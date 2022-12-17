Read full article on original website
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
Weather pattern could bring high winds, cold temperatures
Our office is currently monitoring the development of a weather pattern that is expected to impact our area over the next 7 to 10 days. It appears that high winds Thursday and Friday, as well as cold temperatures this weekend and next week will be our greatest hazards. Current forecast details are as follows:
publicradioeast.org
Frigid temperatures but no Christmas snowfall in eastern North Carolina
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Meteorologist John Elardo with the National Weather Service in Newport says eastern North Carolina will see wintery temperatures this weekend, starting Friday. “A few places may get above 60. Eventually, at some point in time during the day on Friday those temperatures are...
Arctic air, wet weather sets up chance of ‘brief’ rain-snow mix on Friday before Christmas in Triad
(WGHP) — This week, there’s a chance we could see some of the season’s first few snowflakes in the Piedmont Triad, but the main forecast will be bitter cold and wet weather. According to FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing, we’re in for a cold week with highs floating in the mid-40s through Friday. A Gulf Coast […]
Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency for NC’s incoming frigid teen temperatures, ice
Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency as North Carolina will see its temperatures dip into the teens this week during what many experts are calling an "artic blast".
State of emergency declared in North Carolina ahead of extreme cold weather
This comes as the possibility of icy conditions in the western portion of the state and below-average temperatures are expected.
ncsu.edu
2022 Christmas Freeze Advisory
Be prepared for the upcoming 2022 Christmas Freeze. An upcoming freeze will push cold air from Central Canada all they way to the Mid-Atlantic, Mid-West and Southeast. In parts of Tennessee, Northern Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, West Virginia, Kentucky and others, temperatures can get even into the negative teens!
cbs17
Severe storms possible Thursday before weekend arctic cold
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Accumulating snow may not be in the forecast this week, but the coldest air of the season, rain, isolated storms and wind are all lining up for Thursday and Friday. The rain will be gone for the upcoming holiday weekend, but it is shaping up...
WBTV
Temperatures will continue to drop as arctic air moves in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will wrap up this cold and dry weekend with even colder temperatures for the overnight. This holiday week will begin with chilly and dry conditions. By midweek we’ll be tracking chances for rain, but the big story will be an arctic blast that impacts the southeast bringing a drastic drop in our temperatures.
WLTX.com
An Arctic blast on the way to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very cold start to the day across the palmetto state. The holiday workweek will start off dry, but rain returns to the area Tuesday. Some rain is possible Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected Thursday before some of the coldest air of the season moves into the state.
coastalreview.org
State asks public to report cold-stunned spotted seatrout
As temperatures drop, the public is asked to report to the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries any cold-stunned spotted seatrout they encounter in coastal waters. During the winter, spotted seatrout move to relatively shallow creeks and rivers, where they can be vulnerable to cold-stun events, officials said Monday. Studies suggest that cold-stun events can have a significant negative impact on spotted seatrout populations.
The Stranger
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency for North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — With the possibility of icy conditions in the western part of the state and below-average temperatures expected as an arctic mass approaches, Governor Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency Tuesday. This was done to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation regulations to help...
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
PHOTOS: Mysterious shipwreck found on Outer Banks beach ignites debate
HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A mystery has resurfaced on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, as waves continue to expose more of a shipwreck that defies easy identification. The hull — held together by nails and rusty strips of iron — appeared over the summer on Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to the National Park Service. […]
country1037fm.com
Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina
I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
This Is The Coldest City In North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in North Carolina.
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
olhscurrent.org
Magnet Geology kicks up sand in North Carolina
Ocean Lakes Magnet Geology traveled to North Carolina’s coastline for a field trip to learn about wave erosion in coastal areas and ways to prevent it. They met at South Nags Head Beach, formerly East Seagal Street, which eroded from a street into a beach. They met with professors...
WCNC
NC health leaders worried about COVID-19 as respiratory viruses spread
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we travel to gather with family and friends for the holidays, you may want to take a moment and make sure you aren't bringing COVID-19 or the flu along with you. Health experts have been sounding the alarm about the "tripledemic" for some time, with...
WCNC
'I was ticked off': Duke Energy clears hundreds of trees from man's property
A South Carolina man knew Duke Energy needed to clear five trees for a transmission line. They cleared hundreds without telling him.
Comments / 0