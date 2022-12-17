Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Signing Day: Bulldogs add several valley players, another Rivers and a QB from UCF
(KSEE) – Wednesday is National Signing Day. Fresno State received signed letters of intent from 16 players on Wednesday for the class of 2023, several of whom are from the valley. “I just believe in what (Jeff) Tedford is creating, and we all saw the season this year, Mountain West Champs, LA Bowl champs,” said […]
Imari Conley decommits from Fresno State
One day ahead of Signing Day Central high school senior safety Imari Conley announced on social media that he has decommitted from Fresno State and opened his recruitment. Conley originally committed to the Bulldogs on June 28 after receiving an offer from JD Williams.
UCLA Women's Basketball Runs Away From Fresno State, Freshmen Shine
Gabriela Jaquez, Kiki Rice and Londynn Jones all put up double-digit point totals in the Bruins' nonconference finale.
GV Wire
After Whupping Wazzu, Is Joining Pac-12 Next for Fresno State?
Fresno State again showed it can hang with a Pac-12 football team, defeating Washington State 29-6 at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. School officials say 27,000 of the 32,000 fans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood were Fresno State supporters. Now the question that has been pontificated about all season looms...
gobulldogs.com
Bulldog Foundation achieves highest recorded philanthropy total
FRESNO, Calif. – The Bulldog Foundation continues to make a difference for Fresno State student-athletes with unprecedented support from its members. In 2022, there was an all-time high of $4.7 million donated towards scholarships from 3,072 members throughout the Central Valley and beyond. Included in this total was another all-time high of 125 Green V level donors.
fresyes.com
The BEST Tamales in Fresno!
Spoiler Alert: The best tamales are probably the tamales your Abuela made at this time every year when you were a kid – so let’s say these all are second to those!. What is it about Tamales and Christmas? Google would suggest that it goes way back to pre Columbian imes, indigenous people and the belief that the gods made humans from corn. That all may be true but for us, there’s something more nostalgic going on.
Fresno Man arrested in Oregon for 2021 homicide
Tywain Robinson, who is suspected of murdering Issac Jackson back in 2021, was arrested in Oregon earlier this year and has been extradited to Fresno.
What led to Clovis and Jefferson fatal crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One woman is dead, and seven are injured, six of which are in critical condition, after a two-car crash in Fresno Wednesday morning. Most of those are being held at CRMC, with one at Valley Children’s Hospital. Officers have not yet identified the woman who lost her life. What is known, […]
Woman dead after head-on crash near Hanford, CHP says
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died in a crash near Hanford Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says a woman in her 40s crashed head-on into a semi-truck around 5:00 a.m. near Highway 43 and 10th Avenue just outside of Hanford. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, according to CHP. The […]
CHP: 1 dead, 7 injured including 4 children in Fresno County Crash
Fresno County, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One woman was killed, and three adults, four children sustained injuries ranging from major to critical after a two-vehicle collision in Fresno County on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers say that at about 10:00 a.m. the CHP responded to a major injury collision on Jefferson […]
Man hit by car while sleeping in north Fresno, police say
A man is recovering after being hit by an out-of-control driver along Blackstone Avenue in north Fresno.
'If she could save one life': A legacy for fentanyl victim who died before Clovis North graduation
A Fresno family is living through the shock and grief of losing a child to fentanyl and hoping they can help other families prevent similar tragedies.
2 arrested after hit-and-run crash in Clovis, police say
Officers say the driver of a Gold Chevy Tahoe hit a parked motorcycle, trash cans and a telephone pole at Alluvial and Locan.
PD: Man threatening people with a gun in Hanford arrested
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Hanford was arrested for allegedly brandishing and threatening multiple people on Sunday morning according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say, police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Birch Street for a report of a man, identified as 25-year-old, Justin Lira, allegedly in the street with […]
rtands.com
CHSRA Selects Stantec to Design Merced-Madera Extension
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) on Dec.19 announced that it has awarded Edmonton, Alberta, Canada-based engineering firm Stantec a $41 million contract to design the 33.9-mile Merced to Madera extension, the key junction that will connect the 500-mile-long project between the Bay Area and Los Angeles.
Popular Fresno County winemaker tapping into new market
The Angelmann Brewing Company label is an ode to the original sticker label that used to be on Engelmann wine bottles.
Former Fresno federal judge arrested, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department. Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney. “I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a […]
yourcentralvalley.com
FRESNO COUNTY: Electronic theft of benefits up 2000%
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Electronic thieves have stolen from nearly 3,000 state benefit cardholders in Fresno County this year. According to the Fresno County Department of Social Services (DSS), con artists stole benefits from around 120 cards in Fresno County. This year that number dramatically increased by over 2000% with 2,800 cards hit in the county.
Sun-Maid® Welcomes Steve Loftus as President and Chief Operating Officer
FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- Sun-Maid Growers of California is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Loftus as President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Harry Overly, Executive Chairman of the Board. In this newly created role, all functional areas within Sun-Maid will report directly to Loftus as he will be accountable to the daily operations of the business. A 15-year industry veteran, Loftus is recognized for his ability to build and align cross functional partners around common objectives, delivering short and long term financial and strategic growth goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005222/en/ Sun-Maid announces Steve Loftus as President and Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
goldrushcam.com
Rapid Interest Rate Increases Continue to Depress California Home Sales and Prices in November 2022, C.A.R. Reports - Median Sold Price of Existing Single-Family Homes in Mariposa County Declines to $363,500
Existing, single-family home sales totaled 237,740 in November on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, down 13.2 percent from October and down 47.7 percent from November 2021. November’s statewide median home price was $777,500, down 3.0 percent from October and down 0.6 percent from November 2021. Year-to-date statewide home sales...
