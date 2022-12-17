ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

mltnews.com

High school sports roundup for Dec. 16, 2022

Mountlake Terrace defeated Bear Creek 60-8 No details reported. Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-3 Mountlake Terrace next game: at Arlington; Monday, Dec. 19; 7:15 p.m. Elle Wortham 16, Vivienne Berrett 14, Grace Walker 14, Averie Stunz 9. Records (league and overall): Stanwood 4-0, 7-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3, 1-5 Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Snow magic

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

Hundreds turn out to celebrate Menorah lighting in Lynnwood

Hundreds braved the snow Sunday to attend the 11th annual Menorah Lighting and Celebration sponsored by Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County at Lynnwood City Hall. Rabbi Berel Paltiel of the Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County lit the 9-foot Menorah, and attendees enjoyed holiday treats, face painting, personal Menorah kits and a Hanukkah musical performance by the Seattle-based Klez Katz Klezmer band.
LYNNWOOD, WA
mltnews.com

With snow and ice in forecast, tips for your commute

The National Weather Service is forecasting snow and ice in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties over the next several days, which may have an impact on regional transportation, Sound Transit said Sunday night. Here are a few tips to help you prepare for your commute during these challenging conditions:. Be...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

Community Transit Christmas and New Year’s service schedule

Community Transit will operate Sunday schedules for the upcoming observed holidays. Riders are advised to plan their trip and check schedules in advance, or contact Customer Care at 425-353-RIDE (7433) or riders@commtrans.org for help before the holidays. Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) and Monday, Dec. 26 (holiday observed) Snohomish County...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

County says no sign of drug manufacturing inside former Hwy 99 hotel

The sign is a shock and a warning. It hangs on the fence surrounding what used to be America’s Best Value Inn at 221st and Highway 99. This fall, Snohomish County bought this property and another motel in Everett, to remodel and reopen as bridge housing — a first step to help the chronically homeless. The county purchased the Edmonds property for $9 million in August and knew about its drug- and crime-related history. Last April, an Edmonds police officer shot and killed a man who advanced with a knife outside the hotel. In October, officers arrested a Mountlake Terrace man after a two-and-a half-hour standoff in the hotel. Police have responded to a number of drug calls on or near the property.
EDMONDS, WA
mltnews.com

Help wanted: Groundskeeper

We manage the grounds for a 261-condominium site in Edmonds. We offer full employee benefits including vacation, sick leave, personal days, health benefits, and importantly a 40-hour, year-round job opportunity. Qualifications:. • Landscape maintenance (1 year preferred) • Hardworking, positive attitude, and enjoys working in a creative team environment. •...
EDMONDS, WA
mltnews.com

Snohomish County officials urge residents to review accuracy of broadband coverage in new federal maps

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers is urging residents and businesses to review the accuracy of their broadband coverage in the recently released Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) National Broadband Map. The federal government will use this map to distribute billions in funding to close broadband access gaps throughout the country. Potential inaccuracies in the map could mean the County loses access to significant funding to expand broadband access to under- and unserved households.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

Sheriff’s office begins outfitting deputies with body cameras

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday began implementation of body cameras for all commissioned law enforcement personnel, starting with deputies in the Sheriff’s Office Violent Offender Task Force. Throughout the first quarter of 2023, the sheriff’s office will continue to train and outfit all commissioned staff with...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

