Wife forbids husband to attend ex-wife's funeral, husband furious and says he'll go against her wishes
Evidently, the wife hated that her husband was still good friends with his ex-wife and was glad that she died. **This article is based on information sourced from news, mental health blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**
See photos of Leonardo DiCaprio’s night out with 23-year-old Victoria Lamas
Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas have sparked romance rumors after they were spotted at a dinner spot Tuesday night. The “Titanic” actor, 48, and the model, 23, grabbed dinner at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, according to photos obtained by Page Six. Trying to keep a low profile, the two left the restaurant separately before getting into the actor’s car together. Lamas – who is 25 years DiCaprio’s junior — cut a chic figure in a black scoop-neck crop top with matching black trousers and a black leather jacket. She paired her on-trend ensemble with pointy-toed black boots and a...
Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Loses Her First Tooth: See the Cute Video
True Thompson is growing up fast! Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share videos of her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter showing off her newly changed smile. In the first sweet clip, True's missing tooth is clear as she sings about being Mrs. Claus while using...
John Mayer Talks About Sobriety Impacting His Dating Life, What's Hottest to Him in a Relationship
John Mayer is opening up on his new approach to dating after years of high-profile romances. The 45-year-old musician appears on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, admitting that the interview is "out of character" for him. While speaking with host Alex Cooper for more than an hour,...
Emily Ratajkowski Kisses Jack Greer After Hot Date Following Romance With Pete Davidson
Playing the field! Emily Ratajkowski isn’t letting herself get tied down after her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McLard. The model/essayist, 31, was captured stealing a kiss from artist Jack Greer, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in photos you can see here. She already looked smitten with the handsome creator, while just weeks ago the star was getting to know Pete Davidson, and then was spotted on a date with DJ Orazio Rispo.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Posts Heartbreaking Wish After His Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, is still mourning his death. On Tuesday, Connie posted a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation with her son alongside a heartbreaking message. "Oh if only I could FT to heaven …," she wrote over the picture. In the photo,...
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Teases More to Her Story After Kody Split: 'Not All Is Always as It Seems'
Sister Wives star Meri Brown has more to say. The 51-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share more cryptic messages in the wake of her split from ex-husband, Kody Brown. Meri posted a photo of herself holding up a leather-bound book with, "There's so much more to...
Demi Moore Is Ready for Her 'Unhinged Grandma Era' Following Rumer Willis' Pregnancy Announcement
It may have felt like the whole world was cheering when Rumer Willis announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, but mom Demi Moore made sure to the loudest of the bunch. The grandmother-to-be took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter's first pregnancy, posting the same carousel of images her daughter shared earlier that day.
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo From Her Hospital Bed After Suffering a Back Injury
Joanna Gaines is spending her holiday season recovering. The 44-year-old Magnolia Network star and mother of five took to Instagram early Thursday morning to share some recent health struggles. Posting a photo of herself in shades and a hospital gown, Joanna is seen lying in a hospital bed and holding...
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Shares Message About Finding 'Courage' After Kody Brown Split
Meri Brown has a message. Following the news that she has ended her decades-long relationship with Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star shared some words of wisdom via Instagram. "If you don't want to make waves, keep on being mediocre. Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else's opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do," Meri began her message.
Lindsie Chrisley's Christmas With Todd and Julie Will Be Her First Time Seeing Them Since Sentencing
Lindsie Chrisley will reunite with her parents, Todd and Julie, over the Christmas holiday. The daughter of the disgraced real estate developers recently told People she hasn't seen her parents since their fraud case sentencing in November. "I had my son over Thanksgiving break and with the sentencing being a...
'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Shares Hilarious Reaction to 'Oops Baby' No. 3
Former reality star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle, have an unexpected holiday surprise. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, giving their candid reactions to discovering that they were having an unplanned third child. "Oops baby due June 2023 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼," the 36-year-old Laguna Beach star captioned the clip in...
Eddie Cibrian Denies Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Claims That He Had an Affair With Piper Perabo
Eddie Cibrian is denying his ex-wife Brandi Glanville's allegation that he had an affair with Piper Perabo. In a recent interview with Page Six, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claims that he had an affair with the Coyote Ugly star while they were still married, but in a statement to ET, Cibrian says the claim is false.
'Little People, Big World': Amy Reflects on 'Sad' Drama Over Family Farm (Exclusive)
Amy still has mixed feelings about working with her ex-husband, Matt, on his farm, given all the drama surrounding the property. In this exclusive clip from Tuesday's new episode of Little People, Big World, Amy talks to her husband, Chris, about deciding to help out with pumpkin season on the farm, but says it's unlikely her and Matt's kids will go.
'Yellowjackets' Adds Melanie Lynskey's Husband Jason Ritter as a Guest Star in Season 2
Jason Ritter is slated to reunite with his wife, Melanie Lynskey, on TV. This time, as a guest star in an upcoming episode of Yellowjackets season 2. While the actor seemingly confirmed the news first reported by Variety with a cryptic tweet of a cat and two locks, ET has reached out to Showtime for confirmation.
Diddy Celebrates Twin Daughters' 16th Birthday With an Epic Party
Diddy went all out for his daughters' 16th birthday! The rapper celebrated the sweet 16 of his twins, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, over the weekend, and shared pics from the futurstic-themed bash to his Instagram account, along with a sweet message for his girls. "Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful...
Tori Spelling Wants to Be on 'Real Housewives' But Claims Andy Cohen Shut Down the Idea
Tori Spelling spoke up about how her dreams of joining the Real Housewives franchise were allegedly dashed by Andy Cohen during a fateful conversation on Watch What Happens Live. "There was always speculation I was going to be on the show," Spelling told Bethenny Frankel during a recent appearance on...
