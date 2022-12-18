ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Crunch edges Bridgeport Islanders

By Mario Sacco
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch edged the Bridgeport Islanders, 4-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Crunch are on a three-game winning streak as they advance to 12-9-2-2 on the season while picking up the first win in the two-game season series against the Islanders.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt recorded his third consecutive win stopping 36-of-39 shots. Jakub Skarek stopped 27-of-31 in net for the Islanders.

Syracuse converted on 1-of- 2 power play opportunities, while Bridgeport went 1-for-3 on the man-advantage.

The Crunch were first on the board 8:56 into the game. Phil Myers sent a long stretch pass up to Gabriel Dumont in the neutral zone. The Captain skated the puck across the blue line and into the slot before beating Skarek with a wrist shot.

Syracuse and Bridgeport exchanged six goals in the second period. Dumont potted his second of the night 5:19 into the frame off tic-tac-toe passing from Gage Goncalves and Gemel Smith. Two minutes later, Andy Andreoff scored the Islander’s first of the night with a shot from the bottom of the left circle while on the power play.

The Crunch netted a power-play goal of their own with a long one-timer from Phil Myers at 11:51, but the Islanders responded yet again when Kyle MacLean shoveled a backhander over Alnefelt at 13:27. Syracuse regained their two-goal lead just over a minute later while Smith was parked at the goal post to sweep in a feed from Goncalves. William Dufour then proceeded to bring Bridgeport back within one with just four seconds remaining in the middle frame when he fired in a shot from between the circles.

Syracuse held onto their lead through the third period to take the victory over Bridgeport.

The Crunch host the Laval Rocket on Wednesday.

WSYR NewsChannel 9

