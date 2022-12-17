Read full article on original website
mltnews.com
High school sports roundup for Dec. 16, 2022
Mountlake Terrace defeated Bear Creek 60-8 No details reported. Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-3 Mountlake Terrace next game: at Arlington; Monday, Dec. 19; 7:15 p.m. Elle Wortham 16, Vivienne Berrett 14, Grace Walker 14, Averie Stunz 9. Records (league and overall): Stanwood 4-0, 7-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3, 1-5 Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs...
mltnews.com
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Snow magic
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can...
mltnews.com
Hundreds turn out to celebrate Menorah lighting in Lynnwood
Hundreds braved the snow Sunday to attend the 11th annual Menorah Lighting and Celebration sponsored by Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County at Lynnwood City Hall. Rabbi Berel Paltiel of the Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County lit the 9-foot Menorah, and attendees enjoyed holiday treats, face painting, personal Menorah kits and a Hanukkah musical performance by the Seattle-based Klez Katz Klezmer band.
mltnews.com
City crews working hard to keep roads clear during winter storm
It’s been “all hands on deck” for Mountlake Terrace public works crews working to keep the city’s roads clear during Tuesday’s heavy snowfall, said Jesse Hoffman, the city’s public works operations manager. Hoffman said that all four of the city’s snow plows were put...
mltnews.com
With snow and ice in forecast, tips for your commute
The National Weather Service is forecasting snow and ice in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties over the next several days, which may have an impact on regional transportation, Sound Transit said Sunday night. Here are a few tips to help you prepare for your commute during these challenging conditions:. Be...
mltnews.com
Community Transit Christmas and New Year’s service schedule
Community Transit will operate Sunday schedules for the upcoming observed holidays. Riders are advised to plan their trip and check schedules in advance, or contact Customer Care at 425-353-RIDE (7433) or riders@commtrans.org for help before the holidays. Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) and Monday, Dec. 26 (holiday observed) Snohomish County...
mltnews.com
Verdant supports cold weather services aimed at helping those without permanent housing
The Verdant Health Commission said it has funded two organizations that provide critical services to help the unhoused during winter months: South County Fire and the Cold Weather Shelter. As the cold winter months take hold, homeless individuals become increasingly vulnerable to health risks such as frostbite, hypothermia and even...
mltnews.com
Puyallup Tribe of Indians Charity Trust Board awards Edmonds Schools Foundation $15K to serve vulnerable families
The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $15,000 grant from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians Charity Trust Board to support the foundation’s Nourishing Network program. Each week, the Nourishing Network delivers weekend meal kits to hundreds of students in the Edmonds School District who struggle with food...
mltnews.com
Commentary: Homage counting on community support to help keep area seniors fed
Consider them Santa’s elves and angels among us; dozens of Meals on Wheels volunteers converged this month at Lynnwood-based Homage, the largest provider of services for older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County, to ensure one thousand local seniors have a week’s worth of shelf-stable food packages in their pantries.
mltnews.com
City council set to review third-quarter financial report during Dec. 19 meeting
During its final business meeting of 2022, the Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled Monday, Dec. 19 to review the city’s third-quarter financial report as well as approve a range of professional services agreements — via its consent agenda — discussed at the council’s Dec. 15 work/study session.
mltnews.com
County says no sign of drug manufacturing inside former Hwy 99 hotel
The sign is a shock and a warning. It hangs on the fence surrounding what used to be America’s Best Value Inn at 221st and Highway 99. This fall, Snohomish County bought this property and another motel in Everett, to remodel and reopen as bridge housing — a first step to help the chronically homeless. The county purchased the Edmonds property for $9 million in August and knew about its drug- and crime-related history. Last April, an Edmonds police officer shot and killed a man who advanced with a knife outside the hotel. In October, officers arrested a Mountlake Terrace man after a two-and-a half-hour standoff in the hotel. Police have responded to a number of drug calls on or near the property.
mltnews.com
Help wanted: Groundskeeper
We manage the grounds for a 261-condominium site in Edmonds. We offer full employee benefits including vacation, sick leave, personal days, health benefits, and importantly a 40-hour, year-round job opportunity. Qualifications:. • Landscape maintenance (1 year preferred) • Hardworking, positive attitude, and enjoys working in a creative team environment. •...
mltnews.com
Snohomish County officials urge residents to review accuracy of broadband coverage in new federal maps
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers is urging residents and businesses to review the accuracy of their broadband coverage in the recently released Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) National Broadband Map. The federal government will use this map to distribute billions in funding to close broadband access gaps throughout the country. Potential inaccuracies in the map could mean the County loses access to significant funding to expand broadband access to under- and unserved households.
mltnews.com
Sheriff’s office begins outfitting deputies with body cameras
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday began implementation of body cameras for all commissioned law enforcement personnel, starting with deputies in the Sheriff’s Office Violent Offender Task Force. Throughout the first quarter of 2023, the sheriff’s office will continue to train and outfit all commissioned staff with...
