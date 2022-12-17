Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Related
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Cincinnati McNicholas knocks out Cincinnati Hughes
Cincinnati McNicholas stretched out and finally snapped Cincinnati Hughes to earn a 62-47 victory at Cincinnati Mcnicholas High on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Cincinnati Hughes took on Cincinnati Woodward on...
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Riverview East gives Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey the business
Cincinnati Riverview East built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 73-53 win over Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 13, Cincinnati Riverview East squared off with Cincinnati Oyler in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Hamilton outlasts Taylor Mill Scott
Hamilton trucked Taylor Mill Scott on the road to a 69-51 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on December 21. Recently on December 13, Hamilton squared off with Fairfield in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Circleville outduels Columbus Hamilton Township in competitive clash
Circleville turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 42-24 win over Columbus Hamilton Township during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Circleville and Columbus Hamilton Township faced off on January 9, 2021 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Aiken utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat St. Leon East Central
The clock was the only thing that could stem the competitive juices, and even then Cincinnati Aiken needed overtime to topple St. Leon East Central 57-52 to earn a victory in Indiana boys basketball on December 20. Recently on December 6, Cincinnati Aiken squared off with Cincinnati Woodward in a...
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep mauls Corning Miller in strong effort
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep controlled the action to earn an impressive 85-21 win against Corning Miller for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. Recently on December 10, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep squared off with Millersport in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
It took an extra action before Mowrystown Whiteoak could beat Ripley RULH
A few extra minutes on the clock is exactly what Mowrystown Whiteoak needed to top Ripley RULH in a 57-54 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 20. The last time Ripley RULH and Mowrystown Whiteoak played in a 58-56 game on February 12, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cedarville chalks up convincing victory over West Alexandria Twin Valley South
Cedarville ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering West Alexandria Twin Valley South 72-38 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 20. The first quarter gave Cedarville a 13-10 lead over West Alexandria Twin Valley South.
richlandsource.com
Leesburg Fairfield Local unloads on Manchester
Leesburg Fairfield Local showed no mercy to Manchester, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 61-17 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Leesburg Fairfield Local and Manchester squared off with January 25, 2021 at Manchester High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mowrystown Whiteoak pockets narrow victory over Bethel-Tate
Mowrystown Whiteoak poked just enough holes in Bethel-Tate's defense to garner a taut, 42-37 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 19. In recent action on December 12, Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off against Fayetteville and Bethel-Tate took on Felicity-Franklin Local on December 8 at Bethel-Tate High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Comments / 0