Page Six

See photos of Leonardo DiCaprio’s night out with 23-year-old Victoria Lamas

Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas have sparked romance rumors after they were spotted at a dinner spot Tuesday night. The “Titanic” actor, 48, and the model, 23, grabbed dinner at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, according to photos obtained by Page Six. Trying to keep a low profile, the two left the restaurant separately before getting into the actor’s car together. Lamas – who is 25 years DiCaprio’s junior — cut a chic figure in a black scoop-neck crop top with matching black trousers and a black leather jacket. She paired her on-trend ensemble with pointy-toed black boots and a...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KTVB

Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Family Photos With Peter Hermann and Their Kids

Mariska Hargitay is giving fans a rare peek at her family! The SVU star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics of herself with her husband, Peter Hermann, and their three kids, Amaya, 11, Andrew, 11, and August, 16. After Hargitay hosted the Candlelight Procession at Walt Disney World,...
HollywoodLife

Emily Ratajkowski Kisses Jack Greer After Hot Date Following Romance With Pete Davidson

Playing the field! Emily Ratajkowski isn’t letting herself get tied down after her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McLard. The model/essayist, 31, was captured stealing a kiss from artist Jack Greer, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in photos you can see here. She already looked smitten with the handsome creator, while just weeks ago the star was getting to know Pete Davidson, and then was spotted on a date with DJ Orazio Rispo.
KTVB

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Loses Her First Tooth: See the Cute Video

True Thompson is growing up fast! Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share videos of her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter showing off her newly changed smile. In the first sweet clip, True's missing tooth is clear as she sings about being Mrs. Claus while using...
KTVB

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Shares Message About Finding 'Courage' After Kody Brown Split

Meri Brown has a message. Following the news that she has ended her decades-long relationship with Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star shared some words of wisdom via Instagram. "If you don't want to make waves, keep on being mediocre. Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else's opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do," Meri began her message.
ARIZONA STATE
KTVB

'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Shares Hilarious Reaction to 'Oops Baby' No. 3

Former reality star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle, have an unexpected holiday surprise. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, giving their candid reactions to discovering that they were having an unplanned third child. "Oops baby due June 2023 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼," the 36-year-old Laguna Beach star captioned the clip in...

