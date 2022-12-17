Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot
Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video
Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper is crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young Black girl.
Popculture
Cardi B Was Paid an Incredible Amount for 35-Minute Private Performance
Cardi B recently got a massive payday. During Art Basel in Miami, Florida, last weekend (Dec. 1 – Dec. 3), the rapper was a featured performer at a private event reserved for an elite group of attendees. A now-deleted tweet by the "I Like It" rapper stated, "I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes...THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER." Cardi, 30, appeared to post the total payment after discussing the outfit she chose for the performance: "a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look, and it represent the purest form of women bodies." Meanwhile, she dropped hints about the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was asked by host Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club on Dec. 1 if she had a release date in mind.
Complex
Ashanti Says Producer Told Her to Take Shower With Him to Access Music They Made or Pay ‘40 Racks Per Record’
Ashanti has detailed an encounter she had with a producer who held songs they worked on for ransom—unless she agreed to some sketchy terms. In an interview on the Breakfast Club, the singer revealed she got into a “crazy situation” with a producer who initially offered to work with her for free.
People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low
There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey
Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
thesource.com
Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume
Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Rare Family Photos With Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir: Cutest Moments
Hollywood royalty! Beyoncé and Jay-Z keep their lives at home relatively under wraps, but the A-listers have given glimpses of their kids growing up over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2008. Three years later, the "Love on Top" singer announced she was pregnant with a show-stopping onstage reveal during her performance […]
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Their Holiday Card — See Which Photo They Chose
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose a recent photo without their two children — Archie and Lili — for the greeting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are spreading holiday cheer! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their 2022 holiday card, featuring a black-and-white photo of the couple at the recent Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City. "Wishing you a joyful holiday season," the card said. "From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we...
LaTocha Scott’s Husband’s Alleged Mistress Comes Forward; Meet His “Little Secret” Unykue Foucha
LaTocha Scott now has to worry about an alleged mistress, Unykue Foucha who came forward about a relationship with her husband Rocky Bivens.
A former Yeezy employee said working for Kanye West was like being in a cult and she's had therapy since leaving the company
The ex-Yeezy staffer told Rolling Stone that since leaving the firm, she had used techniques designed to help cult members heal through therapy.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj’s 40th Birthday Tainted As Disrespectful Hashtags Trend On Twitter
Nicki Minaj was in full celebration mode this week as she turned 40 on Thursday (December 8) but the trolls were attempting to bully her with disrespectful hashtags. According to AllHipHop, Nicki’s biggest haters hatched a plan to troll her by making the hashtags #Shes40 and #FatAndForty at midnight sharp.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky fans delighted by first photos of ‘adorable’ baby
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s fans are delighted by the first photos of their “adorable” baby boy. The “Lift Me Up” singer gave birth to their son on 13 May, 2022 but the couple have chosen to keep his name and pictures private until now. On Saturday (17 December), Hollywood Unlockedexclusively obtained and published three photos of the seven-month-old. In one of the pictures, the baby is wearing a white onesie and has a pacifier. In another, A$AP Rocky is holding him up to the camera. “Rihanna’s twin,” one fan reacted to the photograph, noting the similarity between mother and...
hotnewhiphop.com
A$AP Rocky Gushes Over Fatherhood: “I’m All Smiles”
ASAP Rocky opened up to Complex about being a family man and more. It’s been a pivotal year for A$AP Rocky — personally and professionally. The young Harlem legend recently dropped his new single, “Shi**in’ Me,” which he describes as having an “industrial” sound. The track also serves as the lead single on the soundtrack for EA’s video game Need for Speed: Unbound.
thesource.com
Drake Receives New Necklace Commemorating the Women in His Dating History
Drake has a new chain that serves a purpose: commemorating every ex in his life. Jewelry designer Alex Moss teamed with The Boy for a new chain called “Previous Engagements,” highlighting “all the times he thought about it but never did it.”. The necklace is made up...
The doctor who operated on Megan Thee Stallion after she was shot said remnants from the bullets are still inside her feet
The doctor confirmed she had "metallic foreign bodies" in her feet, settling the unfounded theory from Lanez supporters that she was never shot.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Buys BM Diamond Brown A Tesla
Breezy blessed his daughter Lovely’s mom with a new car. Chris Brown is certainly in the holiday spirit. Last month, he blessed fans with a new festive single “It’s Giving Christmas.” On Monday, he gifted his child’s mother Diamond Brown and brand new White Tesla.
Black America Web
Yung Miami Is ‘Pretty And Paid’ In Latest Photos
Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a cute and cozy all white ensemble that we love!. Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her cozy side in the all-white ensemble which featured a two piece jacket and jogger set with a matching white tank top from her Caresha Please clothing line, and was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long box braids with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.
Michelle Obama's Book Tour Outfits Have Not Taken Their Foot Off My Neck, And I Love It
Excuse me, @MichelleObama, can you please tell us who your stylist is? Because we're in desperate need of tips.
