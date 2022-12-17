Read full article on original website
Related
Wife forbids husband to attend ex-wife's funeral, husband furious and says he'll go against her wishes
Evidently, the wife hated that her husband was still good friends with his ex-wife and was glad that she died. **This article is based on information sourced from news, mental health blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**
WUSA
John Mayer Talks About Sobriety Impacting His Dating Life, What's Hottest to Him in a Relationship
John Mayer is opening up on his new approach to dating after years of high-profile romances. The 45-year-old musician appears on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, admitting that the interview is "out of character" for him. While speaking with host Alex Cooper for more than an hour,...
WUSA
Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Family Photos With Peter Hermann and Their Kids
Mariska Hargitay is giving fans a rare peek at her family! The SVU star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics of herself with her husband, Peter Hermann, and their three kids, Amaya, 11, Andrew, 11, and August, 16. After Hargitay hosted the Candlelight Procession at Walt Disney World,...
WUSA
Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Loses Her First Tooth: See the Cute Video
True Thompson is growing up fast! Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share videos of her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter showing off her newly changed smile. In the first sweet clip, True's missing tooth is clear as she sings about being Mrs. Claus while using...
WUSA
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Posts Heartbreaking Wish After His Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, is still mourning his death. On Tuesday, Connie posted a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation with her son alongside a heartbreaking message. "Oh if only I could FT to heaven …," she wrote over the picture. In the photo,...
WUSA
Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Parody 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
Kourtney Kardashian's two youngest kids seem to be taking the content creation into their own hands. Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, joined forces with their mom to parody Keeping Up With the Kardashians using a viral TikTok sound. The brother-sister team posted a lip-synced video to the "orange soda" TikTok...
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Shares Message About Finding 'Courage' After Kody Brown Split
Meri Brown has a message. Following the news that she has ended her decades-long relationship with Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star shared some words of wisdom via Instagram. "If you don't want to make waves, keep on being mediocre. Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else's opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do," Meri began her message.
WUSA
Kim Cattrall Mourns the Death of Her Mother Shane With Touching Tribute
Kim Cattrall is in mourning. The How I Met Your Fatheractress revealed the news of her mom's death in a heartfelt tribute she posted on Tuesday. Kim took to Instagram to share a slideshow of heartwarming snapshots of her late mother, writing in the caption, "Shane Cattrall 1929 - 2022. Rest in peace Mum ❤️."
WUSA
Tori Spelling Wants to Be on 'Real Housewives' But Claims Andy Cohen Shut Down the Idea
Tori Spelling spoke up about how her dreams of joining the Real Housewives franchise were allegedly dashed by Andy Cohen during a fateful conversation on Watch What Happens Live. "There was always speculation I was going to be on the show," Spelling told Bethenny Frankel during a recent appearance on...
WUSA
'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Shares Hilarious Reaction to 'Oops Baby' No. 3
Former reality star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle, have an unexpected holiday surprise. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, giving their candid reactions to discovering that they were having an unplanned third child. "Oops baby due June 2023 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼," the 36-year-old Laguna Beach star captioned the clip in...
WUSA
Priyanka Chopra Shares Holiday Photos of Nick Jonas and Daughter in New Jersey
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter is gearing up for the holiday season! On Monday, Chopra took to Instagram to show off moments from their daughter, Malti’s, pre-Christmas activities in New Jersey. "Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️,"...
WUSA
'Little People, Big World': Amy Reflects on 'Sad' Drama Over Family Farm (Exclusive)
Amy still has mixed feelings about working with her ex-husband, Matt, on his farm, given all the drama surrounding the property. In this exclusive clip from Tuesday's new episode of Little People, Big World, Amy talks to her husband, Chris, about deciding to help out with pumpkin season on the farm, but says it's unlikely her and Matt's kids will go.
WUSA
Rosie O'Donnell's Son Blake Proposes to Girlfriend on Broadway -- and 'Hillary Clinton Was There Too'
Begin the wedding planning for Blake O'Donnell! Rosie O'Donnell announced her 23-year-old son's engagement via Instagram on Monday. "last night - my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry him - and she said yes !!!" Rosie captioned a photo of Blake down on one knee in the aisle of a Broadway theater. The group was there to see The Phantom of the Opera.
WUSA
Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jute$ Pack on the PDA During Disneyland Visit
Demi Lovato and Jute$ had a date night at the happiest place on Earth. In a new snap shared to her Instagram Story, the 30-year-old songstress shares a kiss with the "Waste My Time" rapper in front of Cinderella Castle. Lovato let the romance speak for itself, as she simply...
WUSA
Diddy Celebrates Twin Daughters' 16th Birthday With an Epic Party
Diddy went all out for his daughters' 16th birthday! The rapper celebrated the sweet 16 of his twins, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, over the weekend, and shared pics from the futurstic-themed bash to his Instagram account, along with a sweet message for his girls. "Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful...
Comments / 0