RV Texas (7-4, 0-0 Big 12) vs Houston Christian (5-4, 0-0 WAC)

RV Texas (7-4, 0-0 Big 12) vs Houston Christian (5-4, 0-0 WAC) TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Longhorn Network with Tyler Denning (pxp) and Andrea Lloyd (analyst) on the call. RADIO: The game will be carried on 105.3 FM in Austin. Roger Wallace (pxp) and Kathy Harston (analyst)...
No. 1 Volleyball’s Eggleston lands First Team Academic All-America honors

AUSTIN, Texas – No. 1 Texas Volleyball's Logan Eggleston has been named a First Team Academic All-American, the College Sports Communicators announced Wednesday. Eggleston is the program's only First Team Academic All-American and just the third in Big 12 history to earn First Team All-American and First Team Academic All-American following Nancy Metcalf of Nebraska (2001) and Sarah Pavan of Nebraska (2005-07).
Oghoufo named second-team Academic All-America

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas senior EDGE Ovie Oghoufo was named to the 2022 Academic All-America Second Team on Tuesday, as selected by the College Sports Communicators. Oghoufo had a 3.58-grade point average and received a graduate certificate in strategic communication from the Moody College of Communications this fall. A...
No. 17 Soccer places 14 on Academic All-Big 12 teams

AUSTIN, Texas – According to a Tuesday announcement from the league office, 14 Texas soccer student-athletes were tabbed to the 2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 Conference Teams. The Longhorns 12 first-team honorees included fifth-year senior defender Carlee Allen (business analytics), fifth-year senior defender Cameron Brooks (postgraduate studies), sophomore forward...
No. 20 Football places 30 on 2022 Academic All-Big 12 teams

AUSTIN, Texas – No. 20 Texas Football had 30 student-athletes earn spots on the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 teams, the conference office announced on Tuesday. A total of 23 Longhorns earned first-team distinctions, with seven collecting second-team accolades. Texas' 23 first-team honorees and 30 total selections are the second-most in program history.
Cross Country places 14 on Academic-All Big 12 team

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas cross country placed 14 runners on the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 team, the conference office announced Wednesday. All 14 student-athletes were named to the First Team for maintaining a 3.20 GPA. On the women's side, Alyssa Duhart and Eva Jess highlight the team maintaining 4.0...
