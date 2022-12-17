Cardi B recently got a massive payday. During Art Basel in Miami, Florida, last weekend (Dec. 1 – Dec. 3), the rapper was a featured performer at a private event reserved for an elite group of attendees. A now-deleted tweet by the "I Like It" rapper stated, "I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes...THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER." Cardi, 30, appeared to post the total payment after discussing the outfit she chose for the performance: "a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look, and it represent the purest form of women bodies." Meanwhile, she dropped hints about the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was asked by host Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club on Dec. 1 if she had a release date in mind.

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 DAYS AGO