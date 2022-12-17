Read full article on original website
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Man Charged for Second Time in December
Greenwich Police arrested a local man for the second time this month. On December 2, Paul Romanchuk, 66, of Cos Cob was charged on *Illegal Carry/Firearm-Under Influence of Drugs or Alcohol or Both (CGS 53-206d(a), Breach of Peace 2 and Threatening 1 after a road rage incident. On Dec 19...
westportjournal.com
Police: Man charged after domestic dispute
WESTPORT — A 30-year-old man faces charges after police were dispatched to investigate an alleged domestic violence incident. Mykell Mitchell, of Norwalk, was charged last week with risk of injury to a child, first-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Officers were dispatched to a local home Nov. 21 after...
newcanaanite.com
Felony Larceny Charge for 48-Year-Old Man
Police last week arrested a 48-year-old Jackson Heights, N.Y. man by warrant and charged him with first-degree larceny, a felony offense. On March 8 (a Tuesday), officers were dispatched to 125 Elm St. on a reported theft. The street address is the same as a ground-floor jewelry store as well...
Police: 3 women arrested for attempting to steal from store, assaulting officer
Officers say it all started with two suspects, 32-year-old Samantha Signorelli, of Freeport, and Baldwin native 25-year-old Michele Brown.
Man punched woman several times, threatened her with knife at Bronx subway station: police
OLINVILLE, The Bronx (PIX11) — A man punched a woman in the face several times and threatened her with a knife at a subway station in the Bronx Thursday, police said. An unknown man got into an argument with a woman, 37, who was standing on the platform heading north at the East Gun Hill […]
Man sentenced to 32 years for killing 12-year-old Bridgeport boy in 2018
Tajay Chambers was sentenced to 32 years for the death of 12-year-old Clinton Howell. The maximum time that he could have received was 35 years.
Duo Found Guilty In Connection To Fatal Stamford Jewelry Store Robbery
Two people, including one man from Westchester County, have been found guilty in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Fairfield County that left the business's owner dead. White Plains resident Thomas Liberatore, age 65, and Brooklyn resident Paul Prosano, age 62, were both found guilty by a jury for...
Man, Woman Shot Outside Bridgeport Restaurant, Police Say
A man and woman were shot outside a restaurant following a dispute in Fairfield County. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 18 at La Sabrosura Restaurant located at 533/537 East Main St. in Bridgeport. Bridgeport Police responded to the restaurant after receiving a report of shots fired....
Driver Shot, Crashes, Flees
An exchange of gunfire in the Edgewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon ended with a driver getting hit by a bullet, crashing his car, then fleeing. The incident occurred at the intersection oof Brownell and Maple Streets shortly before 1:30 p.m. Witnesses later told police they saw gunfire coming from inside a...
Teen Girl Admits To Fatally Stabbing Mount Vernon Cheerleading Captain: DA
A teenager has admitted to fatally stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleading captain in Westchester County, officials said. The 15-year-old defendant, who was not identified, pleaded guilty to the April 8, 2022 killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Police Report Uptick in Mail Theft
Ridgefield Police report that mail theft is on the rise and ask residents to take heed!. "With checks and cards being sent through the mail for the holidays, we ask that you follow the tips listed in this post," Ridgefield Police say (see image). Theft incidents were reported to the...
Seen Him? Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Woman In Bay Shore JC Penney
Authorities asked the public for information about a man who is accused of exposing himself to a woman in a Long Island store. A man exposed himself to a woman who was working at JC Penney, located in the Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 19.
greenwichfreepress.com
fox5ny.com
Student stabbed multiple times at Long Island high school
NEW YORK - A 15-year-old is under arrest on assault and weapons charges after a brutal stabbing incident in front of a Long Island high school. The attack happened about 2:45 p.m. Monday outside of Uniondale High School in Uniondale. The Nassau County Police Department says the 15-year-old got into...
Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say
PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
greenwichfreepress.com
NJ Transit Driver Shoots Teen Boy With Stolen Gun After Assault: Officials
A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot by a New Jersey Transit driver apparently being assaulted by him over the weekend in Jersey City, officials said.Charles Fieros, 48, was standing outside the bus on Monticello and Jewett Avenue when he retrieved the gun and shot at the gr…
greenwichfreepress.com
