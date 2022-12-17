AUSTIN, Texas – No. 1 Texas Volleyball's Logan Eggleston has been named a First Team Academic All-American, the College Sports Communicators announced Wednesday. Eggleston is the program's only First Team Academic All-American and just the third in Big 12 history to earn First Team All-American and First Team Academic All-American following Nancy Metcalf of Nebraska (2001) and Sarah Pavan of Nebraska (2005-07).

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO