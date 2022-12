La Verne, CA- The University of La Verne women's basketball team hosted the Simpson Redhawks for some nighttime action here at The Tents. Three Leopards championed the court as the shooters of the first quarter. Chiara Brown and Dejanee each popped two layups, and Marissa Howell, in her natural element, drained two three-pointers. Casey Kuramoto and Dawson Bell joined in on the scoreboard action, totaling 9 points together in the second quarter. With half of the Leopards' points scored off Redhawk turnovers, the Leopards led at halftime, 33-19.

LA VERNE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO