 win over Columbus Hamilton Township during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Circleville and Columbus Hamilton Township faced off on January 9, 2021 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep mauls Corning Miller in strong effort

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep controlled the action to earn an impressive 85-21 win against Corning Miller for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. Recently on December 10, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep squared off with Millersport in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
WINCHESTER, OH
Leesburg Fairfield Local unloads on Manchester

Leesburg Fairfield Local showed no mercy to Manchester, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 61-17 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Leesburg Fairfield Local and Manchester squared off with January 25, 2021 at Manchester High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
MANCHESTER, OH
Mowrystown Whiteoak pockets narrow victory over Bethel-Tate

Mowrystown Whiteoak poked just enough holes in Bethel-Tate's defense to garner a taut, 42-37 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 19. In recent action on December 12, Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off against Fayetteville and Bethel-Tate took on Felicity-Franklin Local on December 8 at Bethel-Tate High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
BETHEL, OH

