WUSA

Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Family Photos With Peter Hermann and Their Kids

Mariska Hargitay is giving fans a rare peek at her family! The SVU star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics of herself with her husband, Peter Hermann, and their three kids, Amaya, 11, Andrew, 11, and August, 16. After Hargitay hosted the Candlelight Procession at Walt Disney World,...
Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Loses Her First Tooth: See the Cute Video

True Thompson is growing up fast! Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share videos of her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter showing off her newly changed smile. In the first sweet clip, True's missing tooth is clear as she sings about being Mrs. Claus while using...
Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Parody 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Kourtney Kardashian's two youngest kids seem to be taking the content creation into their own hands. Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, joined forces with their mom to parody Keeping Up With the Kardashians using a viral TikTok sound. The brother-sister team posted a lip-synced video to the "orange soda" TikTok...
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Shares Message About Finding 'Courage' After Kody Brown Split

Meri Brown has a message. Following the news that she has ended her decades-long relationship with Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star shared some words of wisdom via Instagram. "If you don't want to make waves, keep on being mediocre. Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else's opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do," Meri began her message.
Kim Cattrall Mourns the Death of Her Mother Shane With Touching Tribute

Kim Cattrall is in mourning. The How I Met Your Fatheractress revealed the news of her mom's death in a heartfelt tribute she posted on Tuesday. Kim took to Instagram to share a slideshow of heartwarming snapshots of her late mother, writing in the caption, "Shane Cattrall 1929 - 2022. Rest in peace Mum ❤️."
'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Shares Hilarious Reaction to 'Oops Baby' No. 3

Former reality star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle, have an unexpected holiday surprise. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, giving their candid reactions to discovering that they were having an unplanned third child. "Oops baby due June 2023 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼," the 36-year-old Laguna Beach star captioned the clip in...
'Little People, Big World': Amy Reflects on 'Sad' Drama Over Family Farm (Exclusive)

Amy still has mixed feelings about working with her ex-husband, Matt, on his farm, given all the drama surrounding the property. In this exclusive clip from Tuesday's new episode of Little People, Big World, Amy talks to her husband, Chris, about deciding to help out with pumpkin season on the farm, but says it's unlikely her and Matt's kids will go.
Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jute$ Pack on the PDA During Disneyland Visit

Demi Lovato and Jute$ had a date night at the happiest place on Earth. In a new snap shared to her Instagram Story, the 30-year-old songstress shares a kiss with the "Waste My Time" rapper in front of Cinderella Castle. Lovato let the romance speak for itself, as she simply...
Diddy Celebrates Twin Daughters' 16th Birthday With an Epic Party

Diddy went all out for his daughters' 16th birthday! The rapper celebrated the sweet 16 of his twins, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, over the weekend, and shared pics from the futurstic-themed bash to his Instagram account, along with a sweet message for his girls. "Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful...

