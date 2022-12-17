Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas have sparked romance rumors after they were spotted at a dinner spot Tuesday night. The “Titanic” actor, 48, and the model, 23, grabbed dinner at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, according to photos obtained by Page Six. Trying to keep a low profile, the two left the restaurant separately before getting into the actor’s car together. Lamas – who is 25 years DiCaprio’s junior — cut a chic figure in a black scoop-neck crop top with matching black trousers and a black leather jacket. She paired her on-trend ensemble with pointy-toed black boots and a...

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO