Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender Education Partnership awards $8,000 in mini-grants to teachers
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — Christmas came early for teachers in Pender County, as the Pender Education Partnership awarded them with mini-grants ahead of the holiday. Pender Education Partnership is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit foundation who is dedicated to helping county educators. 18 of the mini-grants were given to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Teacher of the Month’ inspires apprehensive students to excel
WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — Not all children enjoy going to class each day, but one Brunswick County elementary school teacher is trying to change that. Kasey Bienkowski is a second grade teacher at Town Creek Elementary School. She’s only in her second year at the school, but she’s already making a big impact.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gov. Cooper pardons man for 2001 crime committed in New Hanover County
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has commuted the sentences of six people in North Carolina prisons and granted pardons of forgiveness to four others. Cooper pardoned Eric Colburn, 46, who was convicted of drug offenses and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in New Hanover County in 2001.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Black Lives Do Matter’ art installation temporarily removed from downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The “Black Lives Do Matter” art installation has been taken down from its location downtown, but it’s only temporary as it prepares to move across town. The 18-letter exhibit was removed from Jervay Park, but will be displayed at the Cameron Art...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Final judgement ordered in Brunswick County nuisance case
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After a long history of disturbances, drug violations, and even two homicides, one community in Brunswick County can expect to see some long awaited changes. According to a release from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Court Judge R. Roupe signed a consent judgment on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Non-profit feeds Wilmington homeless veterans Christmas dinner
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Surf City non-profit held a special dinner on Wednesday to show gratitude to homeless veterans in the Cape Fear. Paddle 4 Troops is focused on helping veterans, active military, and their families during hard times. On Wednesday night, the organization fed the homeless veterans...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Emergency warming shelter temporarily opening in Wilmington this weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –With temperatures expected to dip below the 30s this upcoming weekend, an emergency shelter is opening for those experiencing homelessness. The Warming Shelter ILM is an overnight pop-up shelter that opens when temperatures drop below freezing for two consecutive nights. According to a news release, the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Supply family gets major accessible home makeover from Welcome Home Angel
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — A family in Brunswick County got a very special Christmas present on Wednesday afternoon. 10-year-old Landon Hayes received a major room makeover from Welcome Home Angel, an organization that gives children with chronic and physically debilitating illnesses or injuries living in the Wilmington area a room makeover.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington homeless population braces for cold weather as Warming Shelter prepares to open
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people across the Cape Fear are dealing with homelessness and it can be especially difficult for them this time of year as temperatures continue to drop. Blankets, empty food containers, and backpacks line the sidewalk at the corner of Third and Grace Streets...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County offices to close for Christmas holiday
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender County offices will close from December 23rd through December 27th for the Christmas holiday. Offices will re-open on Wednesday, December 28th for normal office hours. The Pender County Solid Waste Convenience Centers will operate on Christmas Eve, December 24th, from 7 a.m. to 3...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pine Valley Methodist serving thousands of meals this Christmas Eve
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Each year, Pine Valley Methodist Church serves the community with thousands of free Christmas Eve meals. This Saturday, December 24th, meals will be delivered throughout the day to local shelters, nursing homes, and fire stations. Dinner will also be served at the church at 6:00...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Burgaw to host its 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a fun event the whole family can enjoy to welcome in the New Year, head to downtown Burgaw. The town, Pender County Tourism, Pender County Parks and Recreation, and the North Carolina Blueberry Festival will be hosting its 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop on Saturday, December 31, from 5 – 7 p.m.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Eagle’s Dare of Downtown Wilmington to offer free Friday concerts this summer
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Wilmington’s newest beer garden and bar will offer free concerts on Friday nights this summer. The Eagle’s Dare is located in Downtown Wilmington on 3rd Street and is a refurbished gas station. The free Friday night concert series is scheduled to run from May 5th...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police offers safety tips for holiday shoppers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As many shoppers rush to complete their holiday shopping, Wilmington Police is offering reminders on how to ensure you remain safe when shopping. Lt. Leslie Irving says if you’re out shopping in the crowds, to stay alert, and be aware of your surroundings. Avoid...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
EMS vehicle hits pedestrian on Carolina Beach road in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian has died after he was hit by an EMS vehicle on Carolina Beach Road late Tuesday night. It happened in the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road, near Independence Boulevard, just before 11:00 p.m. According to a news release, the pedestrian was attempting...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bellamy Museum holding it’s free ‘Night of Lights’ event this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The community is invited to experience the Bellamy Museum in its Christmas finest during their free Night of Lights event happening this week. You can hear choirs, pick up a cup of hot chocolate, visit with Santa and get into the holiday spirit ahead of the weekend with your loved ones.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health and American Red Cross land helicopter, raising awareness for blood donations
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY)– Novant Health and the American Red Cross teamed up this morning in Brunswick County to encourage blood donations and emphasize their importance. A Novant Health AirLink helicopter landed at Brunswick Medical Center Monday morning to raise awareness of the impact of blood donations. AirLink flight teams...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Good Shepherd Center gives away hundreds of toys and groceries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One local organization hoped to ease the financial stress some families may be facing as we head to the holidays. Hundreds of people visited the Good Shepherd Center on Wednesday, December 21, as it held a toy and grocery giveaway. People lined up on the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington singer-songwriter David Dixon performs live on GMC
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington singer-songwriter David Dixon brought his signature brand of soulful pop to the set of Good Morning Carolina on WWAY-TV on the Thursday before Christmas. He recently received an artist support grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington/NHC, which will help him record and market...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County man accused of using escort website to lure women for human trafficking
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man faces several charges of human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a minor. According to a news release, the Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force that consists of law enforcement members from the FBI, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Human Trafficking investigation in Wilmington and the surrounding area.
Comments / 0