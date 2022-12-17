Read full article on original website
Art Beat: Cascade Symphony Orchestra concerts and a call for art
As we head into the last few weeks of 2022, here is some art-related news to put on your radar for the coming year. Cascade Symphony Orchestra Presents “Capriccio Espagnole” and their Children’s Concert: “Ferdinand, The Bull”. Monday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. – Capriccio Espagnole.
Christine Stay: Mother, magazine editor and lover of books, plants and nature
Christine Lorene Stay died at her Edmonds, WA home on October 20, 2022 after a valiant fight against cancer. Her husband Michael was by her side. Chris was born in Frankfurt, Germany on January 10, 1952 to Donald Harry Stay and Jean Verna (Van Skiver) Stay. Upon discharge from the U.S. Air Force, her father took a position with Safeco Insurance and the family followed his work to several ports before settling for 10 years in Cincinnati, OH. Chris attended grade school and high school in that city. Several of her closest friends were found during these early years and she held those relationships close throughout her life.
I-5 express lanes in Seattle to remain southbound through at least Dec. 21
The Interstate 5 express lanes in Seattle will remain open in the southbound direction through at least mid-morning, Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to snow and ice. The express lanes normally operate in the southbound direction weekdays from 5 to 11 a.m. and in the northbound direction from 11:15 a.m. to 11 p.m. Given current weather conditions, the express lanes will need to remain southbound.
Scene in Edmonds: It’s slippery out there — weather-related closures
The City of Edmonds noted the following roads were closed Wednesday morning, although “decisions on road closures can be made at any time due to evolving road conditions.”. – 242nd Street Southwest from 92nd to 88th Avenues West. Edmonds City Hall and the Frances Anderson Center will remain closed...
South Snohomish County Cold Weather Shelter open Dec. 22-23
The South Snohomish County Cold Weather Shelter will be open Thursday and Friday evening, Dec. 22-23, as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s overnight. Upon arrival, individuals will be fed dinner, receive a warm mat and blanket and be offered breakfast in the morning before their departure.
Repairs to begin on traffic signal at 76th and 208th
Crews will begin work this week to repair the damaged traffic signal at the intersection of 76th Avenue West and 208th Street Southwest in Edmonds that was destroyed by a power surge during November’s winter storm. All four legs of the intersection will be reduced to one lane each...
Community Transit Christmas and New Year’s service schedule
Community Transit will operate Sunday schedules for the upcoming observed holidays. Riders are advised to plan their trip and check schedules in advance, or contact Customer Care at 425-353-RIDE (7433) or riders@commtrans.org for help before the holidays. Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) and Monday, Dec. 26 (holiday observed) Snohomish County...
Port of Edmonds meeting cancellation and commission meeting notice
MEETING CANCELLATION AND COMMISSION MEETING NOTICE. The Port of Edmonds cancelled their Special Commission meeting on Tuesday. December 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm. The following regularly scheduled meeting will take place. January 9, 2023 at 7:00 pm. The public is invited to attend in person or by Zoom. Join Zoom...
South County Fire educator Jennye Cooper honored by Target Zero
South County Fire Public Educator Jennye Cooper received the Snohomish County DUI & Target Zero Task Force Public Education Award for 2022. The task force is a coalition of local agencies partnering to improve traffic safety in Snohomish County. Cooper has been a main contributor to Target Zero’s outreach and education efforts. She has created successful social media awareness campaigns on pedestrian safety, distracted driving and child passenger safety. Messages and graphics she developed have been shared by police and other public safety agencies in Snohomish County and across the state.
From the City of Edmonds Public Works Director: Winter weather tips
With the expected snow and icy conditions in the next few days, here are some tips to stay safe. Please remember to drive carefully, and if possible, limit your travel to essential activities. Keeping our roads clear helps the city in our efforts to keep our roads safe for emergency services.
Commentary: Homage counting on community support to help keep area seniors fed
Consider them Santa’s elves and angels among us; dozens of Meals on Wheels volunteers converged this month at Homage, the largest provider of services for older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County, to ensure one thousand local seniors have a week’s worth of shelf-stable food packages in their pantries.
Reader view: City, not residents, should be responsible for snow removal on sidewalks
Former Edmonds City Councilmember Luke Distelhorst submitted this email to the Edmonds City Council and members of city staff Dec. 4. It is being republished here with the author’s permission. It’s day five of this winter’s first snow event, and many of our sidewalks are completely impassable to most...
Help wanted: Groundskeeper
We manage the grounds for a 261-condominium site in Edmonds. We offer full employee benefits including vacation, sick leave, personal days, health benefits, and importantly a 40-hour, year-round job opportunity. Qualifications:. • Landscape maintenance (1 year preferred) • Hardworking, positive attitude, and enjoys working in a creative team environment. •...
Mayor won’t reappoint two Edmonds Planning Board members — one of them an election rival
At a moment when the Edmonds Planning Board faces issues critical to the city’s future, the board has lost half its members. There should be eight members, including one alternate. Two resigned earlier this year. Now, also gone are the Planning Board’s 2022 Chair Roger Pence, and Board Member Mike Rosen; Rosen earlier this month announced he will run against Mayor Mike Nelson next year.
