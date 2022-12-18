ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Local man admits to fleeing crash that left two hospitalized

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly fled from a head-on car crash that left two hospitalized.

Joseph Wilcox, 50, reportedly admitted to crashing into the victims and leaving, saying he did not believe they were seriously injured.

Police responded to the crash on South Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, finding a 2012 Nissan Versa on the side of the road that was severely damaged. The driver and passenger had walked to a nearby store to report the crash.

Both victims, a man and a woman, were bleeding when located by police. The male victim reportedly had a bloody nose, split lip and pain in his neck, head and chest. They were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The front of the Nissan Versa was “crumpled and smashed,” with liquids pouring out of the engine. Debris from the crash was scattered around the road.

A Toyota symbol was found at the scene, later determined to be from a 2013 Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

The male victim had taken a picture of the Toyota as it left the scene. It included the license plate, which officers determined was registered to Wilcox.

Wilcox told police he had been to a company Christmas party that night. He admitted he had been in a car crash on his way home.

Wilcox said he “panicked” and left the scene without checking on the other driver. He said he did not believe the crash was serious enough to cause injury, saying the other car slid into him.

Police did not believe Wilcox’s account that the Nissan slid into the Toyota, citing the severe damage to the Nissan at the scene. Wilcox reportedly became emotional when he learned two people had been hospitalized from the crash.

Police wrote in the probable cause affidavit that Wilcox’s breath smelled of alcohol. He said he had three drinks while at the Christmas party. Wilcox allowed police to take a sample of his blood, which would be tested to determine his blood-alcohol content.

Wilcox was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $15,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 27 in Bonneville County Court.

eastidahonews.com

Family of man in coma after bar attack pleading for support, justice

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has been in a medically induced coma for nearly a week after he was left unable to breathe on his own after a bar brawl. Tyler Allen is on life support at Portneuf Medical Center after he, his brother Jesse and a friend of theirs were beaten by about 20 people at a local bar Friday, according to Tyler and Jesse’s sister, Kimberly Mills.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two Pocatello police vehicles struck at accident scene

POCATELLO — Two police vehicles were struck at an accident scene on Wednesday afternoon at a busy south Pocatello intersection. Both police vehicles were occupied by officers but they were not injured, police said. The initial crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. at Bannock Highway and Johnny Creek Road and involved a car and a pickup truck. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man sentenced to prison for bar shooting

An Idaho Falls man who shot an injured a man outside a bar in 2021 was sentenced to a prison Monday. District Judge Michael Whyte ordered Nikolaus Garcia, 25, to serve a minimum of four-and-a-half years and up to 13 years in prison for the shooting. Garcia was arrested in October 2021 after video of the incident, which occurred in August, showed him shooting the victim. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for filming unsuspecting people in grocery store bathrooms

DRIGGS – A Teton County man has been sentenced for videotaping people in a grocery store restroom and then attempting to destroy the evidence. Roberto Bravo-Camacho, 34, was sentenced by District Judge Steven Boyce to a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 15 years in prison on three counts of felony video voyeurism and one count of felony attempted destruction or concealment of evidence. Bravo-Camacho will be also required to register as a sex offender, and pay $1,500 in fines.
TETON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fort Hall man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for firing gun at FBI agent, police

A 51-year-old local man was recently sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison for firing a gun at a special agent with the FBI and a Fort Hall police officer in July 2020. Walter High Eagle, of Fort Hall, received the sentence from Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill earlier this month, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho. Eagle...
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Woman dies after being pinned between vehicles during crash

IDAHO FALLS — A 59-year-old Idaho Falls woman died Saturday night after she was reportedly pinned between two cars during an accident. Police responded to the crash on 15th East at around 7:45 p.m. The woman was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries. A news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department states the woman’s car originally went off the road. A...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Woman dead after multiple vehicle collision

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI)– Last night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on S 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles.Idaho Falls Police Officers and Idaho Falls Fire EMS professionals The post Woman dead after multiple vehicle collision appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Construction of new Idaho Falls Police Complex proceeding on schedule

