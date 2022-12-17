ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Man Charged for Second Time in December

Greenwich Police arrested a local man for the second time this month. On December 2, Paul Romanchuk, 66, of Cos Cob was charged on *Illegal Carry/Firearm-Under Influence of Drugs or Alcohol or Both (CGS 53-206d(a), Breach of Peace 2 and Threatening 1 after a road rage incident. On Dec 19...
GREENWICH, CT
westportjournal.com

Police: Man charged after domestic dispute

WESTPORT — A 30-year-old man faces charges after police were dispatched to investigate an alleged domestic violence incident. Mykell Mitchell, of Norwalk, was charged last week with risk of injury to a child, first-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Officers were dispatched to a local home Nov. 21 after...
NORWALK, CT
newcanaanite.com

Felony Larceny Charge for 48-Year-Old Man

Police last week arrested a 48-year-old Jackson Heights, N.Y. man by warrant and charged him with first-degree larceny, a felony offense. On March 8 (a Tuesday), officers were dispatched to 125 Elm St. on a reported theft. The street address is the same as a ground-floor jewelry store as well...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Officer Thrown From Car As Shoplifters' Getaway Driver Flees East Garden City Mall, Police Say

Three women are facing charges after their alleged attempt to steal from a Long Island shopping mall was foiled by police, according to authorities. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, with reports that two women had stolen merchandise from the Macy’s store in East Garden City, located in the Roosevelt Field mall, Nassau County Police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Shot Outside Bridgeport Restaurant, Police Say

A man and woman were shot outside a restaurant following a dispute in Fairfield County. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 18 at La Sabrosura Restaurant located at 533/537 East Main St. in Bridgeport. Bridgeport Police responded to the restaurant after receiving a report of shots fired....
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Driver Shot, Crashes, Flees

An exchange of gunfire in the Edgewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon ended with a driver getting hit by a bullet, crashing his car, then fleeing. The incident occurred at the intersection oof Brownell and Maple Streets shortly before 1:30 p.m. Witnesses later told police they saw gunfire coming from inside a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Police Report Uptick in Mail Theft

Ridgefield Police report that mail theft is on the rise and ask residents to take heed!. "With checks and cards being sent through the mail for the holidays, we ask that you follow the tips listed in this post," Ridgefield Police say (see image). Theft incidents were reported to the...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
fox5ny.com

Student stabbed multiple times at Long Island high school

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old is under arrest on assault and weapons charges after a brutal stabbing incident in front of a Long Island high school. The attack happened about 2:45 p.m. Monday outside of Uniondale High School in Uniondale. The Nassau County Police Department says the 15-year-old got into...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
BRONX, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

Old Greenwich Man Charged in Road Rage Incident

On December 2 Greenwich Police responded to the area of Sound Beach Ave at Laddins Rod Rd on a report of a road rage incident. Investigation of the incident determined Mark D Hall, 52, of Old Greenwich, was a mutual participant in a loud, public verbal argument where threats were made that were witnessed by the public.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Man Charged after Road Rage Incident Involving Firearm

On Dec 2 around 5:00pm, members of the Greenwich Police Dept were detailed to the area of Sound Beach Avenue at Laddins Rock Rd on a report of a road rage incident. Police say additional units were detailed to the residence of an involved party identified as Paul J Romanchuk on Valley Rd.
GREENWICH, CT

