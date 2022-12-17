ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Weather pattern could bring high winds, cold temperatures

Our office is currently monitoring the development of a weather pattern that is expected to impact our area over the next 7 to 10 days. It appears that high winds Thursday and Friday, as well as cold temperatures this weekend and next week will be our greatest hazards. Current forecast details are as follows:
2022 Christmas Freeze Advisory

Be prepared for the upcoming 2022 Christmas Freeze. An upcoming freeze will push cold air from Central Canada all they way to the Mid-Atlantic, Mid-West and Southeast. In parts of Tennessee, Northern Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, West Virginia, Kentucky and others, temperatures can get even into the negative teens!
Temperatures will continue to drop as arctic air moves in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will wrap up this cold and dry weekend with even colder temperatures for the overnight. This holiday week will begin with chilly and dry conditions. By midweek we’ll be tracking chances for rain, but the big story will be an arctic blast that impacts the southeast bringing a drastic drop in our temperatures.
An Arctic blast on the way to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very cold start to the day across the palmetto state. The holiday workweek will start off dry, but rain returns to the area Tuesday. Some rain is possible Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected Thursday before some of the coldest air of the season moves into the state.
State asks public to report cold-stunned spotted seatrout

As temperatures drop, the public is asked to report to the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries any cold-stunned spotted seatrout they encounter in coastal waters. During the winter, spotted seatrout move to relatively shallow creeks and rivers, where they can be vulnerable to cold-stun events, officials said Monday. Studies suggest that cold-stun events can have a significant negative impact on spotted seatrout populations.
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed

All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the possibility of icy conditions in the western part of the state and below-average temperatures expected as an arctic mass approaches, Governor Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency Tuesday. This was done to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation regulations to help...
Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina

I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
Magnet Geology kicks up sand in North Carolina

Ocean Lakes Magnet Geology traveled to North Carolina’s coastline for a field trip to learn about wave erosion in coastal areas and ways to prevent it. They met at South Nags Head Beach, formerly East Seagal Street, which eroded from a street into a beach. They met with professors...