The construction of a new police building for the Idaho Falls Police Department is proceeding on schedule and on budget. The frames of buildings have begun taking shape as about 25 Ormond Builders employees and contractors labored in the cold on the Idaho Falls Police Complex project Wednesday. Arden Smith, project manager for Ormond Builders, said construction was proceeding well even through winter conditions. In a guided media tour, Idaho...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Inkom home suffers extensive damage in fire

Four engines and firefighters from the Inkom and McCammon Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a residence fire at 12:00 pm Saturday on Rapid Creek Road in Inkom. The back of the residence was fully engaged when the first engine from Inkom arrived and fire had already spread into the attic space. The residents of the home were out of town and no one was in the home when the fire was reported. ...
INKOM, ID
Idaho State Journal

Electrical problems cause loss of shed on Fort Hall Reservation

Fort Hall- At 7:49AM Monday, Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded to a shed fire on the Fort Hall Reservation on South Treaty Hwy. Upon arrival units found a small unattached garage on fire in the rear of the building. The main fire was extinguished within minutes upon arrival and more fire was found under the floor of the garage where the well head and pressure tank for the culinary water was located for the property. According to Fire Chief, Eric King, “a wooden support brace along with the well components was burning and the main issue of concern, which made the location difficult to access to the fire.” The cause of the fire was due to the electrical problems with the pump. There was no report of injuries to the occupants or firefighters. No further information is available.
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local animal control officer reunites Rexburg family with dog missing for nine days in frigid temps

An American Falls animal control officer spent more than a week with one mission at the forefront of her mind — providing a Christmas miracle to one local family following a car crash. That mission was successfully executed Wednesday after animal control officer Judi Fehringer and Power County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeb Hoag reunited Maya, a 1-year-old female Maltese-Yorkie mix who was lost from the truck involved in the crash, with her family after the dog spent nine days in sub-freezing temperatures. ...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Multiple highways closed due to drifting snow, low visibility

IDAHO FALLS — Several highways in eastern Idaho are closed Wednesday morning due to severe drifting snow, low visibility and winter weather conditions. Highway 32 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning between Tetonia and Ashton. Highway 33 is also closed between Newdale and Tetonia. Drivers are asked to...
TETONIA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Love inside a box

Life seems to be all about boxes these days. Delivery drivers of every sort drive our roads daily and appear in our neighborhoods with evermore frequency. Receiving a box at your doorstop is no longer something out of the ordinary or rare, it is expected. We let these packages come and go without notice as we scurry through the busyness of our lives. At times we even forget to pick them up to take them inside. However, there is one "box" in Pocatello, lovingly honed and packaged up for us by the Kalivas family, that will never be forgotten for so many.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police, ISU public safety investigating incident involving possibly armed masked man

POCATELLO — Local authorities are investigating a Tuesday incident on the Pocatello campus of Idaho State University involving a masked and possibly armed assailant, according to a news release from ISU ISU’s Department of Public Safety around 6:51 p.m. Tuesday were informed by Pocatello police of a possible assailant approaching an individual in the parking lot of University Courts, an apartment complex located on South Fifth Avenue near the public safety offices, while wearing a mask and possibly having a holstered weapon. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Driver arrested after threatening other motorist with gun following crash in downtown Pocatello

POCATELLO — A local driver was arrested by police during Monday night's snowstorm for threatening another motorist with a gun after their vehicles collided in downtown Pocatello, police said. Richard Studebaker, 30, of Pocatello, was charged with aggravated assault for threatening and pointing a pistol at the adult male driver of the pickup truck that collided with Studebaker's car around 9:50 p.m. at West Center and Main streets. No shots...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – December 20, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. Inkom’s community has come together to help Fire Chief Johnny Ketner and his family after their home burned while they were out of town. The community has provided the family with housing, clothing, food, a Christmas tree, and replaced presents that were destroyed in the fire.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

