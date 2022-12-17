ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Pender Education Partnership awards $8,000 in mini-grants to teachers

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — Christmas came early for teachers in Pender County, as the Pender Education Partnership awarded them with mini-grants ahead of the holiday. Pender Education Partnership is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit foundation who is dedicated to helping county educators. 18 of the mini-grants were given to...
‘Teacher of the Month’ inspires apprehensive students to excel

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — Not all children enjoy going to class each day, but one Brunswick County elementary school teacher is trying to change that. Kasey Bienkowski is a second grade teacher at Town Creek Elementary School. She’s only in her second year at the school, but she’s already making a big impact.
Final judgement ordered in Brunswick County nuisance case

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After a long history of disturbances, drug violations, and even two homicides, one community in Brunswick County can expect to see some long awaited changes. According to a release from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Court Judge R. Roupe signed a consent judgment on...
Non-profit feeds Wilmington homeless veterans Christmas dinner

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Surf City non-profit held a special dinner on Wednesday to show gratitude to homeless veterans in the Cape Fear. Paddle 4 Troops is focused on helping veterans, active military, and their families during hard times. On Wednesday night, the organization fed the homeless veterans...
Emergency warming shelter temporarily opening in Wilmington this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –With temperatures expected to dip below the 30s this upcoming weekend, an emergency shelter is opening for those experiencing homelessness. The Warming Shelter ILM is an overnight pop-up shelter that opens when temperatures drop below freezing for two consecutive nights. According to a news release, the...
Supply family gets major accessible home makeover from Welcome Home Angel

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — A family in Brunswick County got a very special Christmas present on Wednesday afternoon. 10-year-old Landon Hayes received a major room makeover from Welcome Home Angel, an organization that gives children with chronic and physically debilitating illnesses or injuries living in the Wilmington area a room makeover.
Pender County offices to close for Christmas holiday

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender County offices will close from December 23rd through December 27th for the Christmas holiday. Offices will re-open on Wednesday, December 28th for normal office hours. The Pender County Solid Waste Convenience Centers will operate on Christmas Eve, December 24th, from 7 a.m. to 3...
Pine Valley Methodist serving thousands of meals this Christmas Eve

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Each year, Pine Valley Methodist Church serves the community with thousands of free Christmas Eve meals. This Saturday, December 24th, meals will be delivered throughout the day to local shelters, nursing homes, and fire stations. Dinner will also be served at the church at 6:00...
Burgaw to host its 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a fun event the whole family can enjoy to welcome in the New Year, head to downtown Burgaw. The town, Pender County Tourism, Pender County Parks and Recreation, and the North Carolina Blueberry Festival will be hosting its 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop on Saturday, December 31, from 5 – 7 p.m.
Wilmington Police offers safety tips for holiday shoppers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As many shoppers rush to complete their holiday shopping, Wilmington Police is offering reminders on how to ensure you remain safe when shopping. Lt. Leslie Irving says if you’re out shopping in the crowds, to stay alert, and be aware of your surroundings. Avoid...
EMS vehicle hits pedestrian on Carolina Beach road in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian has died after he was hit by an EMS vehicle on Carolina Beach Road late Tuesday night. It happened in the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road, near Independence Boulevard, just before 11:00 p.m. According to a news release, the pedestrian was attempting...
Bellamy Museum holding it’s free ‘Night of Lights’ event this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The community is invited to experience the Bellamy Museum in its Christmas finest during their free Night of Lights event happening this week. You can hear choirs, pick up a cup of hot chocolate, visit with Santa and get into the holiday spirit ahead of the weekend with your loved ones.
Good Shepherd Center gives away hundreds of toys and groceries

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One local organization hoped to ease the financial stress some families may be facing as we head to the holidays. Hundreds of people visited the Good Shepherd Center on Wednesday, December 21, as it held a toy and grocery giveaway. People lined up on the...
Wilmington singer-songwriter David Dixon performs live on GMC

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington singer-songwriter David Dixon brought his signature brand of soulful pop to the set of Good Morning Carolina on WWAY-TV on the Thursday before Christmas. He recently received an artist support grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington/NHC, which will help him record and market...
New Hanover County man accused of using escort website to lure women for human trafficking

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man faces several charges of human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a minor. According to a news release, the Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force that consists of law enforcement members from the FBI, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Human Trafficking investigation in Wilmington and the surrounding area.
