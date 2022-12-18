CBA boys top Bishop Ludden in the Holy War

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Saturday evening CBA and Bishop Ludden clashed for the 109th meeting of the Holy War on the boys hardwood. The Brothers rolled to their fourth straight win, defeating the Gaelic Knights 64-24 as part of the Zebra Classic at Liverpool High School.

Three CBA players finished in double figures. Will Harrigan led the way with 14 points. Luke Boule added 11 points and Tavin Penix chipped in 10 points.

CBA (4-1) returns to action on December 29th hosting Fayetteville-Manlius in the opening round of the Manny Leone Memorial Holiday Classic. Bishop Ludden (2-3) travels to Chittenango on Tuesday.

