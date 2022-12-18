Police: Local man admits to fleeing crash that left two hospitalized

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly fled from a head-on car crash that left two hospitalized.

Joseph Wilcox, 50, reportedly admitted to crashing into the victims and leaving, saying he did not believe they were seriously injured.

Police responded to the crash on South Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, finding a 2012 Nissan Versa on the side of the road that was severely damaged. The driver and passenger had walked to a nearby store to report the crash.

Both victims, a man and a woman, were bleeding when located by police. The male victim reportedly had a bloody nose, split lip and pain in his neck, head and chest. They were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The front of the Nissan Versa was “crumpled and smashed,” with liquids pouring out of the engine. Debris from the crash was scattered around the road.

A Toyota symbol was found at the scene, later determined to be from a 2013 Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

The male victim had taken a picture of the Toyota as it left the scene. It included the license plate, which officers determined was registered to Wilcox.

Wilcox told police he had been to a company Christmas party that night. He admitted he had been in a car crash on his way home.

Wilcox said he “panicked” and left the scene without checking on the other driver. He said he did not believe the crash was serious enough to cause injury, saying the other car slid into him.

Police did not believe Wilcox’s account that the Nissan slid into the Toyota, citing the severe damage to the Nissan at the scene. Wilcox reportedly became emotional when he learned two people had been hospitalized from the crash.

Police wrote in the probable cause affidavit that Wilcox’s breath smelled of alcohol. He said he had three drinks while at the Christmas party. Wilcox allowed police to take a sample of his blood, which would be tested to determine his blood-alcohol content.

Wilcox was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $15,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 27 in Bonneville County Court.